Residential complex New Aark Residences with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security in the heart of Dubai, Dubai Land Residence, UAE

Aark Residences is a modern residential complex in the heart of Dubai. Feel the resort atmosphere in our wellness club and infinity pool with a breathtaking view of the city. The residents have at their disposal a gym and an infinity pool - use the premium aminities which will improve your condition and establish your health. In the territory of the complex, there is around-the-clock security and video surveillance which ensure your safety. Aark Residences offers modern apartments with spacious interiors and panoramic views. 100 partly furnished apartments with 1-2 bedrooms and fully equipped kitchens are available: built-in cabinetry, Elba gas stove, Algor fridge.
Features:
Completion - October, 2024.
Instalments (60/40):
60% - during construction
40% - within 3 years after handover (1% monthly)Location and nearby infrastructure
The project is conveniently located: