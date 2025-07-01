Apartment in a new building Aurea by Emaar

Aurea by Emaar — Rashid Yachts & Marina (RYM)
Boutique waterfront living at Dubai’s flagship marina. Aurea offers calm, light-filled 1–3 bedroom apartments (with select larger layouts) framed by landscaped promenades, marina vistas, and resort-style amenities—from infinity pool and wellness spaces to outdoor social zones. Steps from the yacht promenade and dining, with seamless city access, Aurea blends contemporary design with a relaxed marina lifestyle—crafted for comfort, privacy, and lasting value. Register your interest today. Emaar Properties+2Off Plan Properties+2