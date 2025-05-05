Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Cove Edition 5 with a swimming pool, picturesque views and a clubhouse, Dubailand Residence Complex, Dubai

Cove Edition 5 is a new residential project, a true embodiment of harmony between nature and modern design. All residences are fully furnished, and interiors are thought-out to the last detail and created with attention to style, comfort and functionality. Kitchens are equipped with Siemens appliances, and bathrooms are fitted with Vitra sanitary ware. "Smart Home" system with Alexa support allows to control lighting, climate and security. Spacious studios are available.
The infinity pool with picturesque views creates the resort atmosphere directly on your doorstep, and the jacuzzi gives the moments of relaxation after a busy day. For those, who appreciate active lifestyle, there is a modern gym. The kids; playground, barbecue areas and outdoor dining areas allow to spend time with your loved ones outdoors, among green alleys. The project will be ideal for both comfortable living and long-term investments.
Amenities:
Completion - 2nd quarter of 2027.
Payment plan: 50/50, 70/30Features of the flats
Fully Furnished & Fully Fitted, Smart HomesLocation and nearby infrastructure