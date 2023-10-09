Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Residential
  4. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in UAE

Dubai
248
Sharjah Emirate
62
Abu Dhabi Emirate
24
Abu Dhabi
22
Sharjah
11
Ras al-Khaimah
5
Umm al-Quwain
4
Villa To archive
Clear all
31 property total found
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Dubai, UAE
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 271 m²
Number of floors 2
South Bay — is a modern residential complex located in Dubai South, a rapidly developing are…
€5,00M
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Dubai, UAE
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 040 m²
Number of floors 2
South Bay — is a modern residential complex located in Dubai South, a rapidly developing are…
€3,25M
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 426 m²
Number of floors 2
South Bay — is a modern residential complex located in Dubai South, a rapidly developing are…
€892,000
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 2
South Bay — is a modern residential complex located in Dubai South, a rapidly developing are…
€800,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,24M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 0 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,24M
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with garage in UAE, UAE
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with garage
UAE, UAE
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 874 m²
Number of floors 2
A beachfront property on Saadiyat Island with retail businesses in the neighborhood makes li…
€15,43M
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 720 m²
Number of floors 3
Truly unique corner property ensuring privacy yet having amazing views!Remodelled and custom…
€2,07M
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in UAE, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
UAE, UAE
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 526 m²
Number of floors 2
Invest your money in this sophisticated villas where luxury is surrounding it from top to bo…
€3,00M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
This is Noya Viva. A new community on Yas Island with even more to offer. More amenities, ac…
€685,820
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 068 m²
Number of floors 2
The development is an elevated community and mixed-use project spread across man-made hills,…
€2,99M
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 9
Number of floors 3
The development is an elevated community and mixed-use project spread across man-made hills,…
€4,05M
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 163 m²
Number of floors 2
The development is an elevated community and mixed-use project spread across man-made hills,…
€3,01M
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in UAE, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
UAE, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 746 m²
Number of floors 2
A beachfront property on Saadiyat Island with retail businesses in the neighborhood makes li…
€6,15M
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Dubai, UAE
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 1
3 -SPAL VILLA IN THE FAMILY DAMAC HILLS 2DAMAC Hills 2 & nbsp; & mdash; it is a completely a…
€336,755
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Dubai, UAE
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
1 - SPAL VILLA IN THE FAMILY DAMAC HILLS 2DAMAC Hills 2 & nbsp; & mdash; It is a completely …
€143,255
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 439 m²
4 -SPAL TAUNHAUS ELIE SAAB VILLAS 武 RANCHES ARABIAN III Arabin Ranches & nbsp; & mdash; a n…
€1,20M
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Dubai, UAE
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
3 -SPAL TAUNHAUS ELIE SAAB VILLAS 武 ARABIAN RANCHES IIIArabin Ranches & nbsp; & mdash; a ne…
€1,20M
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 2
5 - SPAL TILALA FROM THE NAKHEEL OVERTilal Al Furjan & nbsp; & mdash; & nbsp; An amazing res…
€1,37M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 460 m²
4 - SPAL RING WITH NAKHEEL OVERTilal Al Furjan & nbsp; and mdash; and nbsp; An incredible ho…
€1,17M
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Dubai, UAE
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 445 m²
Number of floors 3
Nice & nbsp; and mdash; Part of the family community & nbsp; DAMAC lagoons that are reminisc…
€1,22M
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 287 m²
Number of floors 3
Nice & nbsp; & mdash; part of the family community & nbsp; DAMAC Lagoons, reminiscent of the…
€556,291
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
Nice & nbsp; & mdash; Part of the family community & nbsp; DAMAC Lagoons, reminiscent of the…
€439,571
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with Allowed, with Tiles in Dubai, UAE
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with Allowed, with Tiles
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 3 703 m²
Splendid property for sale.. Top investment in Dubai marketHandover will be in Jul 202150% D…
€1,23M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with Community view, with Allowed in Umm Al Quwain, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with Community view, with Allowed
Umm Al Quwain, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 2 780 m²
AL WASAYEF REAL ESTATE | Best offer | 0% Agent feeBest Hot Offer!!! The Sea Villas a one-of-…
€667,249
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with Community view, with Allowed in Umm Al Quwain, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with Community view, with Allowed
Umm Al Quwain, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 3 340 m²
Al Wasayef Real Estate offering 5 Bedrooms Villa, all masters room layout. w/ a unique archi…
€1,03M
Villa 2 room villa with sea view in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Villa 2 room villa with sea view
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 550 m²
Book your Dream home Marbella Villas in Hayat IslandPay 5% and Move into your Dream Home. UP…
€463,647
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with intercom, with sea view in Umm Al Quwain, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with intercom, with sea view
Umm Al Quwain, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 2 799 m²
Number of floors 2
AMAZING VILLA SEA VIEW l BEST PRICE l NO COMMISSION !!WE pleased to offer amazing project in…
€644,054
Villa 4 room villa with sea view in Umm Al Quwain, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with sea view
Umm Al Quwain, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 2 773 m²
The Ajmal Makan residential compound in Sharjah waterfronts is the first residential resort …
€695,857
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with sauna in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with sauna
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 4 705 m²
We Are Pleased to offer this Amazing 4 bedroom townhouse in jumeirah .FEATURES: Developer:…
€1,68M

Properties features in UAE

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir