Off-Plan Apartments in Deira, United Arab Emirates

Residential complex House of WELL
Residential complex House of WELL
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$572,608
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 13
House of WELL is a premium club house on Dubai Islands, created for conscious living and absolute comfort!House of WELL is an exclusive project from Well Concept Real Estate Development, located in the prestigious coastal area of Dubai Islands.The interiors are made in warm natural shades us…
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex New Seaside Residence with swimming pools and a cinema, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Seaside Residence with swimming pools and a cinema, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Deira, United Arab Emirates
from
$635,505
We offer apartments with spacious balconies and panoramic views. The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a kids' playground, a barbecue area, a gym, a lawn and an outdoor cinema, a mini golf course. Completion - 4th quarter of 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure …
TRANIO
Residential complex Apartments in the new Park Meadows residence with a swimming pool and parks in the heart of Dubailand area, Dubai
Deira, United Arab Emirates
from
$317,197
Park Meadows rises in the heart of Dubailand, surrounded by lush greenery and quiet water canals. It's a modern 17-storey residential complex, including 205 luxury residences. Every corner is saturated with tranquility, where modern comfort blends in with natural beauty. Spacious apartments …
TRANIO
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Sea Legend One within a 4-minute walk from the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Deira, United Arab Emirates
from
$571,209
Sea Legend One opens a new chapter of the coastal life on Dubai Islands, where windows overlook only the serene gulf and sailing-ships on the horizon. The complex includes 11 residential floors, each of which consists of 6 residences. Fully furnished apartments with 1-3 bedrooms are availabl…
TRANIO
Residential complex New beachfront Rixos Beach Residences — Phase 2 with swimming pools, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Deira, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,33M
We offer luxury apartments with panoramic views, balconies, terraces, and gardens. Some apartments have private swimming pools. The residence features swimming pools, a spa, a gym, concierge service, a kids' playground, a cafe and a lounge area, a games room. Completion - 1st quarter of 2027…
TRANIO
Residential complex Floarea Breeze
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$544,327
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
Floarea Breeze – island aesthetics, design residences and privacy in a premium project on Dubai Islands!Floarea Breeze is an exquisite residential complex from Mashriq Elite Developments, created as the embodiment of the modern island lifestyle on Dubai Islands. The project harmoniously comb…
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Penthouse in the new residence Beach Walk 4 with a swimming pool, panoramic views and an access to the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Deira, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,71M
Beach Walk Residence 4 is not just a residential complex, it is a real history about waterfront life, embodied in architecture and design, where luxury and harmony go hand in hand. Located in the territory of Dubai Islands, this project opens new horizons of comfort and aesthetics to its fut…
TRANIO
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Beach Walk 4 with a swimming pool, panoramic views and an access to the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Deira, United Arab Emirates
from
$722,700
Beach Walk Residence 4 is not just a residential complex, it is a real history about waterfront life, embodied in architecture and design, where luxury and harmony go hand in hand. Located in the territory of Dubai Islands, this project opens new horizons of comfort and aesthetics to its fut…
TRANIO
Residential complex New project BEACH WALK GRAND 2 with swimming pools, and a kids' playground, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Deira, United Arab Emirates
from
$604,000
An architectural masterpiece situated on the prestigious shores of Dubai Islands, Beach Walk Grand 2 by Imtiaz is positioned along the coastline, where the grace of beachside living embodies a refined balance between tranquillity and sophistication – crafted for those who value serenity. Bea…
TRANIO
Residential complex New Bay Residences with swimming pools, gardens and a cinema, Dubai Islands, UAE
Deira, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,11M
We offer apartments with large terraces and panoramic views. The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a bar, a kids' playground, gardens, a cinema, a cafe, a gym, a lounge area, a games room. Completion - 4th quarter of 2026. Facilities and equipment in the house Buil…
TRANIO
