Residential complex Downtown UAQ

Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
from
$302,850
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
12 1
ID: 32957
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/11/2025

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Umm al-Quwain
  • City
    Umm Al Quwain

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    42

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Introducing an iconic project by a globally renowned developer that redefines the concept of luxury coastal living in the new Downtown UAQ (Umm Al Quwain) district.

The developer, a pioneer of the Backward Integration model, guarantees unparalleled quality and timely project delivery. Downtown UAQ is an ambitious 45 million square foot coastal city and an iconic 25 million square foot destination, where this complex becomes its coastal symbol. The project, consisting of 5 residential towers, epitomizes design excellence, with architecture inspired by the rhythm of the waves and the marine horizon.

The complex offers the rare privilege of living right on the edge of the Arabian Sea. Every residence features panoramic views of the sea and the sky. Your life here is a symphony of heritage and modernization, where every morning you are greeted by the sound of the waves and golden light.

 

Layouts

  • 1-bedroom residence | area from 51.7 m2 | price from $302,850 | 1 parking space 

  • 2-bedroom residence | area from 68.1 m2 | price from $404,050 | 1 parking space 

  • 3-bedroom residence | area from 199.7 m2 | price from $1,170,900 | 2 parking space 

 

The project is a city within a city, pulsating with energy and offering exceptional opportunities for leisure, wellness, and entertainment:

  • Wellness and Fitness: The complex includes a wellness club, a gymnasium, a wellness park, cross-fit zones, and yoga areas.

  • Entertainment and Leisure: The grounds feature promenades, cafes, boutiques, yacht marinas, family parks, beach cafes, amphitheaters, and art quarters.

  • Nature: Pools surrounded by landscaped parks and shaded pathways create moments of serenity and balance.

 

Downtown UAQ is a massive coastal destination, spanning 45 million square feet. It is envisioned as the "coastline of the future," representing the emirate's revival. The district combines respect for local traditions and culture with contemporary architectural solutions, creating a harmony between heritage and ambition. It is designed to merge well-being, nature, and urban life, ensuring a balance between vibrant commercial avenues and tranquil residential enclaves. Welcome to a new era of Umm Al Quwain, where the past inspires the present, and the sea holds the promise of tomorrow.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 51.7
Price per m², USD 5,858
Apartment price, USD 302,850

Video Review of residential complex Downtown UAQ

You are viewing
Residential complex Downtown UAQ
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
from
$302,850
