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Off Plan Property in United Arab Emirates

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Residence Stamn YUNI
Residence Stamn YUNI
Residence Stamn YUNI
Residence Stamn YUNI
Residence Stamn YUNI
Show all Residence Stamn YUNI
Residence Stamn YUNI
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 13
Area 57–78 m²
13 real estate properties 13
STAMN YUNI is in the new Dubai downtown location of Jumeirah Garden City. Nestled between the picturesque Jumeirah Beach and the skyscrapers of Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), this project is right on the doorstep of the Museum of the Future, Dubai Mall, the financial hub of DIFC and the World Trad…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
57.2 – 78.2
399,172 – 464,391
Developer
Stamn Real Estate Development
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Stamn Real Estate Development
Languages
English
Apartment building Q GARDENS LOFTS
Apartment building Q GARDENS LOFTS
Apartment building Q GARDENS LOFTS
Apartment building Q GARDENS LOFTS
Apartment building Q GARDENS LOFTS
Apartment building Q GARDENS LOFTS
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$117,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 22
New Launch Q-Gardens-Lofts - By AYS developers in Jumeirah Village Circle, located next to FIVE JVC Hotel Total units: 191 B+G+5P+17+R ✅Studios  ✅1BED+laundry or study ✅2BED+laundry+Study ✅2BED Duplex+laundry+study or Maid/2 options of Plung pool+private garden  ✅3BED Duplex+la…
Developer
AYS PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT
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Apartment building Orla Infinity by Omniyat
Apartment building Orla Infinity by Omniyat
Apartment building Orla Infinity by Omniyat
Apartment building Orla Infinity by Omniyat
Apartment building Orla Infinity by Omniyat
Show all Apartment building Orla Infinity by Omniyat
Apartment building Orla Infinity by Omniyat
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$24,95M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 13
This penthouse is a fabulous ultra-luxury property on the 9th floor with a sea view. It has four duplex bedrooms, a private swimming pool and four parking spaces. It is part of the "Orla Infinity" residential complex, a project by the Ultra Premium Developer "Omniyat" and the "Dorchester Col…
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AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
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TekceTekce
Apartment building Modern Apartments with Stunning City Views in Meydan, Dubai
Apartment building Modern Apartments with Stunning City Views in Meydan, Dubai
Apartment building Modern Apartments with Stunning City Views in Meydan, Dubai
Apartment building Modern Apartments with Stunning City Views in Meydan, Dubai
Apartment building Modern Apartments with Stunning City Views in Meydan, Dubai
Show all Apartment building Modern Apartments with Stunning City Views in Meydan, Dubai
Apartment building Modern Apartments with Stunning City Views in Meydan, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$504,571
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 69
Apartments with City Views and Installment in Meydan Dubai Meydan, Dubai, is a prestigious and rapidly growing district known for its luxurious lifestyle, world-class infrastructure, and vibrant community. Home to the iconic Meydan Racecourse, which hosts the renowned Dubai World Cup, the ar…
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TEKCE Real Estate
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Apartment building Stylish City-View Apartments with Payment Plan in Dubai JVT
Apartment building Stylish City-View Apartments with Payment Plan in Dubai JVT
Apartment building Stylish City-View Apartments with Payment Plan in Dubai JVT
Apartment building Stylish City-View Apartments with Payment Plan in Dubai JVT
Apartment building Stylish City-View Apartments with Payment Plan in Dubai JVT
Show all Apartment building Stylish City-View Apartments with Payment Plan in Dubai JVT
Apartment building Stylish City-View Apartments with Payment Plan in Dubai JVT
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$827,865
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 20
Modern Apartments with Flexible Installments in Jumeirah Village Triangle Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) is a well-planned, family-friendly community in Dubai known for its tranquil environment, landscaped parks, and modern infrastructure. Strategically located between Al Khail Road and Sh…
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Residential complex Premium residence The Legends with a golf club close to the autodrome and shopping malls, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Premium residence The Legends with a golf club close to the autodrome and shopping malls, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Premium residence The Legends with a golf club close to the autodrome and shopping malls, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Premium residence The Legends with a golf club close to the autodrome and shopping malls, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Premium residence The Legends with a golf club close to the autodrome and shopping malls, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex Premium residence The Legends with a golf club close to the autodrome and shopping malls, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Premium residence The Legends with a golf club close to the autodrome and shopping malls, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$902,801
We offer new luxury townhouses with a view of the golf course. The residence features a golf club, a beach and swimming pools, kids; playgrounds, a petting farm and horse riding, green areas, sports grounds, a supermarket, a medical center, a school. Completion - 4th quarter of 2024. Locati…
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Residential complex New complex of villas with pools and picturesque views Chevalia Fields close to the international airport, Grand Polo Phase 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of villas with pools and picturesque views Chevalia Fields close to the international airport, Grand Polo Phase 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of villas with pools and picturesque views Chevalia Fields close to the international airport, Grand Polo Phase 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of villas with pools and picturesque views Chevalia Fields close to the international airport, Grand Polo Phase 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of villas with pools and picturesque views Chevalia Fields close to the international airport, Grand Polo Phase 1, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with pools and picturesque views Chevalia Fields close to the international airport, Grand Polo Phase 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of villas with pools and picturesque views Chevalia Fields close to the international airport, Grand Polo Phase 1, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,99M
Welcome to Chevalia Fields - the unique residential project, where elegance of equestrian heritage is combined with modern comfort and aesthetics of high architecture. The refined complex is not just a place for living, but an embodiment of philosophy of life, where nature, splendour and exq…
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Residential complex Wellington Ocean
Residential complex Wellington Ocean
Residential complex Wellington Ocean
Residential complex Wellington Ocean
Residential complex Wellington Ocean
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Residential complex Wellington Ocean
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$264,381
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 9
Wellington Ocean is a modern coastal residential complex on Dubai Islands with minimalist aesthetics and thoughtful infrastructure.Wellington Ocean is a new premium residential complex from Wellington Developments, which forms a modern lifestyle by the sea.Benefits of Wellington Ocean:- Mode…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Expo Valley (Shamsa) — residential complex by Expo Dubai Group with villas and townhouses in an environmentally clean area close to attractions of Expo City Dubai
Residential complex Expo Valley (Shamsa) — residential complex by Expo Dubai Group with villas and townhouses in an environmentally clean area close to attractions of Expo City Dubai
Residential complex Expo Valley (Shamsa) — residential complex by Expo Dubai Group with villas and townhouses in an environmentally clean area close to attractions of Expo City Dubai
Residential complex Expo Valley (Shamsa) — residential complex by Expo Dubai Group with villas and townhouses in an environmentally clean area close to attractions of Expo City Dubai
Residential complex Expo Valley (Shamsa) — residential complex by Expo Dubai Group with villas and townhouses in an environmentally clean area close to attractions of Expo City Dubai
Show all Residential complex Expo Valley (Shamsa) — residential complex by Expo Dubai Group with villas and townhouses in an environmentally clean area close to attractions of Expo City Dubai
Residential complex Expo Valley (Shamsa) — residential complex by Expo Dubai Group with villas and townhouses in an environmentally clean area close to attractions of Expo City Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$922,867
The Expo Valley project has over 300 townhouses and villas. The community also includes educational and wellness centres and attractions of Expo City Dubai. The community has eco-friendly amenities such as a lake, nature reserve, and farming. Townhouses and villas have space for an office/gy…
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Residential complex New South Square Residence with swimming pools, a wellness center and a co-working space, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New South Square Residence with swimming pools, a wellness center and a co-working space, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New South Square Residence with swimming pools, a wellness center and a co-working space, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New South Square Residence with swimming pools, a wellness center and a co-working space, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New South Square Residence with swimming pools, a wellness center and a co-working space, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New South Square Residence with swimming pools, a wellness center and a co-working space, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New South Square Residence with swimming pools, a wellness center and a co-working space, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$491,636
South Square is the unique residential complex, the real embodiment of harmony, comfort and modern lifestyle. The project is created for those, who appreciate tranquility and want to live in the midst of nature. The residential complex offers spacious and elegantly designed apartments with 1…
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Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Guzel Tower with a swimming pool and a spa, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Guzel Tower with a swimming pool and a spa, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Guzel Tower with a swimming pool and a spa, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Guzel Tower with a swimming pool and a spa, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Guzel Tower with a swimming pool and a spa, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Guzel Tower with a swimming pool and a spa, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Guzel Tower with a swimming pool and a spa, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$193,894
Güzel Towers is a project in the heart of Jumeirah Village Triangle in Dubai. This unique residential complex includes two magnificent high-rise towers. Modern architecture coupled with refined design and harmony of nature create the ideal space for life, where luxury and comfort become a pa…
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Residential complex New residence Lagoons Nice with a beach, swimming pools and a spa close to the autodrome and Palm Jumeirah, Damac Lagoons, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Lagoons Nice with a beach, swimming pools and a spa close to the autodrome and Palm Jumeirah, Damac Lagoons, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Lagoons Nice with a beach, swimming pools and a spa close to the autodrome and Palm Jumeirah, Damac Lagoons, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Lagoons Nice with a beach, swimming pools and a spa close to the autodrome and Palm Jumeirah, Damac Lagoons, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Lagoons Nice with a beach, swimming pools and a spa close to the autodrome and Palm Jumeirah, Damac Lagoons, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New residence Lagoons Nice with a beach, swimming pools and a spa close to the autodrome and Palm Jumeirah, Damac Lagoons, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Lagoons Nice with a beach, swimming pools and a spa close to the autodrome and Palm Jumeirah, Damac Lagoons, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$811,951
We offer furnished villas and townhouses with different layouts. The French-style residence is one of eight parts of the large complex. Here You'll find cafes and restaurants, a beach and a lagoon, green areas and lounge areas, an outdoor cinema, kids' playgrounds, bike paths, swimming pools…
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Residential complex Exclusive beachfront residence One in the prestigious area of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Exclusive beachfront residence One in the prestigious area of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Exclusive beachfront residence One in the prestigious area of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Exclusive beachfront residence One in the prestigious area of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Exclusive beachfront residence One in the prestigious area of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex Exclusive beachfront residence One in the prestigious area of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Exclusive beachfront residence One in the prestigious area of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$19,22M
We offer apartments with large terraces and panoramic sea views. The residence features a spa center, a gym, a cinema, three swimming pools, a security system, an underground parking, a jetty, a barbecue area and an outdoor dining area, conference rooms. Facilities and equipment in the hous…
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Residential complex New complex Floarea Skies with swimming pools, a garden and a mini golf, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex Floarea Skies with swimming pools, a garden and a mini golf, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex Floarea Skies with swimming pools, a garden and a mini golf, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex Floarea Skies with swimming pools, a garden and a mini golf, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex Floarea Skies with swimming pools, a garden and a mini golf, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex Floarea Skies with swimming pools, a garden and a mini golf, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex Floarea Skies with swimming pools, a garden and a mini golf, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$293,603
Floarea Skies is a new premium residential project in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), District 10, one of the most prospective and cozy areas of Dubai. This architectural masterpiece by Mashriq Elite Developments, the company with stellar reputation and high quality standards, is…
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Residential complex Branded residential complex Chelsea Residences with a beach club and marina in Dubai Maritime City, UAE
Residential complex Branded residential complex Chelsea Residences with a beach club and marina in Dubai Maritime City, UAE
Residential complex Branded residential complex Chelsea Residences with a beach club and marina in Dubai Maritime City, UAE
Residential complex Branded residential complex Chelsea Residences with a beach club and marina in Dubai Maritime City, UAE
Residential complex Branded residential complex Chelsea Residences with a beach club and marina in Dubai Maritime City, UAE
Show all Residential complex Branded residential complex Chelsea Residences with a beach club and marina in Dubai Maritime City, UAE
Residential complex Branded residential complex Chelsea Residences with a beach club and marina in Dubai Maritime City, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$761,093
Chelsea Residences is a residential project where luxury, sporting spirit and nature merge into a single harmonious space. Six impressive towers, the architectural image of which is inspired by the beauty of coral reefs and the dynamics of the underwater world, embody the energy of the famou…
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Residential complex Seahaven Tower — new beachfront residence by Sobha with a marina and beaches in Dubai Harbour
Residential complex Seahaven Tower — new beachfront residence by Sobha with a marina and beaches in Dubai Harbour
Residential complex Seahaven Tower — new beachfront residence by Sobha with a marina and beaches in Dubai Harbour
Residential complex Seahaven Tower — new beachfront residence by Sobha with a marina and beaches in Dubai Harbour
Residential complex Seahaven Tower — new beachfront residence by Sobha with a marina and beaches in Dubai Harbour
Show all Residential complex Seahaven Tower — new beachfront residence by Sobha with a marina and beaches in Dubai Harbour
Residential complex Seahaven Tower — new beachfront residence by Sobha with a marina and beaches in Dubai Harbour
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,63M
We offer apartments with panoramic views of the city, the ocean and the canal. The residence features an infinity pool, a marina, a shopping mall, beaches, restaurants, a gym, a sauna and a steam bath, an outdoor cinema, a barbecue area, concierge service. Completion - December, 2026. Featu…
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Residential complex Palm Beach Tower — high-rise residence by Nakheel with direct access to beach near Dubai Marina and Burj Khalifa in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Residential complex Palm Beach Tower — high-rise residence by Nakheel with direct access to beach near Dubai Marina and Burj Khalifa in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Residential complex Palm Beach Tower — high-rise residence by Nakheel with direct access to beach near Dubai Marina and Burj Khalifa in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Residential complex Palm Beach Tower — high-rise residence by Nakheel with direct access to beach near Dubai Marina and Burj Khalifa in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Residential complex Palm Beach Tower — high-rise residence by Nakheel with direct access to beach near Dubai Marina and Burj Khalifa in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Show all Residential complex Palm Beach Tower — high-rise residence by Nakheel with direct access to beach near Dubai Marina and Burj Khalifa in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Residential complex Palm Beach Tower — high-rise residence by Nakheel with direct access to beach near Dubai Marina and Burj Khalifa in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$16,47M
We offer spacious new apartments and penthouses with a panoramic view. The residence features a gym, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds, a yoga studio, a spa area, an outdoor infinity pool, a private access to the beach, a park and a promenade, a boat jetty, a lounge area, a cafe. Completi…
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Residential complex New low-rise residence One by Preston with an infinity pool and lounge areas close to Downtown Dubai, Dubai South, UAE
Residential complex New low-rise residence One by Preston with an infinity pool and lounge areas close to Downtown Dubai, Dubai South, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$169,499
One by Prestonis a prestigious complex, located in the heart of Dubai South, where large-scale new-generation business quarters are built. Each of 56 exclusive residences in the low-rise project creates the atmosphere of privacy, ensuring not just comfortable life, but also strong capital ex…
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Apartment building with premium quality right next to the crystal lagoon
Apartment building with premium quality right next to the crystal lagoon
Apartment building with premium quality right next to the crystal lagoon
Apartment building with premium quality right next to the crystal lagoon
Apartment building with premium quality right next to the crystal lagoon
Show all Apartment building with premium quality right next to the crystal lagoon
Apartment building with premium quality right next to the crystal lagoon
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$596,391
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 23
Premium qulaity apartments with high end finishing.  Project is located on the crystal lagoon with beach access. Accross the road Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary. 5-10 minutes away from Business Bay and Downtown Dubai. World class amenities for comfortable lifestyle. Available …
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Umed properties
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Residential complex New complex of apartments with private swimming pool Samana Avenue, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of apartments with private swimming pool Samana Avenue, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of apartments with private swimming pool Samana Avenue, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of apartments with private swimming pool Samana Avenue, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of apartments with private swimming pool Samana Avenue, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New complex of apartments with private swimming pool Samana Avenue, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of apartments with private swimming pool Samana Avenue, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$444,323
Samana Avenue is a magnificent 18-storey residential complex, where each apartment embodies the harmony of modern design and advanced technology. Here you will find cozy studios and modern apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, with an area of ​​40 m2. Culinary dreams come true in semi-furnished kitc…
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Residential complex Modern residence Fern City Walk with well-developed infrastructure close to the places of interest, in the prestigious area of Al Wasl, Dubai
Residential complex Modern residence Fern City Walk with well-developed infrastructure close to the places of interest, in the prestigious area of Al Wasl, Dubai
Residential complex Modern residence Fern City Walk with well-developed infrastructure close to the places of interest, in the prestigious area of Al Wasl, Dubai
Residential complex Modern residence Fern City Walk with well-developed infrastructure close to the places of interest, in the prestigious area of Al Wasl, Dubai
Residential complex Modern residence Fern City Walk with well-developed infrastructure close to the places of interest, in the prestigious area of Al Wasl, Dubai
Show all Residential complex Modern residence Fern City Walk with well-developed infrastructure close to the places of interest, in the prestigious area of Al Wasl, Dubai
Residential complex Modern residence Fern City Walk with well-developed infrastructure close to the places of interest, in the prestigious area of Al Wasl, Dubai
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$782,081
We offer spacious apartments with different layouts (one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and 2 exclusive penthouses). The residence features a private landscaped park and a panoramic view of Central Park, tennis courts and swimming pools, a gym, a spa center, a parking. Completion - July…
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Residential complex New Vitalia Palm Jumeirah Residences with a swimming pool, a gym and restaurants, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Vitalia Palm Jumeirah Residences with a swimming pool, a gym and restaurants, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Vitalia Palm Jumeirah Residences with a swimming pool, a gym and restaurants, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Vitalia Palm Jumeirah Residences with a swimming pool, a gym and restaurants, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Vitalia Palm Jumeirah Residences with a swimming pool, a gym and restaurants, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New Vitalia Palm Jumeirah Residences with a swimming pool, a gym and restaurants, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Vitalia Palm Jumeirah Residences with a swimming pool, a gym and restaurants, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,33M
Vitalia at Palm Jumeirah is a luxury 9-storey residential project, which will give its residents the feeling of ultimate opulence, tranquility and comfort. The complex offers spacious, elegant and properly designed apartments, where every element is thought-out to the last detail. Apartments…
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Residential complex New Lume Residence with a swimming pool, lounge and event areas, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Lume Residence with a swimming pool, lounge and event areas, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Lume Residence with a swimming pool, lounge and event areas, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Lume Residence with a swimming pool, lounge and event areas, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Lume Residence with a swimming pool, lounge and event areas, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Lume Residence with a swimming pool, lounge and event areas, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Lume Residence with a swimming pool, lounge and event areas, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$256,437
Plunge into the world of comfort and elegance with Lume Residence - the 20-storey residential complex in one of the most dynamically developing areas of Dubai - Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). The project combines value-enhancing investment, ideal location and high level of comfort. Studios a…
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Residential complex Q Gardens Lofts — new residence by AYS with a swimming pool and a cinema in JVC, Dubai
Residential complex Q Gardens Lofts — new residence by AYS with a swimming pool and a cinema in JVC, Dubai
Residential complex Q Gardens Lofts — new residence by AYS with a swimming pool and a cinema in JVC, Dubai
Residential complex Q Gardens Lofts — new residence by AYS with a swimming pool and a cinema in JVC, Dubai
Residential complex Q Gardens Lofts — new residence by AYS with a swimming pool and a cinema in JVC, Dubai
Show all Residential complex Q Gardens Lofts — new residence by AYS with a swimming pool and a cinema in JVC, Dubai
Residential complex Q Gardens Lofts — new residence by AYS with a swimming pool and a cinema in JVC, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,04M
The residence features a roof-top swimming pool, a barbecue area, a cinema, a gym, a games room, a kids' playground. Completion - 4th quarter of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Appliances (gas cooktop, built-in dishwasher, fridge/freezer, hood) Marble countertops LED lighting …
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Residential complex New high-rise complex Milan Heights with infinity pools and tennis courts, City of Arabia, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise complex Milan Heights with infinity pools and tennis courts, City of Arabia, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise complex Milan Heights with infinity pools and tennis courts, City of Arabia, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise complex Milan Heights with infinity pools and tennis courts, City of Arabia, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$164,678
This unique enclave offers a collection of modern residences and facilities, complemented by exclusive amenities designed to provide residents with a remarkable living experience tailored to the needs of urban dwellers. Sleek silhouettes and striking facades are softened by subtle nods to Mi…
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Apartment building Eltiera Heights in Jumeirah Islands
Apartment building Eltiera Heights in Jumeirah Islands
Apartment building Eltiera Heights in Jumeirah Islands
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$500,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Area 69 m²
1 real estate property 1
Eltiera Heights is first residential development in Jumeirah Islands –an address known for its quiet elegance and natural surroundings. Rising with a distinct architectural identity, the tower brings together fluid design, thoughtful detailing, and a lifestyle rooted in balance. Positioned a…
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Residential complex Apartments in the new residence V1STARA House with swimming pools and a club near Dubai Marina in the Al Furjan area, Dubai
Residential complex Apartments in the new residence V1STARA House with swimming pools and a club near Dubai Marina in the Al Furjan area, Dubai
Residential complex Apartments in the new residence V1STARA House with swimming pools and a club near Dubai Marina in the Al Furjan area, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$428,752
V1STARA HOUSE is a residential complex, named after Sanskrit word "Vistara" (infinite space). It's a modern building, focused on the family comfort. Floor-to-ceiling windows ensure natural light, and the ceiling height is 3.1 meters. On each floor, there are from 6 to 11 apartments, providin…
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Residential complex New large complex Ghaf Woods (Capria) with swimming pools, restaurants and a forest area, Ghaf Woods, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New large complex Ghaf Woods (Capria) with swimming pools, restaurants and a forest area, Ghaf Woods, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New large complex Ghaf Woods (Capria) with swimming pools, restaurants and a forest area, Ghaf Woods, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New large complex Ghaf Woods (Capria) with swimming pools, restaurants and a forest area, Ghaf Woods, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New large complex Ghaf Woods (Capria) with swimming pools, restaurants and a forest area, Ghaf Woods, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New large complex Ghaf Woods (Capria) with swimming pools, restaurants and a forest area, Ghaf Woods, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$406,278
Ghaf Woods (Capria) by Majid Al Futtaim is the first forest community with apartments in Dubai, offering the unique lifestyle in the midst of nature. The project includes 11 clusters, connected by a network of green paths and parks, creating the harmonious space for tranquility and seclusion…
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Residential complex New residence Ritz Carlton Residences with a swimming pool and a business center near Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Ritz Carlton Residences with a swimming pool and a business center near Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Ritz Carlton Residences with a swimming pool and a business center near Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Ritz Carlton Residences with a swimming pool and a business center near Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Ritz Carlton Residences with a swimming pool and a business center near Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New residence Ritz Carlton Residences with a swimming pool and a business center near Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Ritz Carlton Residences with a swimming pool and a business center near Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$8,07M
The Ritz-Carlton Residences is the epitome of luxury and unrivaled service, combining legendary service and exceptional comfort. Located in the prestigious Business Bay area, the residences rise 18 storeys above the calm waters of the Dubai Canal and offer their owners a unique opportunity t…
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Residential complex Sunstone
Residential complex Sunstone
Residential complex Sunstone
Residential complex Sunstone
Residential complex Sunstone
Show all Residential complex Sunstone
Residential complex Sunstone
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$735,693
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 33
Sunstone by IMKAN - seaside elegance and architectural harmony on Al Reem Island.Sunstone is an exclusive residential complex from IMKAN Properties, located in the coastal area of Makers District on Al Reem Island. The project is created for those who appreciate modern design, natural aesthe…
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Residential complex Fiori is a modern residential project
Residential complex Fiori is a modern residential project
Residential complex Fiori is a modern residential project
Residential complex Fiori is a modern residential project
Residential complex Fiori is a modern residential project
Show all Residential complex Fiori is a modern residential project
Residential complex Fiori is a modern residential project
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$286,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Fiori is a modern residential project designed to combine comfort, style, and convenience in an exceptional living environment. Featuring contemporary architecture and thoughtfully planned layouts, Fiori offers a variety of spacious apartments tailored to meet diverse lifestyle needs. The pr…
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Residential complex Modern residential complex Creek Views 2 near shopping malls, stores and metro station, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Modern residential complex Creek Views 2 near shopping malls, stores and metro station, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Modern residential complex Creek Views 2 near shopping malls, stores and metro station, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Modern residential complex Creek Views 2 near shopping malls, stores and metro station, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Modern residential complex Creek Views 2 near shopping malls, stores and metro station, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex Modern residential complex Creek Views 2 near shopping malls, stores and metro station, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Modern residential complex Creek Views 2 near shopping malls, stores and metro station, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$879,363
The complex has 587 apartments, including 116 studios, 436 one-bedroom and 35 two-bedroom flats. All apartments have elegant finishes and modern interiors. There is an opportunity to get a 5-28% discount. Payment plan: 30/70 3% - reservation 7% + 4% DLD + $1408 - within 14 days 5% - within …
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Residential complex Golf Town residential complex with golf course, tennis courts and swimming pool, DAMAC Hills, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Golf Town residential complex with golf course, tennis courts and swimming pool, DAMAC Hills, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Golf Town residential complex with golf course, tennis courts and swimming pool, DAMAC Hills, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Golf Town residential complex with golf course, tennis courts and swimming pool, DAMAC Hills, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Golf Town residential complex with golf course, tennis courts and swimming pool, DAMAC Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$170,359
The residential development with one of the best golf courses and facilities for residents. The first of its kind in the Middle East, the International Golf Club is a spectacularly landscaped 18-hole golf course designed by 2016 Olympic Course Architect Gil Hans. The exclusive clubhouse has …
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Apartment building SYMPHONY - NEW LEVEL OF LUXURY
Apartment building SYMPHONY - NEW LEVEL OF LUXURY
Apartment building SYMPHONY - NEW LEVEL OF LUXURY
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$550,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
LUXURY IS NOT BUILT. IT IS COMPOSED. Designed by the globally acclaimed Zaha Hadid Architects, The Symphony stands as a rare dialogue between form and feeling.
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Residential complex New Sky Views complex of apartments with private swimming pools in the well-developed area of IMPZ (Dubai Production City), Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Sky Views complex of apartments with private swimming pools in the well-developed area of IMPZ (Dubai Production City), Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Sky Views complex of apartments with private swimming pools in the well-developed area of IMPZ (Dubai Production City), Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Sky Views complex of apartments with private swimming pools in the well-developed area of IMPZ (Dubai Production City), Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Sky Views complex of apartments with private swimming pools in the well-developed area of IMPZ (Dubai Production City), Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New Sky Views complex of apartments with private swimming pools in the well-developed area of IMPZ (Dubai Production City), Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Sky Views complex of apartments with private swimming pools in the well-developed area of IMPZ (Dubai Production City), Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$186,617
The 21-storey residential complex offers cozy studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. Each apartment is thought out to the last detail: partial furnishing, built-in kitchen appliances, "Smart Home" system and wardrobes to create the atmosphere of comfort, harmony and privacy. The zest of t…
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Residential complex Golf Views Residence — new apartments by Samana with private swimming pools and panoramic views in Dubai Sports City
Residential complex Golf Views Residence — new apartments by Samana with private swimming pools and panoramic views in Dubai Sports City
Residential complex Golf Views Residence — new apartments by Samana with private swimming pools and panoramic views in Dubai Sports City
Residential complex Golf Views Residence — new apartments by Samana with private swimming pools and panoramic views in Dubai Sports City
Residential complex Golf Views Residence — new apartments by Samana with private swimming pools and panoramic views in Dubai Sports City
Residential complex Golf Views Residence — new apartments by Samana with private swimming pools and panoramic views in Dubai Sports City
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$494,124
We offer apartments with private swimming pools. The residence features a roof-top garden, a fitness center, an outdoor cinema, a kids' playground, a swimming pool, a barbecue area, a mini golf course. Completion - 4th quarter 2026. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen appliances …
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Residential complex New high-rise residence Claydon House with three swimming pools, a lagoon and a promenade, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Claydon House with three swimming pools, a lagoon and a promenade, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Claydon House with three swimming pools, a lagoon and a promenade, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Claydon House with three swimming pools, a lagoon and a promenade, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Claydon House with three swimming pools, a lagoon and a promenade, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New high-rise residence Claydon House with three swimming pools, a lagoon and a promenade, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Claydon House with three swimming pools, a lagoon and a promenade, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,54M
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the city and parking spaces. The residence features a 2-kilimeter-long lagoon and a landscaped promenade, lounge areas, a library and a co-working area, a parking, three swimming pools, a fitness center, a kids' playground and a play room, a yoga …
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Residential complex Penthouses in the new waterfront residence Villa del Divos with swimming pools and a beach club, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Penthouses in the new waterfront residence Villa del Divos with swimming pools and a beach club, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Penthouses in the new waterfront residence Villa del Divos with swimming pools and a beach club, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Penthouses in the new waterfront residence Villa del Divos with swimming pools and a beach club, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Penthouses in the new waterfront residence Villa del Divos with swimming pools and a beach club, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex Penthouses in the new waterfront residence Villa del Divos with swimming pools and a beach club, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Penthouses in the new waterfront residence Villa del Divos with swimming pools and a beach club, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$7,85M
The exclusive residential complex is situated in one of the most prestigious locations of Dubai Island. The project offers you the rare opportunity to become the owner of a beachfront residence, where wonderful design is combined with seclusion and natural harmony. Villa del DIVOS is the emb…
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Residential complex New high-rise residence The Edge with swimming pools and a panoramic view close to the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence The Edge with swimming pools and a panoramic view close to the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence The Edge with swimming pools and a panoramic view close to the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence The Edge with swimming pools and a panoramic view close to the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence The Edge with swimming pools and a panoramic view close to the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New high-rise residence The Edge with swimming pools and a panoramic view close to the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence The Edge with swimming pools and a panoramic view close to the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$378,746
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the city. The residence features a large lounge area and green areas, gyms, swimming pools, a basketball court, a yoga area, a barbecue area, a kids' playground. Completion - October, 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is locat…
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Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay
Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay
Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay
Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay
Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay
Show all Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay
Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$555,374
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 25
Aquatic City-Style Complex with Flexible Payment Plans in Business Bay, Dubai Business Bay is a dynamic and rapidly developing commercial and residential hub in the heart of Dubai. Known for its sleek, modern architecture and prime location, it offers a blend of luxury living and business op…
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Residential complex Urban Oasis by Missoni — residential complex by Dar Al Arkan near the Dubai Water Channel with city views in Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex Urban Oasis by Missoni — residential complex by Dar Al Arkan near the Dubai Water Channel with city views in Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex Urban Oasis by Missoni — residential complex by Dar Al Arkan near the Dubai Water Channel with city views in Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex Urban Oasis by Missoni — residential complex by Dar Al Arkan near the Dubai Water Channel with city views in Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex Urban Oasis by Missoni — residential complex by Dar Al Arkan near the Dubai Water Channel with city views in Business Bay, Dubai
Show all Residential complex Urban Oasis by Missoni — residential complex by Dar Al Arkan near the Dubai Water Channel with city views in Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex Urban Oasis by Missoni — residential complex by Dar Al Arkan near the Dubai Water Channel with city views in Business Bay, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$3,82M
The residential complex on the banks of the Dubai Canal. Designed by a Saudi Arabian developer and the Italian design company Missoni. It is the world's second building with interiors by this designer, the first one is in Miami. The building will be decorated with elements of fashion and art…
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Residential complex Fully furnished apartments in the heart of Dubai's fastest growing district, DLRC
Residential complex Fully furnished apartments in the heart of Dubai's fastest growing district, DLRC
Residential complex Fully furnished apartments in the heart of Dubai's fastest growing district, DLRC
Residential complex Fully furnished apartments in the heart of Dubai's fastest growing district, DLRC
Residential complex Fully furnished apartments in the heart of Dubai's fastest growing district, DLRC
Show all Residential complex Fully furnished apartments in the heart of Dubai's fastest growing district, DLRC
Residential complex Fully furnished apartments in the heart of Dubai's fastest growing district, DLRC
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$163,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Seraph in Dubai Land is an excellent opportunity to purchase a fully furnished apartment in the heart of Dubai's fastest-growing district, DLRC. Each home, designed for modern living, is equipped with high-quality Bosch appliances, stylish interiors, and turnkey finishes—ready to move in or …
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Residential complex New Aria Heights Residence with swimming pools and restaurants in the prestigious area of JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Aria Heights Residence with swimming pools and restaurants in the prestigious area of JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Aria Heights Residence with swimming pools and restaurants in the prestigious area of JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Aria Heights Residence with swimming pools and restaurants in the prestigious area of JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Aria Heights Residence with swimming pools and restaurants in the prestigious area of JVC, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New Aria Heights Residence with swimming pools and restaurants in the prestigious area of JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Aria Heights Residence with swimming pools and restaurants in the prestigious area of JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$373,745
Aria Heights by Seven Tides is a modern 16-storey tower in the heart of one of the most popular areas in Dubai - JVC (Jumeirah Village Circle). The project includes 169 luxury residences, offering variable layouts, from cozy studios to spacious three-bedroom apartments. Each apartment in Ari…
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Residential complex New complex of luxury villas Fairway Villas with a golf course and restaurants, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of luxury villas Fairway Villas with a golf course and restaurants, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of luxury villas Fairway Villas with a golf course and restaurants, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of luxury villas Fairway Villas with a golf course and restaurants, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of luxury villas Fairway Villas with a golf course and restaurants, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New complex of luxury villas Fairway Villas with a golf course and restaurants, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of luxury villas Fairway Villas with a golf course and restaurants, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$954,338
The residence features a swimming pool, a golf course, a spa center, a yoga area, a kids' playground, a club, a park, restaurants and cafes. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure Airport - 5 minutes drive Downtown Dubai - 35 minutes Expo 2020 - 15 minutes
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Residential complex New beachfront Rixos Beach Residences — Phase 2 with swimming pools, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New beachfront Rixos Beach Residences — Phase 2 with swimming pools, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New beachfront Rixos Beach Residences — Phase 2 with swimming pools, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New beachfront Rixos Beach Residences — Phase 2 with swimming pools, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New beachfront Rixos Beach Residences — Phase 2 with swimming pools, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New beachfront Rixos Beach Residences — Phase 2 with swimming pools, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New beachfront Rixos Beach Residences — Phase 2 with swimming pools, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Deira, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,33M
We offer luxury apartments with panoramic views, balconies, terraces, and gardens. Some apartments have private swimming pools. The residence features swimming pools, a spa, a gym, concierge service, a kids' playground, a cafe and a lounge area, a games room. Completion - 1st quarter of 2027…
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Villa Own Your Premium Private Villa in Dubai
Villa Own Your Premium Private Villa in Dubai
Villa Own Your Premium Private Villa in Dubai
Villa Own Your Premium Private Villa in Dubai
Villa Own Your Premium Private Villa in Dubai
Show all Villa Own Your Premium Private Villa in Dubai
Villa Own Your Premium Private Villa in Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$3,70M
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2030
Own Your Premium Private Villa in Dubai. Premium Community with all the amenities for comfortable lifestyle. Beautiful infrastructure and greenary areas in the community. Available 4,5,6 bedroom private stand alone villas. Also available interest free payment plan until construction completion.
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Residential complex Harbour Lights — luxury high-rise waterfront residence by DAMAC with a private beach and a swimming pool in Dubai Maritime City
Residential complex Harbour Lights — luxury high-rise waterfront residence by DAMAC with a private beach and a swimming pool in Dubai Maritime City
Residential complex Harbour Lights — luxury high-rise waterfront residence by DAMAC with a private beach and a swimming pool in Dubai Maritime City
Residential complex Harbour Lights — luxury high-rise waterfront residence by DAMAC with a private beach and a swimming pool in Dubai Maritime City
Residential complex Harbour Lights — luxury high-rise waterfront residence by DAMAC with a private beach and a swimming pool in Dubai Maritime City
Show all Residential complex Harbour Lights — luxury high-rise waterfront residence by DAMAC with a private beach and a swimming pool in Dubai Maritime City
Residential complex Harbour Lights — luxury high-rise waterfront residence by DAMAC with a private beach and a swimming pool in Dubai Maritime City
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,81M
We offer spacious apartments with panoramic views. The residence features a private beach, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a yoga and pilates studio, a landscaped garden, a cafe, a lounge area, a barbecue area, a kids' playground. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2027. Location and nearby inf…
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Residential complex Fully furnished apartments in the new complex Aspirz, Dubai Sports City, UAE
Residential complex Fully furnished apartments in the new complex Aspirz, Dubai Sports City, UAE
Residential complex Fully furnished apartments in the new complex Aspirz, Dubai Sports City, UAE
Residential complex Fully furnished apartments in the new complex Aspirz, Dubai Sports City, UAE
Residential complex Fully furnished apartments in the new complex Aspirz, Dubai Sports City, UAE
Show all Residential complex Fully furnished apartments in the new complex Aspirz, Dubai Sports City, UAE
Residential complex Fully furnished apartments in the new complex Aspirz, Dubai Sports City, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$232,120
Introducing a unique opportunity to become a residential property owner in one of the most dynamic and prestigious areas of Dubai. Aspirz is a true embodiment of a modern urban lifestyle concept, combining residential apartments and office spaces, making it an ideal choice for anyone who val…
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Apartment building Luxury Apartments on Al Marjan Island with Payment Plan
Apartment building Luxury Apartments on Al Marjan Island with Payment Plan
Apartment building Luxury Apartments on Al Marjan Island with Payment Plan
Apartment building Luxury Apartments on Al Marjan Island with Payment Plan
Apartment building Luxury Apartments on Al Marjan Island with Payment Plan
Show all Apartment building Luxury Apartments on Al Marjan Island with Payment Plan
Apartment building Luxury Apartments on Al Marjan Island with Payment Plan
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$706,630
The year of construction 2026
Beachfront Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan for 5 Years on Al Marjan Island Nestled on the pristine shores of Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah’s iconic man-made archipelago, this waterfront project offers an exclusive beachfront lifestyle surrounded by crystal-clear waters and worl…
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Residential complex The Royal Yacht
Residential complex The Royal Yacht
Residential complex The Royal Yacht
Residential complex The Royal Yacht
Residential complex The Royal Yacht
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Residential complex The Royal Yacht
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$476,514
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 7
The Royal Yacht is a modern-yacht-style designer apartment hotel in the prestigious Dubai Internet City area.The Royal Yacht is a new Aparthotel from Palladium Prime Real Estate Development, located in one of Dubai’s most sought-after business clusters, Dubai Internet City.Facilities and inf…
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Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Vega with swimming pools and terraces, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Vega with swimming pools and terraces, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Vega with swimming pools and terraces, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Vega with swimming pools and terraces, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Vega with swimming pools and terraces, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Vega with swimming pools and terraces, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Vega with swimming pools and terraces, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$241,729
Vega by Acube Developments is the elegant residential complex in Dubai Sports City, inspired by the brightest star of Lyra. The project is the ideal combination of modern architectural solutions and the theme of space, offering stylish apartments with designer finishing. Each accommodation i…
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Residential complex Pelagia: Living with a Sea View on Al Marjan Island.
Residential complex Pelagia: Living with a Sea View on Al Marjan Island.
Residential complex Pelagia: Living with a Sea View on Al Marjan Island.
Residential complex Pelagia: Living with a Sea View on Al Marjan Island.
Residential complex Pelagia: Living with a Sea View on Al Marjan Island.
Show all Residential complex Pelagia: Living with a Sea View on Al Marjan Island.
Residential complex Pelagia: Living with a Sea View on Al Marjan Island.
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$626,276
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Pelagia: Living with a Sea View on Al Marjan Island Pelagia is an architectural masterpiece located on Al Marjan Island. The building will feature a unique design inspired by the mesmerizing beauty of the ocean—sleek balconies with flowing lines evoking the rhythmic movement of the waves.…
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Apartment building DAMAC Chelsea Residences
Apartment building DAMAC Chelsea Residences
Apartment building DAMAC Chelsea Residences
Apartment building DAMAC Chelsea Residences
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$600,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
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PSI Real Estate LLC
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Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Maimoon Gardens with a swimming pool, a waterfall and sports grounds, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Maimoon Gardens with a swimming pool, a waterfall and sports grounds, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Maimoon Gardens with a swimming pool, a waterfall and sports grounds, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Maimoon Gardens with a swimming pool, a waterfall and sports grounds, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Maimoon Gardens with a swimming pool, a waterfall and sports grounds, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Maimoon Gardens with a swimming pool, a waterfall and sports grounds, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Maimoon Gardens with a swimming pool, a waterfall and sports grounds, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$406,278
Maimoon Gardens is a premium residential complex by Fakhruddin Properties in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). The project consists of two high-rise towers and offers studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. The complex is focused on those, who are looking for comfortable accommodation in a mo…
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Residential complex New residential complex Camden with access to a wide range of services and amenities, Town Square area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residential complex Camden with access to a wide range of services and amenities, Town Square area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residential complex Camden with access to a wide range of services and amenities, Town Square area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residential complex Camden with access to a wide range of services and amenities, Town Square area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$308,771
Camden is a new embodiment of modern living in the heart of the dynamic Town Square area. Just a few steps away is the green expanse of the main park, where in the morning you can hear the singing of birds and the laughter of children, and in the evenings - the lights of cozy cafes twinkle. …
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Apartment building Furnished Apartments with Installments in Al Marjan Island
Apartment building Furnished Apartments with Installments in Al Marjan Island
Apartment building Furnished Apartments with Installments in Al Marjan Island
Apartment building Furnished Apartments with Installments in Al Marjan Island
Apartment building Furnished Apartments with Installments in Al Marjan Island
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Apartment building Furnished Apartments with Installments in Al Marjan Island
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$698,547
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 10
Gianfranco Ferré Branded Apartments with Installments in Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah Al Marjan Island is a stunning man-made archipelago in Ras Al Khaimah, stretching gracefully into the Arabian Gulf and offering a world-class blend of leisure, luxury, and lifestyle. Comprising four cor…
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Residential complex PASSO by Beyond – Ultra Luxury Residences on Palm Jumeirah
Residential complex PASSO by Beyond – Ultra Luxury Residences on Palm Jumeirah
Residential complex PASSO by Beyond – Ultra Luxury Residences on Palm Jumeirah
Residential complex PASSO by Beyond – Ultra Luxury Residences on Palm Jumeirah
Residential complex PASSO by Beyond – Ultra Luxury Residences on Palm Jumeirah
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Residential complex PASSO by Beyond – Ultra Luxury Residences on Palm Jumeirah
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,12M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
PASSO by Beyond – Ultra Luxury Residences on Palm Jumeirah: An Iconic New Landmark of Architectural Elegance and Seaside Living. Project Highlights PASSO by Beyond, developed by Omniyat’s ultra-premium brand, redefines beachfront living on Palm Jumeirah’s West Crescent. With its two…
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Grupo Terranova Real Estate Ltd
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Apartment building Apartments with Autodrome Views in Dubai Motor City
Apartment building Apartments with Autodrome Views in Dubai Motor City
Apartment building Apartments with Autodrome Views in Dubai Motor City
Apartment building Apartments with Autodrome Views in Dubai Motor City
Apartment building Apartments with Autodrome Views in Dubai Motor City
Show all Apartment building Apartments with Autodrome Views in Dubai Motor City
Apartment building Apartments with Autodrome Views in Dubai Motor City
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$625,806
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 29
Premium Apartments with Installments in Dubai Motor City Dubai Motor City is a vibrant, community-oriented district known for its distinctive lifestyle that uniquely combines motorsport heritage with modern urban living. Renowned for the iconic Dubai Autodrome, the community offers residents…
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Residential complex Luxury complex of furnished apartments Kempinski Residences with a 5-star hotel and a private beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxury complex of furnished apartments Kempinski Residences with a 5-star hotel and a private beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxury complex of furnished apartments Kempinski Residences with a 5-star hotel and a private beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxury complex of furnished apartments Kempinski Residences with a 5-star hotel and a private beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxury complex of furnished apartments Kempinski Residences with a 5-star hotel and a private beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxury complex of furnished apartments Kempinski Residences with a 5-star hotel and a private beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,31M
The residence features a 5-star hotel, around-the-clock security and concierge service, a parking, a private beach, swimming pools, a fitness center, conference rooms, a spa center, a restaurant, gardens. Location and nearby infrastructure Dubai International Airport - 30 minutes Dubai Mar…
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Residential quarter Luxury residential project Riverside Views Apartments
Residential quarter Luxury residential project Riverside Views Apartments
Residential quarter Luxury residential project Riverside Views Apartments
Residential quarter Luxury residential project Riverside Views Apartments
Residential quarter Luxury residential project Riverside Views Apartments
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Residential quarter Luxury residential project Riverside Views Apartments
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$205,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
We present to your attention the luxurious Riverside Views Apartments residential project, located in Dubai with a wide range of amenities.   To keep you healthy and active, Riverside Views Apartments offer unique amenities such as the Opal Chess Haven, exercise stations, a climbing wa…
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Apartment building Apartments in 110 Storey Downtown Residences Tower in Business Bay
Apartment building Apartments in 110 Storey Downtown Residences Tower in Business Bay
Apartment building Apartments in 110 Storey Downtown Residences Tower in Business Bay
Apartment building Apartments in 110 Storey Downtown Residences Tower in Business Bay
Apartment building Apartments in 110 Storey Downtown Residences Tower in Business Bay
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Apartment building Apartments in 110 Storey Downtown Residences Tower in Business Bay
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$618,878
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 100
Apartments in 110 Storey Downtown Residences Tower in Business Bay with Flexible Payment Plan DWTN Residences are the top 10 tallest residential projects in Dubai, reaching a height of 445 meters and strategically positioned within the golden triangle of Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown Dubai, an…
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Residential complex New residence Skyvue Volair with a swimming pool and a spa close to Downtown Dubai and the international airport, Sobha Hartland II, Dubai
Residential complex New residence Skyvue Volair with a swimming pool and a spa close to Downtown Dubai and the international airport, Sobha Hartland II, Dubai
Residential complex New residence Skyvue Volair with a swimming pool and a spa close to Downtown Dubai and the international airport, Sobha Hartland II, Dubai
Residential complex New residence Skyvue Volair with a swimming pool and a spa close to Downtown Dubai and the international airport, Sobha Hartland II, Dubai
Residential complex New residence Skyvue Volair with a swimming pool and a spa close to Downtown Dubai and the international airport, Sobha Hartland II, Dubai
Show all Residential complex New residence Skyvue Volair with a swimming pool and a spa close to Downtown Dubai and the international airport, Sobha Hartland II, Dubai
Residential complex New residence Skyvue Volair with a swimming pool and a spa close to Downtown Dubai and the international airport, Sobha Hartland II, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$493,910
Skyvue Solair is the unique embodiment of elegance and luxury in one of the most prestigious area of Dubai - Sobha Hartland II. The architectural masterpiece, combining modern style and thought-out planning, offers its residents not only the highest comfort level, but also breathtaking views…
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Residential complex Pagani Tower — residential complex by Dar Al Arkan with unique design and views of Dubai Water Canal and Burj Khalifa in Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex Pagani Tower — residential complex by Dar Al Arkan with unique design and views of Dubai Water Canal and Burj Khalifa in Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex Pagani Tower — residential complex by Dar Al Arkan with unique design and views of Dubai Water Canal and Burj Khalifa in Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex Pagani Tower — residential complex by Dar Al Arkan with unique design and views of Dubai Water Canal and Burj Khalifa in Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex Pagani Tower — residential complex by Dar Al Arkan with unique design and views of Dubai Water Canal and Burj Khalifa in Business Bay, Dubai
Show all Residential complex Pagani Tower — residential complex by Dar Al Arkan with unique design and views of Dubai Water Canal and Burj Khalifa in Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex Pagani Tower — residential complex by Dar Al Arkan with unique design and views of Dubai Water Canal and Burj Khalifa in Business Bay, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,84M
The project is a residential building in the centre of Dubai designed by Horacio Pagani. The residential complex is in the form of a unique tower with an unusual design: winding curves and a glass sphere on top of the building. The building's advantageous location offers the best panoramic v…
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Apartment building Apartments with Autodrome Views in Dubai Motor City
Apartment building Apartments with Autodrome Views in Dubai Motor City
Apartment building Apartments with Autodrome Views in Dubai Motor City
Apartment building Apartments with Autodrome Views in Dubai Motor City
Apartment building Apartments with Autodrome Views in Dubai Motor City
Show all Apartment building Apartments with Autodrome Views in Dubai Motor City
Apartment building Apartments with Autodrome Views in Dubai Motor City
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$446,839
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 29
Premium Apartments with Installments in Dubai Motor City Dubai Motor City is a vibrant, community-oriented district known for its distinctive lifestyle that uniquely combines motorsport heritage with modern urban living. Renowned for the iconic Dubai Autodrome, the community offers residents…
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Residential complex New residence Water Way with swimming pools and parks close to Downtown Dubai, Meydan, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Water Way with swimming pools and parks close to Downtown Dubai, Meydan, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Water Way with swimming pools and parks close to Downtown Dubai, Meydan, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Water Way with swimming pools and parks close to Downtown Dubai, Meydan, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Water Way with swimming pools and parks close to Downtown Dubai, Meydan, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New residence Water Way with swimming pools and parks close to Downtown Dubai, Meydan, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Water Way with swimming pools and parks close to Downtown Dubai, Meydan, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$602,636
We offer high-quality apartments with picturesque views of the city, Dubai Creek, Burj Khalifa, the canal and the lagoon. The residence features a gym, swimming pools, sports grounds, parks and lounge areas. Completion - 4th quarter of 2026. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen ca…
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Residential complex High rental income. ROI 8-12%
Residential complex High rental income. ROI 8-12%
Residential complex High rental income. ROI 8-12%
Residential complex High rental income. ROI 8-12%
Residential complex High rental income. ROI 8-12%
Show all Residential complex High rental income. ROI 8-12%
Residential complex High rental income. ROI 8-12%
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$210,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Pearl House 4 in JVC is the latest residential addition from Imtiaz Developments, offering a premium collection of apartments in Dubai. This exquisite development features an elegant and contemporary design that seamlessly blends aesthetics with functionality. It boasts an impressive range o…
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Residential complex New residence Peace Lagoons with swimming pools, a water park and a spa center, Al Wadi, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Peace Lagoons with swimming pools, a water park and a spa center, Al Wadi, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Peace Lagoons with swimming pools, a water park and a spa center, Al Wadi, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Peace Lagoons with swimming pools, a water park and a spa center, Al Wadi, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Peace Lagoons with swimming pools, a water park and a spa center, Al Wadi, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New residence Peace Lagoons with swimming pools, a water park and a spa center, Al Wadi, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Peace Lagoons with swimming pools, a water park and a spa center, Al Wadi, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$210,216
The Peace Lagoons project is a luxury residential complex with studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. The complex is located among a wealth of green spaces and shimmering lagoons, and is a serene oasis away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Residents have access to a variety of worl…
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Residential complex Apartments in the new Ivory residence with swimming pools and a mini golf course in the Al Jaddaf area, Dubai
Residential complex Apartments in the new Ivory residence with swimming pools and a mini golf course in the Al Jaddaf area, Dubai
Residential complex Apartments in the new Ivory residence with swimming pools and a mini golf course in the Al Jaddaf area, Dubai
Residential complex Apartments in the new Ivory residence with swimming pools and a mini golf course in the Al Jaddaf area, Dubai
Residential complex Apartments in the new Ivory residence with swimming pools and a mini golf course in the Al Jaddaf area, Dubai
Show all Residential complex Apartments in the new Ivory residence with swimming pools and a mini golf course in the Al Jaddaf area, Dubai
Residential complex Apartments in the new Ivory residence with swimming pools and a mini golf course in the Al Jaddaf area, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$782,084
Ivory is a 25-storey residential complex, including 331 apartments: studios and flats with 1-2 bedrooms. The interior design combines high-quality architectural decisions and natural materials, creating the ideal balance between elegance and coziness. Large windows fill each flat with sun li…
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Residential complex Azizi Vista — low-rise residence by Azizi in the heart of the prestigious residential area of Dubai Studio City
Residential complex Azizi Vista — low-rise residence by Azizi in the heart of the prestigious residential area of Dubai Studio City
Residential complex Azizi Vista — low-rise residence by Azizi in the heart of the prestigious residential area of Dubai Studio City
Residential complex Azizi Vista — low-rise residence by Azizi in the heart of the prestigious residential area of Dubai Studio City
Residential complex Azizi Vista — low-rise residence by Azizi in the heart of the prestigious residential area of Dubai Studio City
Show all Residential complex Azizi Vista — low-rise residence by Azizi in the heart of the prestigious residential area of Dubai Studio City
Residential complex Azizi Vista — low-rise residence by Azizi in the heart of the prestigious residential area of Dubai Studio City
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$408,429
The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a kids' playground, a barbecue area and a yoga area, a landscaped garden. Completion - September, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house The price includes a built-in kitchen, household appliances, all plumbing and fittings…
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Residential complex Island
Residential complex Island
Residential complex Island
Residential complex Island
Residential complex Island
Show all Residential complex Island
Residential complex Island
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
from
$301,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Area 48–1 035 m²
6 real estate properties 6
The Ultra-Luxury type project is located on an island of natural origin, washed by the waters of the Arabian Gulf. It boasts a variety of landscapes, from white sandy beaches to reserves of dense mango trees that are home to gazelles, flamingos, rare species of turtles, and other animals, ma…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
47.5
301,500
Apartment 2 rooms
51.3
383,000
Villa
447.9 – 1 035.0
2,89M – 6,36M
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Geo Estate
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Residential complex EVERGR1N HOUSE by Object 1 – Green Urban Living in Jumeirah Garden City, Dubai
Residential complex EVERGR1N HOUSE by Object 1 – Green Urban Living in Jumeirah Garden City, Dubai
Residential complex EVERGR1N HOUSE by Object 1 – Green Urban Living in Jumeirah Garden City, Dubai
Residential complex EVERGR1N HOUSE by Object 1 – Green Urban Living in Jumeirah Garden City, Dubai
Residential complex EVERGR1N HOUSE by Object 1 – Green Urban Living in Jumeirah Garden City, Dubai
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Residential complex EVERGR1N HOUSE by Object 1 – Green Urban Living in Jumeirah Garden City, Dubai
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
from
$311,965
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
EVERGR1N HOUSE by Object 1 – Green Urban Living in Jumeirah Garden City, Dubai. Project Overview: EVERGR1N HOUSE by Object 1 redefines modern, sustainable living in Dubai. Located in the heart of Jumeirah Garden City, this boutique 8-story development features 219 residences – from el…
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Grupo Terranova Real Estate Ltd
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Residential complex New high-rise residence Oceanz with a swimming pool, a spa center and a business center, Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Oceanz with a swimming pool, a spa center and a business center, Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Oceanz with a swimming pool, a spa center and a business center, Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Oceanz with a swimming pool, a spa center and a business center, Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Oceanz with a swimming pool, a spa center and a business center, Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New high-rise residence Oceanz with a swimming pool, a spa center and a business center, Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Oceanz with a swimming pool, a spa center and a business center, Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$736,690
We offer furnished apartments with a panoramic view of the ocean. The residence features a cafe, a library, a business center, a cinema, an infinity pool, a gym, a barbecue area, a jacuzzi, a kids' playground, a basketball court and a jogging track, a spa center, a lounge area. Completion - …
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Residential complex New high-rise residence Damac Casa with swimming pools and gardens, Dubai Media city, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Damac Casa with swimming pools and gardens, Dubai Media city, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Damac Casa with swimming pools and gardens, Dubai Media city, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Damac Casa with swimming pools and gardens, Dubai Media city, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Damac Casa with swimming pools and gardens, Dubai Media city, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Damac Casa with swimming pools and gardens, Dubai Media city, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$821,494
The residence features sports grounds and lounge areas, a kids' playground, swimming pools, landscaped gardens. Completion - 2028. Location and nearby infrastructure Burj Khalifa - 20 minutes Dubai Marina - 10 minutes Dubai International Airport - 30 minutes Waterpark - 15 minutes Business…
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Apartment building Quattro Del Mar
Apartment building Quattro Del Mar
Apartment building Quattro Del Mar
Apartment building Quattro Del Mar
Apartment building Quattro Del Mar
Show all Apartment building Quattro Del Mar
Apartment building Quattro Del Mar
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$300,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
A MASTERPIECE OF URBAN ARCHITECTURE AND NATURAL HARMONY From the chic one-bedroom apartments to the opulent three bedroom duplexs, each residence embodiesa symphony of sophistication and modern living. Here, panoramic windows not only ,frame the serene lagoon but also bring the vibrant is…
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PSI Real Estate LLC
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Residential complex New Havelock Residences with swimming pools in the green area of Jebel Ali Village (Discovery Gardens), Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Havelock Residences with swimming pools in the green area of Jebel Ali Village (Discovery Gardens), Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Havelock Residences with swimming pools in the green area of Jebel Ali Village (Discovery Gardens), Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Havelock Residences with swimming pools in the green area of Jebel Ali Village (Discovery Gardens), Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Havelock Residences with swimming pools in the green area of Jebel Ali Village (Discovery Gardens), Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New Havelock Residences with swimming pools in the green area of Jebel Ali Village (Discovery Gardens), Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Havelock Residences with swimming pools in the green area of Jebel Ali Village (Discovery Gardens), Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$189,596
Havelock Residences is a new residential project, an embodiment of the modern lifestyle in the heart of one of the most developed and verdant area of Dubai - Jebel Ali Village (Discovery Gardens). Studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms are available. Interior spaces are thought out to the …
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Residential complex New The S Residence with swimming pools near the golf course and Dubai Marina, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New The S Residence with swimming pools near the golf course and Dubai Marina, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New The S Residence with swimming pools near the golf course and Dubai Marina, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New The S Residence with swimming pools near the golf course and Dubai Marina, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New The S Residence with swimming pools near the golf course and Dubai Marina, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New The S Residence with swimming pools near the golf course and Dubai Marina, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New The S Residence with swimming pools near the golf course and Dubai Marina, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$27,09M
The S Tower is an exclusive residential project. The 230-meter-tall building, located in a dynamic area, will soon become a true symbol of style and sophistication. Spacious apartments with thoughtful design and modern interiors, fully equipped gyms and swimming pools - everything for your h…
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Residential complex Prestigious residential complex next to the park in the Dubai Science Park area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex next to the park in the Dubai Science Park area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex next to the park in the Dubai Science Park area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex next to the park in the Dubai Science Park area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex next to the park in the Dubai Science Park area, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex Prestigious residential complex next to the park in the Dubai Science Park area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex next to the park in the Dubai Science Park area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$235,283
11 Hills Park by TownX is a prestigious residential complex that will take your Dubai lifestyle to new heights. Situated in an environmentally friendly and green area, surrounded by parks and picturesque landscapes, the project creates a unique atmosphere of comfort in the heart of a dynamic…
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Residential complex Prestigious complex of townhouses May close to the city center, Arabian Ranches III, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Prestigious complex of townhouses May close to the city center, Arabian Ranches III, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Prestigious complex of townhouses May close to the city center, Arabian Ranches III, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Prestigious complex of townhouses May close to the city center, Arabian Ranches III, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Prestigious complex of townhouses May close to the city center, Arabian Ranches III, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex Prestigious complex of townhouses May close to the city center, Arabian Ranches III, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Prestigious complex of townhouses May close to the city center, Arabian Ranches III, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$730,811
The residence features around-the-clock security, a green area, swimming pools, a kids' playground, a gym. Location and nearby infrastructure Downtown Dubai - 20 minutes Dubai Marina - 20 minutes Airport - 30 minutes
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Residential complex The World’s First Comprehensive Wellness Resort
Residential complex The World’s First Comprehensive Wellness Resort
Residential complex The World’s First Comprehensive Wellness Resort
Residential complex The World’s First Comprehensive Wellness Resort
Residential complex The World’s First Comprehensive Wellness Resort
Show all Residential complex The World’s First Comprehensive Wellness Resort
Residential complex The World’s First Comprehensive Wellness Resort
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
from
$200,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 14
1 real estate property 1
Combining luxurious living with the harmony of nature, the world’s first integrative wellness resort, offering sea-view apartments, rooftop pools, luscious gardens, and lagoon experiences. Welcome to your new life.
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Residential complex New residential complex Skyrise with a beach, swimming pool and a golf course close to Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residential complex Skyrise with a beach, swimming pool and a golf course close to Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residential complex Skyrise with a beach, swimming pool and a golf course close to Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residential complex Skyrise with a beach, swimming pool and a golf course close to Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residential complex Skyrise with a beach, swimming pool and a golf course close to Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New residential complex Skyrise with a beach, swimming pool and a golf course close to Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residential complex Skyrise with a beach, swimming pool and a golf course close to Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$369,035
Binghatti Skyrise is a residential complex, offering its residents ont just apartments, but a lifestyle, full of comfort and style. The project is inspired by modern trends and harmoniously combines elegance and sophistication. Spacious studios and apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows en…
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Apartment building Exclusive Beachfront Apartments at Palm Jumeirah Dubai
Apartment building Exclusive Beachfront Apartments at Palm Jumeirah Dubai
Apartment building Exclusive Beachfront Apartments at Palm Jumeirah Dubai
Apartment building Exclusive Beachfront Apartments at Palm Jumeirah Dubai
Apartment building Exclusive Beachfront Apartments at Palm Jumeirah Dubai
Show all Apartment building Exclusive Beachfront Apartments at Palm Jumeirah Dubai
Apartment building Exclusive Beachfront Apartments at Palm Jumeirah Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,22M
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 15
Exclusive Beachfront Apartments at the Heart of Palm Jumeirah Palm Jumeirah offers a prime beachfront address with unparalleled access to Dubai’s most sought-after destinations. Just minutes from Dubai Marina, Atlantis The Royal, and Downtown Dubai, residents enjoy effortless connectivity to…
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Residential complex Luxury penthouse with a private pool and a panoramic gardens in new Sensia Residence with lounge and co-working spaces, Port Rashid, Dubai
Residential complex Luxury penthouse with a private pool and a panoramic gardens in new Sensia Residence with lounge and co-working spaces, Port Rashid, Dubai
Residential complex Luxury penthouse with a private pool and a panoramic gardens in new Sensia Residence with lounge and co-working spaces, Port Rashid, Dubai
Residential complex Luxury penthouse with a private pool and a panoramic gardens in new Sensia Residence with lounge and co-working spaces, Port Rashid, Dubai
Residential complex Luxury penthouse with a private pool and a panoramic gardens in new Sensia Residence with lounge and co-working spaces, Port Rashid, Dubai
Show all Residential complex Luxury penthouse with a private pool and a panoramic gardens in new Sensia Residence with lounge and co-working spaces, Port Rashid, Dubai
Residential complex Luxury penthouse with a private pool and a panoramic gardens in new Sensia Residence with lounge and co-working spaces, Port Rashid, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$13,54M
Exclusive SENSIA project offers 275 residences, among which there are apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, duplexes and the refined penthouse with a private infinity pool, a panoramic garden and a spacious terrace with an impressive panoramic view of the bay, yacht clubs and lights of the city. The…
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Residential complex Residential complex Maya 3 with a swimming pool in the heart of Dubailand Residence Complex, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential complex Maya 3 with a swimming pool in the heart of Dubailand Residence Complex, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential complex Maya 3 with a swimming pool in the heart of Dubailand Residence Complex, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential complex Maya 3 with a swimming pool in the heart of Dubailand Residence Complex, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential complex Maya 3 with a swimming pool in the heart of Dubailand Residence Complex, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$439,192
Discover Maya 3 - a new residential project in the heart of Dubailand, one of the most dynamically developing areas of Dubai. This complex offers the ideal balance between comfort of urban life and seclusion in the midst of nature. The area is famous for its family atmosphere, abundance of g…
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Residential complex New Four Seasons Residence with swimming pools and a wellness center, DIFC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Four Seasons Residence with swimming pools and a wellness center, DIFC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Four Seasons Residence with swimming pools and a wellness center, DIFC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Four Seasons Residence with swimming pools and a wellness center, DIFC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Four Seasons Residence with swimming pools and a wellness center, DIFC, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New Four Seasons Residence with swimming pools and a wellness center, DIFC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Four Seasons Residence with swimming pools and a wellness center, DIFC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai International Financial Centre, United Arab Emirates
from
$6,20M
Four Seasons Private Residences DIFC by H&H Development is the hight of luxury in the dynamic center of Dubai, DIFC area. The project includes exclusive residences and penthouses, which create the unique space for life and work. Architecture by acclaimed British master Sir David Chipperfield…
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Residential complex New Bay Grove Residences with an access to the beach in the modern and picturesque area of Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Bay Grove Residences with an access to the beach in the modern and picturesque area of Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Bay Grove Residences with an access to the beach in the modern and picturesque area of Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Bay Grove Residences with an access to the beach in the modern and picturesque area of Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Bay Grove Residences with an access to the beach in the modern and picturesque area of Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New Bay Grove Residences with an access to the beach in the modern and picturesque area of Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Bay Grove Residences with an access to the beach in the modern and picturesque area of Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,34M
Bay Grove Residences is a unique residential project, will will offer you the exceptional lifestyle by the sea. Here, everybody will find something for himself: from quiet walks along the water to exciting water sports. The elegant apartments in four residential buildings offer you an opport…
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Apartment building Binghatti Aquarise
Apartment building Binghatti Aquarise
Apartment building Binghatti Aquarise
Apartment building Binghatti Aquarise
Apartment building Binghatti Aquarise
Show all Apartment building Binghatti Aquarise
Apartment building Binghatti Aquarise
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$275,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
AN ELIXIR REACHING FOR THE SKY A symphony of glass and light, it mirrors the shifting palette of the Dubai sky ever-changing, ever-inspiring. Born from Binghatti’s visionary spirit, this is where architecture transcends form and becomes art. An exclusive collection of residences crafted …
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Residential complex New Aya Residence with swimming pools, co-working spaces and a private beach, Umm Al Quwain, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Aya Residence with swimming pools, co-working spaces and a private beach, Umm Al Quwain, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Aya Residence with swimming pools, co-working spaces and a private beach, Umm Al Quwain, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Aya Residence with swimming pools, co-working spaces and a private beach, Umm Al Quwain, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Aya Residence with swimming pools, co-working spaces and a private beach, Umm Al Quwain, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New Aya Residence with swimming pools, co-working spaces and a private beach, Umm Al Quwain, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Aya Residence with swimming pools, co-working spaces and a private beach, Umm Al Quwain, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$301,323
Deyaar presents AYA - the luxury beachfront residential complex in Umm Al Quwain. Three elegant towers create the architectural masterpiece and offer secluded and inspiring atmosphere. The complex includes 442 carefully designed residences, which ensure unparalleled views of endless bay wate…
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Apartment building Brabus Island
Apartment building Brabus Island
Apartment building Brabus Island
Apartment building Brabus Island
Apartment building Brabus Island
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$800,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 12
Strategically positioned within Al Raha Beach, Abu Dhabi; a prestigious waterfront development along the Arabian Gulf’s eastern coast. This prime location ensures residents have easy access to both Abu Dhabi’s city center and major transport routes leading to Dubai. This high-end residential…
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Residential complex New complex of villas Chevalia Estate with pools, stables and a clubhouse close to the international airport, Grand Polo Phase 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of villas Chevalia Estate with pools, stables and a clubhouse close to the international airport, Grand Polo Phase 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of villas Chevalia Estate with pools, stables and a clubhouse close to the international airport, Grand Polo Phase 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of villas Chevalia Estate with pools, stables and a clubhouse close to the international airport, Grand Polo Phase 1, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,44M
Imagine a place, where splendour of equestrian sports mutually complement modern comfort, where landscapes are analogous to scenic pictures, and every morning begins with inspiring views of the green fields. Welcome to Chevalia Estate - the unique residential project, combining luxury, natur…
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Residential complex New Oak Yard Residences with a swimming pool, a co-working area and a kids' play area, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Oak Yard Residences with a swimming pool, a co-working area and a kids' play area, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Oak Yard Residences with a swimming pool, a co-working area and a kids' play area, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Oak Yard Residences with a swimming pool, a co-working area and a kids' play area, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Oak Yard Residences with a swimming pool, a co-working area and a kids' play area, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New Oak Yard Residences with a swimming pool, a co-working area and a kids' play area, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Oak Yard Residences with a swimming pool, a co-working area and a kids' play area, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$377,968
Oak Yard Residences by One Yard is the unique residential complex, where nature and technologies come together, creating the space for comfortable and harmonious life. The project architecture is inspired by natural environment: natural materials are udes in facades and interiors finishing, …
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Residential complex Al Haseen Residences 6
Residential complex Al Haseen Residences 6
Residential complex Al Haseen Residences 6
Residential complex Al Haseen Residences 6
Residential complex Al Haseen Residences 6
Residential complex Al Haseen Residences 6
Residential complex Al Haseen Residences 6
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$181,770
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 9
Al Haseen Residences 6 - comfortable urban living, functional architecture and developed infrastructure from Dugasta Properties.Al Haseen Residences 6 is a new modern residential complex from Dugasta Properties, located in the strategically important area of Dubai Industrial City, next to th…
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Residential quarter Premium real estate
Residential quarter Premium real estate
Residential quarter Premium real estate
Residential quarter Premium real estate
Residential quarter Premium real estate
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Residential quarter Premium real estate
Ghantout, United Arab Emirates
from
$465,753
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana is a new exclusive residential complex to be built in Abu Dhabi. Leading developer Ohana Development is implementing this project in collaboration with the world-renowned luxury jewelry brand Jacob & Co. The complex features an impressive collection of …
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Residential complex New residential complex Rove Dubai Marina with swimming pools, lounge and co-working areas in the heart of Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residential complex Rove Dubai Marina with swimming pools, lounge and co-working areas in the heart of Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residential complex Rove Dubai Marina with swimming pools, lounge and co-working areas in the heart of Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residential complex Rove Dubai Marina with swimming pools, lounge and co-working areas in the heart of Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residential complex Rove Dubai Marina with swimming pools, lounge and co-working areas in the heart of Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New residential complex Rove Dubai Marina with swimming pools, lounge and co-working areas in the heart of Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residential complex Rove Dubai Marina with swimming pools, lounge and co-working areas in the heart of Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,12M
Rove Dubai Marina by IRTH Group is the unique project, which embodies combination of refined style and comfort of the coastal life. It was designed in cooperation with famous Rove Hotels brand and offers not only accommodation, but the full-scale lifestyle in the heart of Dubai Marina - one …
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Residential complex Premium waterfront apartments
Residential complex Premium waterfront apartments
Residential complex Premium waterfront apartments
Residential complex Premium waterfront apartments
Residential complex Premium waterfront apartments
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Residential complex Premium waterfront apartments
Umm al-Quwain, United Arab Emirates
from
$328,767
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Premium apartments by the sea with access to the beach. High-quality finishes, built-in wardrobes, equipped kitchen and bathroom. There are more than 35 pieces of amenities for a comfortable stay of residents. An infinity pool on the roof of the building, a pool for children, a fully equippe…
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Residential complex New residential complex Damac Riverside Views with floating restaurant and spa, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residential complex Damac Riverside Views with floating restaurant and spa, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residential complex Damac Riverside Views with floating restaurant and spa, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residential complex Damac Riverside Views with floating restaurant and spa, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$478,325
Damac Riverside Views is the unique residential complex in the dynamic heart of Dubai, combining natural harmony with urban luxury. The project offers accommodation in the midst of picturesque water areas, floating restaurants and green farms, creating the atmosphere of serenity and seclusio…
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Residential complex New complex of townhouses Riverside with a spa center, event areas and a kids' adventure park, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of townhouses Riverside with a spa center, event areas and a kids' adventure park, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of townhouses Riverside with a spa center, event areas and a kids' adventure park, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of townhouses Riverside with a spa center, event areas and a kids' adventure park, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of townhouses Riverside with a spa center, event areas and a kids' adventure park, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of townhouses Riverside with a spa center, event areas and a kids' adventure park, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,09M
Riverside by DAMAC Properties features uniquely designed townhouses inspired by the luxury of famous metropolises. Enjoy carefree living at the luxury Riverside Residences by DAMAC Properties, located in Dubai Investments Park. This project features 1,900 4-5 bedroom townhouses, each embodyi…
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Residential complex FIVE LUX — high-rise residence by FIVE Holding with a hotel, restaurants and swimming pools on the first sea line in JBR, Dubai
Residential complex FIVE LUX — high-rise residence by FIVE Holding with a hotel, restaurants and swimming pools on the first sea line in JBR, Dubai
Residential complex FIVE LUX — high-rise residence by FIVE Holding with a hotel, restaurants and swimming pools on the first sea line in JBR, Dubai
Residential complex FIVE LUX — high-rise residence by FIVE Holding with a hotel, restaurants and swimming pools on the first sea line in JBR, Dubai
Residential complex FIVE LUX — high-rise residence by FIVE Holding with a hotel, restaurants and swimming pools on the first sea line in JBR, Dubai
Show all Residential complex FIVE LUX — high-rise residence by FIVE Holding with a hotel, restaurants and swimming pools on the first sea line in JBR, Dubai
Residential complex FIVE LUX — high-rise residence by FIVE Holding with a hotel, restaurants and swimming pools on the first sea line in JBR, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,38M
We offer apartments with a panoramic sea view. The residence features restaurants and bars, swimming pools and a spa area, a gym, tennis courts, a hotel, a private beach, concierge service. Completion - September, 2023. Advantages Guaranteed income of 7% within 10 years. Location and nearb…
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Residential complex New Ellington Cove Residence with a direct access to the beach, a yacht club and a spa, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Ellington Cove Residence with a direct access to the beach, a yacht club and a spa, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Ellington Cove Residence with a direct access to the beach, a yacht club and a spa, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Ellington Cove Residence with a direct access to the beach, a yacht club and a spa, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Ellington Cove Residence with a direct access to the beach, a yacht club and a spa, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New Ellington Cove Residence with a direct access to the beach, a yacht club and a spa, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Ellington Cove Residence with a direct access to the beach, a yacht club and a spa, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,13M
Ellington Cove by Ellington is the unique residential complex, which combines luxury and serenity, offering its residents the exceptional lifestyle by the seaside. The project includes studios, apartments and penthouses with high-quality finishing and modern design, which ensure maximum comf…
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Residential complex New complex of villas Nineteen Riviera Lagoon with swimming pools and underground garages, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of villas Nineteen Riviera Lagoon with swimming pools and underground garages, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of villas Nineteen Riviera Lagoon with swimming pools and underground garages, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of villas Nineteen Riviera Lagoon with swimming pools and underground garages, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of villas Nineteen Riviera Lagoon with swimming pools and underground garages, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas Nineteen Riviera Lagoon with swimming pools and underground garages, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of villas Nineteen Riviera Lagoon with swimming pools and underground garages, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$9,59M
Nineteen Riviera Lagoon is a unique residential project, luxury cluster of villas, located in the heart of one of the most prestigious areas of the city. Imagine the ideal place where luxury meets serenity, and comfort meets elegance. Every villa is designed with special sophistication and r…
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Residential complex Exquisite residential complex Ghost by Binghatti with modern infrastructure in the area of ​​Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Exquisite residential complex Ghost by Binghatti with modern infrastructure in the area of ​​Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Exquisite residential complex Ghost by Binghatti with modern infrastructure in the area of ​​Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Exquisite residential complex Ghost by Binghatti with modern infrastructure in the area of ​​Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Exquisite residential complex Ghost by Binghatti with modern infrastructure in the area of ​​Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$314,865
Ghost is a residential complex that embodies architectural mastery and functional design. Available for purchase are studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. Each residence features spacious layouts, and the interiors provide elegance in every corner of your home. Among the many modern amen…
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Apartments in Residential Complexes in the UAE: Features and Benefits of Premium Apartments

The UAE is one of the most attractive countries for real estate investments. Buying an apartment here means becoming the owner of a home in a promising and rich state with a huge flow of tourists and a stable political situation. Among the main advantages of real estate in UAE is the absence of taxes on its purchase and sale.

What UAE property should I invest in?

The most liquid real estate in the country are apartments in new residential complexes. Demand for them is high in all major cities. New building in UAE means luxurious spacious apartments, panoramic views and excellent quality construction.

Another advantage of local residential complexes is their high level of service. When buying an apartment, the owners also have swimming pools, fitness rooms, restaurants and other amenities at their disposition, which are often provided on the ground floors of new buildings. The UAE’s level of service is considered one of the best in the world in terms of comfort.

In which city is it worth buying real estate?

When choosing accommodation in the UAE, it is worth paying attention to new building in Dubai. It is the largest and most developed city in the emirate in terms of infrastructure. There are branches of large companies, there are many luxury shopping centers, the best restaurants and nightclubs in Asia.

A home for sale in Dubai will also provide its buyer with:

  • The opportunity to earn money by renting an apartment to tourists (Dubai is among the TOP10 most visited cities in the world);
  • Living in an area with a favorable mild climate;
  • Regular vacations on the shores of the Persian Gulf;
  • The possibility of obtaining a local residence permit when buying real estate in Dubai from 1.35 million dollars.

The advantages of living in Dubai also include full security for foreigners. The United Arab Emirates is one of the most peaceful and peaceful countries, with no political unrest and severe penalties for any offence. Therefore, locals feel comfortable at any time of the day.

Real estate in Dubai for sale: the cost of apartments

Prices for apartments in local complexes vary. For example for one square meter of premium housing, owners ask for anywhere from 2,000 to 3,000 euros. Apartments on the outskirts with ordinary repairs can be priced cheaper — 700-1000 euros per square meter.

To generate income from real estate, it is better to invest in new buildings located in the center of the metropolis or near the Persian Gulf. Such residential complexes in Dubai traditionally attract tourists who rent apartments here short and long term.

Guides on Buying New Builds in the UAE

Dubai Property Market Analysis: Record Sales and Price Rise in 2024
Dubai Property Market Analysis: Record Sales and Price Rise in 2024
How to Get a Home Loan in Dubai
How to Get a Home Loan in Dubai
New buildings are much more expensive than secondary apartments. The decade results in the real estate market in Dubai. Analytics from REALTING
New buildings are much more expensive than secondary apartments. The decade results in the real estate market in Dubai. Analytics from REALTING
How to Buy Property in Dubai and Other Emirates
How to Buy Property in Dubai and Other Emirates
Real Estate and Property Inheritance in the UAE
Real Estate and Property Inheritance in the UAE
Where to buy an apartment in Dubai to rent it out more profitably? Latest ROI data by districts in Dubai. Analytics from REALTING
Where to buy an apartment in Dubai to rent it out more profitably? Latest ROI data by districts in Dubai. Analytics from REALTING

Frequently asked questions about new buildings in UAE

What are the advantages of united arab emirates new buildings?

The most significant among the advantages of buying an apartment in a new building in UAE:
  • Investment prospects.
  • High yield: renting out an apartment in new buildings in the UAE brings up to 9.7% per annum.
  • The possibility of obtaining a Golden Visa for 10 years (when investing about 545 thousand euros).

What areas are most often chosen for the purchase of new buildings?

The most popular residential complexes in the UAE are located in areas such as Dubai Business Bay, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Dubai Creek. In Abu Dhabi, foreigners prefer the Corniche, Yas Island and Saadiyat.

What is included in the package of documents required to purchase housing in the UAE?

The potential buyer must present a passport with a visa, current mobile number, e-mail, the actual address in the UAE. In the case of remote purchase a power of attorney is required.

How much is 1 sq.m. in a new residential complex in UAE?

The cheapest real estate in the UAE from the developer under construction: on average 5451 euros for 1 sq.m.
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