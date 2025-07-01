  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Affordable Elegance with Resort-Style Amenities / Samana Hilld

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$157,865
7
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 26784
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

About the complex

Samana Hills by Samana Developers – Ready-To-Move Luxury in Arjan.

Affordable Elegance with Resort-Style Amenities.

Studios, 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments | Ready to Move In

Project Overview:

Samana Hills is a completed residential development located in the heart of Arjan, Dubailand – just minutes away from Dubai’s Miracle Garden and key road networks. This project stands out with its resort-style features, spacious layouts, and exceptional design quality, all offered at a competitive price point.

Perfect for end-users and investors, Samana Hills offers a strong blend of contemporary lifestyle, long-term value, and high rental potential in a growing suburban community.

Prices Starting From:

  • Studios ~ 37 m² from 135.000€

  • 1 Bedroom ~ 60 m² from 185.700€

  • 2 Bedroom ~ 98 m² from 

High rental ROI: 8%–9% in Arjan.
Suitable for short-term rentals (Airbnb-friendly).

Apartment Features:

  • Modern design with high-quality finishing.

  • Spacious balconies (select units with private pool).

  • Built-in wardrobes & fully fitted kitchens.

  • Floor-to-ceiling windows for natural light.

  • Smart access & optional furnished packages.

Amenities & Facilities:

  • Large swimming pool with leisure deck.

  • Fully equipped gym & health club.

  • Table tennis, indoor game zone & jogging track.

  • Kids’ play area & landscaped gardens.

  • 24/7 security, reception & covered parking.

  • Nearby supermarkets, restaurants & retail.

Prime Location – Arjan, Dubailand

  • 2 min to Miracle Garden & Butterfly Garden

  • 5 min to Dubai Science Park & Mediclinic

  • 10 min to Mall of the Emirates

  • 15 min to Dubai Marina, JVC & Tecom

  • Easy access to Umm Suqeim Rd & E311

Ideal For:

  • Investors looking for ready rental income.

  • End-users seeking affordable, fully developed living.

  • Buyers interested in short-term or holiday rental opportunities.

  • First-time homeowners looking for location + value.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Agency
Agency
Agency
Agency
Agency
