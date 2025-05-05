Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Cove Edition 5 with a swimming pool, picturesque views and a clubhouse, Dubailand Residence Complex, Dubai

  1. Realting.com
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$202,189
;
18
Last update: 17/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Cove Edition 5 is a new residential project, a true embodiment of harmony between nature and modern design. All residences are fully furnished, and interiors are thought-out to the last detail and created with attention to style, comfort and functionality. Kitchens are equipped with Siemens appliances, and bathrooms are fitted with Vitra sanitary ware. "Smart Home" system with Alexa support allows to control lighting, climate and security. Spacious studios are available.

The infinity pool with picturesque views creates the resort atmosphere directly on your doorstep, and the jacuzzi gives the moments of relaxation after a busy day. For those, who appreciate active lifestyle, there is a modern gym. The kids; playground, barbecue areas and outdoor dining areas allow to spend time with your loved ones outdoors, among green alleys. The project will be ideal for both comfortable living and long-term investments.

Amenities:

  • infinity pool with wonderful views
  • modern fitness center
  • jacuzzi
  • clubhouse
  • kids' playground
  • barbecue area
  • "Smart Home" system

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2027.

Payment plan: 50/50, 70/30

Features of the flats

Fully Furnished & Fully Fitted, Smart Homes

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Dubai Outlet City - 5 minutes
  • Academic City - 5 minutes
  • Global Village - 10 minutes
  • Поло-клуб - 10 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 20 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 20 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 20 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 20 minutes
  • Dubai Frame - 20 minutes
  • Dubai Creek - 20 minutes
  • Mall of the Emirates - 20 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 25 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 25 minutes
  • Expo City - 25 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

