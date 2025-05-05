  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New Aark Residences with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security in the heart of Dubai, Dubai Land Residence, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$363,502
05/10/2024
$361,910
02/10/2024
$257,457
29/09/2024
$256,709
26/09/2024
$256,260
23/09/2024
$256,732
20/09/2024
$258,803
17/09/2024
$258,606
14/09/2024
$258,658
11/09/2024
$259,983
08/09/2024
$258,592
05/09/2024
$259,573
02/09/2024
$259,286
30/08/2024
$249,565
27/08/2024
$248,174
24/08/2024
$249,824
21/08/2024
$250,674
18/08/2024
$263,271
15/08/2024
$265,269
12/08/2024
$266,879
09/08/2024
$266,818
;
8
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 20074
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2378324
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Aark Residences is a modern residential complex in the heart of Dubai. Feel the resort atmosphere in our wellness club and infinity pool with a breathtaking view of the city. The residents have at their disposal a gym and an infinity pool - use the premium aminities which will improve your condition and establish your health. In the territory of the complex, there is around-the-clock security and video surveillance which ensure your safety. Aark Residences offers modern apartments with spacious interiors and panoramic views. 100 partly furnished apartments with 1-2 bedrooms and fully equipped kitchens are available: built-in cabinetry, Elba gas stove, Algor fridge.

Features:

  • infinity pool
  • gym
  • barbecue area
  • kids' playground
  • around-the-clock security and video surveillance

Completion - October, 2024.

Instalments (60/40):

60% - during construction

40% - within 3 years after handover (1% monthly)

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is conveniently located:

  • Dubai Outlet Mall - 5 minutes
  • Global Village - 10 minutes
  • University of Dubai - 12 minutes
  • Sheikh Zayed Road – 15 minutes
  • Dubai Mall – minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 20 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 20 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 35 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Ask all your questions
Back
