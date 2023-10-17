Dubai, UAE

from €9,13M

Completion date: 2025

Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. Gems Estates – the latest collection of ultra-luxury villas from DAMAC Properties, located in an elite area with premium amenities DAMAC Hills. The developer implements the project together with cult brands from the world of fashion and design – this is the first ever collaboration of the legendary Cavalli and the jewelry house de GRISOGONO. All residences have balconies and terraces, a maid bedroom with a private bathroom, and a patio and covered parking for several cars. In villas with 5 bedrooms, one of them can be used as a game room. Also, a library is provided for in this type of residence. One of the main features of Gems Estates – is the unique design, thanks to which each of the villas will be a full-fledged work of art. The noble dark exteriors from de GRISOGONO, inspired by the radiance of black diamonds in an exquisite frame, will be effectively emphasized by golden elements and carefully thought out backlight. At the same time, large windows overlooking the green golf courses are designed to enhance the feeling of spaciousness. The exclusive interiors developed by Cavalli will combine the luxurious brilliance of jewelry and the limitless freedom of the world of wild jungle, which will be embodied in wooden elements and elegant animalistic prints. The rooms will be given a special sophistication by smooth and curved textures in combination with dark details. Gems Estates residents will gain access to the developed DAMAC Hills community infrastructure, including the following luxury facilities: - Malibu Bay wave pool with an area of 2.3 thousand square meters. m with a snow-white beach and F&B services; - Trump International Golf Club with an 18-hole champion field designed by world-famous architect Gil Hans, Trump Dubai Golf Performance Academy, a club house, the only one in the emirate - TrackMan golf simulator, restaurant and other amenities; - basketball, volleyball and tennis courts, football and cricket fields; - skating rink; - stables and zoo farm; - skate park; - lakes and ponds. Location: The Gems Estates residential complex will be built on the border of DAMAC Hills, next to the Hessa Street, Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Emirates Road motorways. Due to this strategic location, villa residents can easily reach the popular Dubai locations by private car or public transport: Damac Hills, Golf Promenade 5A bus stop is a 5-minute walk from the complex. As for the iconic attractions, entertainment, business areas and Dubai airports, the car will take them: - 15 minutes – Global Village; - 20 minutes – Dubai Marina, Burj Al Arab; - 25 minutes – Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, Al Maktoum International Airport ( DWC ); - 30 minutes – Dubai International Airport ( DXB ). Within a 5 – 10-minute drive from Gems Estates, the following socially significant objects are located: - Jebel Ali School and South View School Dubai; - Kindergartens CreaKids Nursery DAMAC Hills, Blossom DAMAC Hills, Blossom Mudon Nursery Dubai, The Wonder Years Nursery – Remraam Community; - Emirates Hospital Day Surgery & Medical Center, Motor City and Aster Medical Center; - DAMAC Hills Community Center; - supermarkets Viva Supermarket, Spinneys and Carrefour. Economic attractiveness: - Commission 0%; - A resident visa for up to 10 years with the right to renew; - Return on investment from 7%; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. Plus working with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - We will tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Dubai. - We will conduct free consultations and save your time on finding suitable options and buying. - We work without a commission. Write or call us and we will tell you about the most profitable offers of the real estate market in Dubai! Consultation is free!