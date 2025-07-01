Residential complex Affordable Elegance with Resort-Style Amenities / Samana Hilld

Samana Hills by Samana Developers – Ready-To-Move Luxury in Arjan.
Affordable Elegance with Resort-Style Amenities.
Studios, 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments | Ready to Move In
Project Overview:
Samana Hills is a completed residential development located in the heart of Arjan, Dubailand – just minutes away from Dubai’s Miracle Garden and key road networks. This project stands out with its resort-style features, spacious layouts, and exceptional design quality, all offered at a competitive price point.
Perfect for end-users and investors, Samana Hills offers a strong blend of contemporary lifestyle, long-term value, and high rental potential in a growing suburban community.
Prices Starting From:
Studios ~ 37 m² from 135.000€
1 Bedroom ~ 60 m² from 185.700€
2 Bedroom ~ 98 m² from
High rental ROI: 8%–9% in Arjan.
Suitable for short-term rentals (Airbnb-friendly).
Apartment Features:
Modern design with high-quality finishing.
Spacious balconies (select units with private pool).
Built-in wardrobes & fully fitted kitchens.
Floor-to-ceiling windows for natural light.
Smart access & optional furnished packages.
Amenities & Facilities:
Large swimming pool with leisure deck.
Fully equipped gym & health club.
Table tennis, indoor game zone & jogging track.
Kids’ play area & landscaped gardens.
24/7 security, reception & covered parking.
Nearby supermarkets, restaurants & retail.
Prime Location – Arjan, Dubailand
2 min to Miracle Garden & Butterfly Garden
5 min to Dubai Science Park & Mediclinic
10 min to Mall of the Emirates
15 min to Dubai Marina, JVC & Tecom
Easy access to Umm Suqeim Rd & E311
Ideal For:
Investors looking for ready rental income.
End-users seeking affordable, fully developed living.
Buyers interested in short-term or holiday rental opportunities.
First-time homeowners looking for location + value.