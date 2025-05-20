Residential complex New project Whitecliffs Residences with a swimming pool, a cinema and meeting rooms, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

Whitecliffs Residences by AG Properties is a new premium project on the first sea line in the rapidly developing area of Dubai Islands. The project offers spacious apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms, ideal for both private living and rental, considering high demand for waterfront accommodation.

Whitecliffs ensures the exceptional quality of life for its residents: a swimming pool, a cinema, a gym, a sauna and a jacuzzi, a squash court, a barbecue area, and stylish meeting rooms are at your disposal. The complex is surrounded by green areas and water, creating the atmosphere of a secluded resort, staying 20 minutes away from the downtown and the international airport. Built-in kitchen appliances are included, and the architecture and design are couched in the modern minimalism with luxury elements.

Amenities:

swimming pool

cinema

jacuzzi and sauna

gym

squash court

barbecue area

meeting room

Completion - 4th quarter of 2027.

Payment plan

20% - reservation

60% - during construction

40% after completion - just 1% per month within 3 years!

Features of the flats

Kitchen appliances included

Advantages

The interest-free installment plan for 6 years with payment after move-in: just 1% per month within 3 years after handover - it's that makes the project really unique. Minimum down payment is 20%, and 60% can be paid during construction. It's one of the most affordable offers at the primary market by the sea in Dubai today.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The area is becoming one of the most investment-attractive locations in Dubai due to the ambitious development plan, resort atmosphere and exclusive access to the beaches.