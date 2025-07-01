  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Mirasol II – Luxury Waterfront Living in Ras Al Khaimah. Near the new Wynn Casino.

Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
$234,949
18
ID: 28105
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Ras al-Khaimah
  • City
    Mina Al arab

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

About the complex

Mirasol II – Luxury Waterfront Living in Ras Al Khaimah:

Discover Mirasol II by RAK Properties – an iconic new development in Mina Al Arab’s North Harbour, combining resort-style living, modern design, and a prime investment opportunity.

Project Overview:

  • Location: North Harbour – Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah

  • Completion: Expected Q3 2028.

  • Ownership: Freehold for all nationalities.

Unit Types & Prices:

A wide selection of elegant residences with spacious layouts and breathtaking waterfront views:

  • Studios ~ 36 m² from 200.000€

  • 1-Bedroom Apartments ~ 60 m² from 290.000€

  • 2-Bedroom Apartments ~ 100 m² from 590.000€

  • 3-Bedroom Duplex ~267 m² from 1.400.000

Flexible payment plans available (e.g., 50/50 or 65/35).

Amenities & Lifestyle:

  • Infinity pool with panoramic sea views.

  • State-of-the-art gym, yoga studio, sauna & steam rooms.

  • Open-air cinema under the stars.

  • Kids’ pool & family play areas.

  • Co-working spaces & exclusive lounge with juice bar.

  • Direct marina access, waterfront promenade & water sports options.

Prime Location:

  • Set directly on the waterfront of Mina Al Arab.

  • Surrounded by luxury resorts including Anantara, Nikki Beach & InterContinental Hotel.

  • Only 45 minutes from Dubai International Airport.

  • Ideal for residency, holiday homes, or high-yield investments.

Investment Highlights:

  • Entry-level pricing from just 200.000€

  • Projected rental yields: 6–8% annually.

  • Strong capital appreciation potential in Ras Al Khaimah’s booming tourism market.

  • Waterfront freehold ownership by a trusted UAE developer.

Conclusion:

Mirasol II offers the best of both worlds – luxurious resort-style living by the sea and an exceptional investment opportunity in one of the UAE’s fastest-growing emirates.

Secure your waterfront residence today before prices rise!

Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
