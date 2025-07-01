  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Complex Azizi Lina

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$156,000
;
15
ID: 29037
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Economy class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Located at the gateway to Dubai's commercial and business center, Azizi Lina rises in the heart of Jebel Ali, adjacent to JAFZA, one of the world's largest free economic zones, and the Middle East's largest port. With unrivalled transport links, direct access to the metro and a host of premium amenities, it opens up a world of possibilities, seamlessly blending ambition, convenience and lifestyle.

 

KEY FEATURES

 

Exclusive studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in freehold ownership

Strategic location with some of the best return on investment in the emirate

Close to JAFZA, the region's largest port and one of the largest free zones in the world

More than 100 Fortune Global 500 companies in the immediate vicinity

Direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road

A few steps from Life Pharmacy metro station

High-quality finishes and amenities

Convenient access to major entertainment and shopping centers

AMENITIES

 

Cinema

Separate and fully equipped

Games room

Spacious parking

Swimming pools, gyms for men and women

Multifunctional hall

24-hour security

Indoor playground

Retail space

 

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
