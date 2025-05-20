Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, gym and cinema, in the green residential area Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE

The luxurious apartments of the ELO project are located in the central part of the community, overlooking the park and Water Town. The tall towers are 14 storeys high and offer 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature exquisite design and innovative technology. The project will feature a swimming pool with its own bar, an outdoor cinema, gym, aqua aerobics classes, climbing walls and barbecue areas.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in the community of DAMAC Hills 2, which features attractions such as Water Town, Malibu Beach and Sport Town. Damac Hills 2 is a green residential area by the largest private developer in Dubai. Considered a quiet place for families and nature lovers.

With its proximity to Al Ain Road, Al Qudra Road and Bypass Road, Downtown Dubai can be easily reached within half an hour. Dubai International Airport is only 35 minutes away by car.