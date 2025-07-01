Residential complex Affordable Elegance with Resort-Style Amenities / Samana Hilld

Samana Hills by Samana Developers – Ready-To-Move Luxury in Arjan.

Affordable Elegance with Resort-Style Amenities.

Studios, 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments | Ready to Move In

Project Overview:

Samana Hills is a completed residential development located in the heart of Arjan, Dubailand – just minutes away from Dubai’s Miracle Garden and key road networks. This project stands out with its resort-style features, spacious layouts, and exceptional design quality, all offered at a competitive price point.

Perfect for end-users and investors, Samana Hills offers a strong blend of contemporary lifestyle, long-term value, and high rental potential in a growing suburban community.

Prices Starting From:

Studios ~ 37 m² from 135.000€

1 Bedroom ~ 60 m² from 185.700€

2 Bedroom ~ 98 m² from

High rental ROI: 8%–9% in Arjan.

Suitable for short-term rentals (Airbnb-friendly).

Apartment Features:

Modern design with high-quality finishing.

Spacious balconies (select units with private pool).

Built-in wardrobes & fully fitted kitchens.

Floor-to-ceiling windows for natural light.

Smart access & optional furnished packages.

Amenities & Facilities:

Large swimming pool with leisure deck.

Fully equipped gym & health club.

Table tennis, indoor game zone & jogging track.

Kids’ play area & landscaped gardens.

24/7 security, reception & covered parking.

Nearby supermarkets, restaurants & retail.

Prime Location – Arjan, Dubailand

2 min to Miracle Garden & Butterfly Garden

5 min to Dubai Science Park & Mediclinic

10 min to Mall of the Emirates

15 min to Dubai Marina, JVC & Tecom

Easy access to Umm Suqeim Rd & E311

Ideal For: