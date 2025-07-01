  1. Realting.com
Residential complex High rental income. ROI 8-12%

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
ID: 28032
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

Pearl House 4 in JVC is the latest residential addition from Imtiaz Developments, offering a premium collection of apartments in Dubai. This exquisite development features an elegant and contemporary design that seamlessly blends aesthetics with functionality. It boasts an impressive range of residential units that cater to the discerning tastes of those seeking comfortable living conditions.

 

Located in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), one of Dubai's most sought-after residential areas, it enjoys a prime location that strikes the perfect balance between tranquility and accessibility. The complex is strategically located, providing easy access to major highways, business districts, world-class shopping, and a variety of entertainment venues.

 

Translated with DeepL.com (free version)

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure

Video Review of residential complex High rental income. ROI 8-12%

