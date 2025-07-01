Residential complex High rental income. ROI 8-12%

Pearl House 4 in JVC is the latest residential addition from Imtiaz Developments, offering a premium collection of apartments in Dubai. This exquisite development features an elegant and contemporary design that seamlessly blends aesthetics with functionality. It boasts an impressive range of residential units that cater to the discerning tastes of those seeking comfortable living conditions.

Located in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), one of Dubai's most sought-after residential areas, it enjoys a prime location that strikes the perfect balance between tranquility and accessibility. The complex is strategically located, providing easy access to major highways, business districts, world-class shopping, and a variety of entertainment venues.

