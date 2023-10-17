  1. Realting.com
Apartment building Seahaven Tower A
Apartment building Seahaven Tower A
Dubai, UAE
from
€822,818
Completion date: 2026
Developer: Sobha Realty
Seahaven Tower A | Beach | Spacious | Luxurious Dubai Harbor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates Description Starting price: 3,189,289 AED Payment Plan: 80% during construction 20% upon completion
Apartment building The Edge Apartments
Apartment building The Edge Apartments
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Completion date: 2025
THE EDGE — a new complex that will be a worthy complement to the collection of luxury real estate in Business Bay. The developer is Select Group. Among the development of the developer are many commercial and multifunctional projects in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Great Britain and other European countries. It is planned that the announced residential complex will replenish the company's portfolio in 2026. The THE EDGE project includes two towers and a spacious podium with premium amenities and entertainment with an area of more than 5,600 square meters. m. The buildings are distinguished by a special modern architecture and a vibrant design. The strategic location of the complex will allow residents to enjoy views of Burj Khalifa, Dubai Canal and Business Bay. The real estate collection in THE EDGE is represented by apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms ranging in size from 53 square meters. m to 102 sq. m. The property of various configurations is complemented by a private balcony, fitted wardrobes and private bathrooms. The concept of the complex is to create space for « smart relax » future residents. Upscale interior design will be made in a modern eclectic style using bold contrasting colors and brand details. According to the developer, for the first quarter of 2023, you can purchase one-bedroom apartments in the THE EDGE complex at a price from AED 1,108,000 ( USD 302,000 ). The cost of a double residence starts from AED 1,860,000 ( USD 506,000 ). Residents of the complex will be able to take advantage of premium amenities, including an infinity pool, their own gym in each tower, a yoga area, a relaxation area, a pool terrace, barbecue facilities, a jacuzzi, sports grounds, open air simulators, treadmills, coworking space, etc. Also, residents of the complex will have access to: a spacious lounge, recessed chairs for relaxing on the pool terrace, a padel tennis court and other amenities for a luxurious vacation. In the immediate vicinity of the project there are many places for recreation and entertainment: restaurants, shopping centers, popular attractions and boutiques.
Apartment building Q GARDENS LOFTS
Apartment building Q GARDENS LOFTS
Dubai, UAE
from
€110,853
Completion date: 2024
New Launch Q-Gardens-Lofts - By AYS developers in Jumeirah Village Circle, located next to FIVE JVC Hotel Total units: 191 B+G+5P+17+R ✅Studios  ✅1BED+laundry or study ✅2BED+laundry+Study ✅2BED Duplex+laundry+study or Maid/2 options of Plung pool+private garden  ✅3BED Duplex+laundry+Study+Maid ✅4BED Duplex+Laundy+Study+Maid+ Plung pool+private garden —————— All units are semi Furnished  Kitchen Italian Appliances  —————— There’s the option of 3years and 5years payment plan: -20% down payment  -1% monthly  Completion 2024 —————— *ROOFTOP AMENITIES & SERVICES​* Indoor fitness area🏋🏻‍♀️ Infinity rooftop pool and kids pool 🏊🏽‍♀️ Indoor kids’ play area Outdoor bbq and dining🍖 Cinema room🎥 Gaming room🏓
Apartment building Sobha One Tower
Apartment building Sobha One Tower
Dubai, UAE
from
€309,685
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Sobha Realty
Sobha One has been built on the philosophy of a luxury lifestyle & peaceful environment at the best place in Dubai. The community presents a lifetime opportunity to buy a luxury home from a globally reputed real estate developer Sobha Realty. Every aspect of this community has been designed keeping in mind the modern requirements of the home buyers. Every feature in the project has been focused on contemporary and future needs in mind. Sobha One Dubai consists of 1250 units With 1 to 4 bedroom apartments & 2 to 4 bedroom Duplex with a prime location on Ras Al Khor Road, Dubai.   Payment Plan: 60% under construction & 40% on completion Completion Date: December 2026 This listing is direct from the developer, buyers and agents welcome. 
Apartment building Samana Mykonos Apartments
Apartment building Samana Mykonos Apartments
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Completion date: 2025
The new-generation Samana Mykonos project at Dubai Studio City was created by Samana Developers and offers luxurious studios, apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms and a swimming pool. This private complex with landscape pools and jacuzzi areas, released in a limited edition, is an example of the highest level of luxury and relaxation that Dubai can offer. A luxurious lifestyle in lively Dubai is available for premium residents thanks to this fantastic initiative that will result in Greece appearing in Dubai. Wonderful location with first-class networks and amenities in the city center. Residents and people around you can enjoy a truly beautiful lifestyle at Dubai Studio City. You have everything you need to enjoy life thanks to the exceptional convenience in the neighborhood.
Apartment building Binghatti Onyx Apartments
Apartment building Binghatti Onyx Apartments
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Completion date: 2024
Binghatti Onyx in JVC, Dubai — is a new high-end project with magnificent 1 and 2-bedroom apartments built by Binghatti Developers. This is a miracle of design and aesthetics. Offering a one-of-a-kind lifestyle with unique access to the most popular shops and culinary attractions. These elegantly built apartments guarantee the pinnacle of perfection in a lifestyle where your loved ones will experience the highest standard of living. Protect your property in one of the most famous areas of the city, where you will have access to hundreds of amenities and services. While Jumeirah Village Circle — is the pinnacle of a luxurious life that you have not even dreamed of. Thus, you can find life blessings and pleasures in his environment.
Residential complex ALTAI
Residential complex ALTAI
Dubai, UAE
from
€208,442
Completion date: 2026
ALTAI TOWER Location - JVT ( Jumeirah Village Triangle ) End of construction - April 2026   Altai Tower is an exciting high-rise residential complex with a number of studios and apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms in the vibrant Dubai area. The high facade is evidence of avant-garde architectural splendor. The combination of glass, steel and concrete radiates elegance and sophistication, turning it into a real architectural masterpiece. The apartments are characterized by a spacious layout, high-quality decoration and floor-to-ceiling windows, which offer breathtaking views of the city and surrounding landscapes.   Project amenities: Running and footpath Gym and Health Club Pilates and Yoga Hall Playground Pool BBQ area 24 hour security and video surveillance Availability: JBR- 13 min Palm Jumeirah - 19 min Global Village - 20 min Burj Khalifa - 23 min Dubai Mall - 23 min Emirates Mall - 17 min   Available apartments:   Studios from 31 m2 from ( 520 000 AED ) 142 460 $ 1 Bed from 53.8 m2 from ( 768 000 AED ) 210 400 $ 2 Bed from 95 m2 from ( 1 000 000 AED ) 273 970 $   Payment plan for 5 years 80/20: 10% + 4% DLD ( tax ) - down payment 70% - during construction: 1.7% - monthly 10% after 4 months after booking 20% - installment for 24 months after delivery ( 0.8% monthly )  
Cottage village Paradise Hills
Cottage village Paradise Hills
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Completion date: 2023
The Master Paradise Hills, developed by Dubai Golf City ( Dubai Holding ), is a vibrant community with 170 elegant villas and townhouses with unique characteristics, who put them first among competitors in terms of quality, area, additional functions and value. 2 million square feet competitiveness, just a few minutes from key areas of Dubai. Paradise Hills is located on Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Street, close to the vital areas of Dubai, and has an excellent highway network that connects the city from end to end in a matter of minutes. Convenience and location of the project: Retail stores and services are available at the community center. Closed village with security in touch 24 hours a day, 7 days a week Playgrounds Water objects and large green spaces Running routes A multi-purpose building hall designed for numerous events and functions, such as weddings. Features of villas and townhouses: Bathroom in the maid’s room utility room and laundry Comfortable bathroom bedrooms End-to-end dressers Kitchens with lots of space Driver bathroom ( for villas ) In all apartments ( with the exception of townhouses [ G + 1 ] with 3 and 4 bedrooms ) modern smart elevators are installed. All townhouses and villas have private pools. Pent-Suites Villa with private rooftop terraces is very spacious. High-quality floor tiles, marble countertops and tastefully decorated interiors. Kitchen appliances with a German brand Plumbing with German label Double glazed windows Extra rooms for family meetings
Apartment building Sobha One Tower D
Apartment building Sobha One Tower D
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Completion date: 2026
Developer: Sobha Realty
Sobha One from Sobha Realty — is a new residential complex in which the city and nature merge together, and the work finds a balance with the game to become « One ». A unique project is located in Sobha-Hartland, one of the most attractive places in Dubai, and is in close proximity to the center of Dubai and the Ras Al-Khor Wildlife Refuge. Sobha One will consist of five interconnected towers from 30 to 66 floors high. Among the 2700 apartments offered, there are apartments with 1-4 bedrooms, as well as duplexes with 2 and 4 bedrooms. The laundry / utility room will be included in the standard set of all facilities, and the maid's room will be present in 3 + units. Sobha One's 1.5-bedroom apartments also have an office. From panoramic windows and balconies, residents can enjoy views of the crystal lagoons, the Ras Al-Khor Nature Reserve, as well as the 18-hole golf course, which will take the territory in front of the towers and attract as newcomers, so are the newcomers. and professional players.
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, sports grounds, green walking areas, near the beach, MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools, sports grounds, green walking areas, near the beach, MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€440,265
Agency: TRANIO
The project of 3 residential buildings next to the sea, among white sandy beaches. More than 60% of the territory of the complex are green areas, and bicycle and jogging paths are 8.4 km. The project offers a wide range of properties: elegant apartments and penthouses with 1-4 bedrooms, villas, mansions. Facilities and equipment in the house More about the amenities: spacious green areas, rooftop seating with terrace, fitness centre, cycling and jogging paths, infinity pool, children's pool, shallow pool with sun loungers and cabanas, lounge areas, children's playgrounds, sports fields, secure and gated community. Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is in the centre of the developed area of MBR City, District One. It will take no more than 30 minutes to reach important areas of the emirate. It takes 5 minutes to reach Meydan Hotel, 12-20 minutes to reach Burj Al Arab Hotel, Dubai World Trade Centre, Safa Park, and Dubai International Airport.
Residential complex Residential mega complex with a new opera house and developed infrastructure, near the lagoons and the beach, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential mega complex with a new opera house and developed infrastructure, near the lagoons and the beach, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€283,662
Agency: TRANIO
The large-scale resort project in Dubai - a huge number of apartments and houses, as well as the city's new opera house. The complex is named Venice because of the concept of residential buildings next to lagoons. The project also features a large plaza with amenities and commercial space, lagoons with beaches and an 18km promenade. Facilities and equipment in the house Other project amenities include cinema halls, shopping malls, boutiques, cafes, restaurants, a cable car, a cultural centre and a new opera house, hospitals, international schools. Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located in the south of Dubai, in close proximity to the metro station and Etihad Rail network. It is also a 5-7 minute drive to Al Maktoum International Airport and the new Emirates Road motorway. A 15-minute drive will take you to Dubai Parks and Resorts, the largest amusement park complex in the Middle East. Dubai Marina, Palm Jebel Ali Islands and Mall of the Emirates can be reached in 25-30 minutes.
Villa Thoe developer COTE D AZUR
Villa Thoe developer COTE D AZUR
Dubai, UAE
from
€399,883
Completion date: 2023
DEVELOPER OF THOE - COTE D'AZUR «Heart of Europe» — is a place consisting of 6 islands located against the background of the World Islands in Dubai. *Heart of Europe offers :-* For investors: ✅*Guaranteed net return on investment of 8.33% (written on SPA) for 12 years* ✅Without maintenance fees and hidden charges. ✅14 days of free stay per year   Below are the details of our project: *1. AZURE AZURE HOTEL* - Monaco (date of completion: December 2022.) - Nice (completion date: 3 quarter 2023) - Cannes (completion date: fourth quarter of 2023) Saint-Tropez (completion date: fourth quarter of 2023) Price — from 1.55 million to 12 million. Payment plan: Initial contribution: 40% After 4 months: 20% 8 Months: 20% After 12 months: 20%
Residential complex Residential complex with furnished apartments and sports fields, next to Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown Jabel Ali, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential complex with furnished apartments and sports fields, next to Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown Jabel Ali, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€150,297
Agency: TRANIO
The project has a wide range of flats with different layouts: furnished studios and flats with 1-3 bedrooms. Various amenities are also available for residents: shops, lounge areas, table tennis, basketball court, jogging tracks, co-working centre, etc. The complex is located on the main highway Sheikh Zayed Road. This provides easy transport links to all the best neighbourhoods in Dubai. Location and nearby infrastructure Downtown Jabel Ali is a developing neighbourhood in Dubai. It has residential areas as well as walkable recreational areas with many green parks and lakes. The area has modern infrastructure including skyscrapers, hotels and shopping centres. The neighbourhood is conveniently located along the modern Sheikh Zayed Road. The best attractions and resort areas of Dubai can be reached within minutes.
Residential complex Luxury apartments overlooking the lagoons and city centre, close to the beach, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxury apartments overlooking the lagoons and city centre, close to the beach, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€328,227
Agency: TRANIO
Luxury 1 and 2 bedroom apartments with unrivalled panoramic views of the lagoons and city centre. Some apartments have an office. Resort lifestyle with direct access to the beach. A remarkable residential development located in the heart of a prestigious neighbourhood in Dubai. The elegant flats and skilfully crafted architecture are a testament to innovative design and exquisite architecture. The residence is located just 2 kilometres from Dubai Creek and 3 kilometres from the Design District. Facilities and equipment in the house More details: sensory garden; zen garden; wave pool; water sports; open-air theatre; lawn with seating; beach-edge pond. Location and nearby infrastructure Sobha Hartland II is one of Sobha's most anticipated projects, a self-contained community of over 700,000 m² near the Downtown and Business Bay neighbourhoods. Less than 12 minutes drive to Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa and the largest shopping centre Dubai Mall. 8 minutes to the prestigious Hartland International and North London Collegiate Schools. 16 minutes to Dubai International Airport.
Apartment building 1BR | Bayshore | Emaar
Apartment building 1BR | Bayshore | Emaar
Dubai, UAE
from
€257,000
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 1 bedroom apartments, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Bayshore by Emaar. Key Highlights; Amenities & facilities on offer are some of the best Serene & tranquil environment for relaxed living space Premium interiors & high-end fittings Great views of the surrounding areas & access to a private beach A few distance away from Dubai Creek Marina Amenities & Facilites; 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 682 Sqft Laundry area Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Car parking space Barbeque area Jogging, Cycling & Running track Sports court School & Institute Community Hall Park & Leisure area Restaurant & Cafe Supermarket & Shopping area Tennis & Basketball court Fitness centre Dining & Retail outlets Spa & Sauna room Swimming pool Gym Health care centre Kid’s play area For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building Cloud Tower
Apartment building Cloud Tower
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Presenting, The Cloud Tower at Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), new residential buildings by Tiger Properties are the home to a wide mix of modern apartments in Dubai, UAE. Comprising of two high-rise towers, the development is aimed towards looking for sophisticated and premium homes at an affordable range. The development with multiple stories will further offer inspiring views of the surrounding areas. Besides, for the larger benefit of the future residents, the amenities and facilities to be made available will be one of a kind. Ideal for singles, working professionals, and family, the development is primed towards offering the right balance in terms of security and privacy. Every aspect of the development will present a new dimension of community living. Flanked by major attractions and with the key business districts nearby, the development also appears to be a smart investment option. Boasting a modern design and classic architecture, the development is meant to offer the best of both worlds. With easy access to a wide range of entertainment, leisure, fine- dining, and retail outlets, it will indeed enhance the overall living experience. For those who wish to find a place that will help them to relax and unwind, the residential units in this development seem like a viable alternative. KEY HIGHLIGHTS A development comprises of 447 residences, 6 offices & 3 retails units. Apartments in various sizes and configuration Residences to be lined with posh amenities Flanked by major attractions Smart and affordable payment plan options High-speed elevators Round the clock security
Residential complex Turn-key apartments for obtaining a resident visas and rental income in DEC Towers project, close to Downtown Dubai in Dubai Marina, UAE
Residential complex Turn-key apartments for obtaining a resident visas and rental income in DEC Towers project, close to Downtown Dubai in Dubai Marina, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€192,480
Agency: TRANIO
4 studios are available for purchase. The complex consists of two towers, connected by a 5-storey passage, and includes 417 flats and 12 commercial premises on the ground floor. The residence features a swimming pool, a fitness room, tennis and squash courts, outdoor jogging paths, a billard room, video surveillance. Advantages All the studios are rented out to long-lease tenants, yield 6 - 7%. Annual rental income - 10,900 - 13,068 USD. Location and nearby infrastructure Dubai Marina is one of the most vibrant and prestigious areas of the city. This is a yacht harbor where the most luxurious ships moor, and high skyscrapers are located nearby. This is a luxurious residential part of Dubai with numerous skyscrapers, hotels and restaurants. Dubai Marina is one of the smallest areas in Dubai, but at the same time the most populated and developed. The property is located in close proximity to a supermarket, cafes and restaurants, the marina: 6 minutes drive from Marina Beach and Dubai Marina Mall on the promenade 10 minutes drive from Palm Jumeirah 20 minutes drive from Burj Khalifa 24 minutes from Downtown Dubai 27 minutes from the airport
Residential complex New large residence Mayfair Residence with green areas and entertainment areas, Al Qudra Rd, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New large residence Mayfair Residence with green areas and entertainment areas, Al Qudra Rd, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€221,925
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features green areas with jogging and bike paths, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds, shops, a swimming pool, a gym, restaurants and cafes, a barbecue area, a mosque. Completion - December, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Dubai International Airport - 28 minutes Dubai Mall - 29 minutes Burj Al Arab - 24 minutes Dubai Marina - 27 minutes
Apartment building 3BR | Golf Grand | Prime Location
Apartment building 3BR | Golf Grand | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€872,000
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Hills Estate, known as Golf Grand by Emaar Amenities & Facilities; 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 2,011 Sqft Foyer Store area Maid room Laundry area Maid room Walk-in-wardrobe Hallway Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Swimming pool Gym Fitness centre Multipurpose hall Landscaped podium deck 24/7 Security Covered parking spaces Basketball & Tennis court Dining & Retail outlet Supermarket & Shopping area Health care centre Sports court Jogging, Running & Cycling area Garden Kid’s Park School & Institute Cabanas Tropical Garden Areas Locations Nearby; Downtown – 15 mins Burj Khalifa – 15 mins Dubai Marina – 15 mins Dubai International Airport – 20 mins Al Maktoum International Airport – 30 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 3BR | La Rosa | Villanova
Apartment building 3BR | La Rosa | Villanova
Dubai, UAE
from
€476,000
Completion date: 2023
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 3 bedroom townhouse, located in Villanova, known as La Rosa, Dubai. Key Highlights; Equipped with modern amenities Part of a gated community with access to pedestrian-friendly linear parts Surrounded by swimming pools, play & recreational area Nested away from the hustle & bustle of the city Two-storey townhouses with convenient floorplans Viable & attractive payment plan Amenities & Facilities; 3 Bedroom 4 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,965 Sqft Maid room Laundry area Garbage Dressing Powder room Dining & Retail outlet Gym Health care centre Leisure & Park area Restaurant & Cafe Supermarket & Shopping area Swimming pook Barbeque area Garden Mosque School & Institute Cycling, Running & Jogging track Green Surrounding Spa & Sauna room Fitness centre Sports court For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Villa Best community in Dubai | Damac Lagoons
Villa Best community in Dubai | Damac Lagoons
Dubai, UAE
from
€480,000
Completion date: 2025
NICE cluster, the third phase of the thrilling DAMAC LAGOONS is coming soon! DAMAC Lagoons, chic townhouses and standalone villas with gleaming facades located in a new residential neighbourood by DAMAC. Each townhouse in DAMAC Lagoons features large living spaces and expansive outdoor spaces. Investors & end-users have the choice of townhouses for sale range from 4BR & 5BR Tonwhouses, as well as 6BR stand alone Villas. The main feature of the community will be a huge artificial man-made water lagoon in the shape of the letter D – Lazy River. Community Facts : Master Plan characterized by Crystal Lagoon water body 45 Million Sqft community Lagoons – 4 main gates Cities – 8 Clusters Mediteranean theme – Resort living Regional Mall & Retail Units Water Integrated Amphitheater Crystal Lagoon Experience First Water cinema (Floating Cinema) Natural Mountains with caves and Water falls giving you access to the F&B areas F&B with Bars Island in the middle of the community DAMAC LAGOONS CLUSTERS : SANTORINI Greece ( Blue & White ). The Santorini cluster, which will be the ‘central hub’ of the community. Future residents on this ‘island’ will have their own fitness and wellness zone equipped with a climbing wall. Or enjoy a movie under the stars at the floating cinema on the water. COSTA BRAVA ( Beige & White ): accentuated by Blue and bricks. The Costa Brava cluster brings the ‘wild coast’ of the Mediterranean Sea. This ‘adrenaline hub’ will try to recreate “pulsating vibe” of Catalonia with its ziplining, rock climbing, kayaking, paddle surfing and wave riding features. NICE France ( Pastel colouring ). In the Nice cluster, the ‘youth hub’ will be for fitness enthusiasts with bicycle trails and a skate park, while the beach area will be reminiscent of the French Riviera city. TANGIER Morocco ( Green & white ): Calm Tranquility, Serene Yoga Hubs, Yoga Parks. The Morocco cluster will mirror the old town of Tangier and be the community’s ‘tranquillity hub’. There will be lagoon-facing infinity pools, yoga meditation lawns, family cabanas and other escapes. VENICE Italy ( Stone & Wood ): Floating City – Water Surfing Activities. In Venice to life. In this cluster nicknamed the “Fun Hub”, romantic gondola rides and waterside cafes tastefully capture the Venetian way of life PORTOFINO Italy ( Work & Play ). The Lagoons then wends its way to the ‘Ligurian Gem’ of Portofino. This is where the ‘work & play hub’ will be. Residents can conduct business lunch meetings at the waterside café or host team building events and more — then go kayaking, sailing or paddle surfing to unwind. MALTA Italy ( Culture & Science ): play and learn – kids friendly – Scanning barcodes training learning parks. In the Malta cluster’s ‘historic capital’, children have access to the ‘play and learn hub’, including a sensory plaza, a discovery maze, a camping island, and an Augmented Reality (AR) nature trail. MARBELLA Spain ( Ladies cluster ). Andalusia comes with a ‘ladies hub’ where women can access fully equipped gym, spa, beauty salon and meditation lounge, all within moments from the beach
Residential complex Three-bedroom new apartment in the premium coastal complex BlueWaters Bay with a unique location, JBR area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Three-bedroom new apartment in the premium coastal complex BlueWaters Bay with a unique location, JBR area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,14M
Agency: TRANIO
The artificial Bluewaters Island is one of the most beautiful and trendy places in Dubai with many stylish places and a picturesque waterfront. The apartments offer views of Bluewaters Island and the world's largest Ferris wheel Ain Dubai on one side, and the beach and city on the other. The elite complex offers a developed infrastructure to its residents, including an adult and children's pool, a landscaped green area, walking paths, a sports ground, a tennis court, recreation areas and much more. Advantages The area has the highest demand for apartments with 2-3 bedrooms, as mostly families live here. Due to the high demand, the developer is selling this project on a lottery basis. You have a unique opportunity to purchase an apartment with Tranio without a lottery below the average market price. Location and nearby infrastructure ATM - 750 m Pharmacy - 1 km School - 8 km Burj Khalifa hotels - 24 km Airport - 37 km
Residential complex Greenside Residence
Residential complex Greenside Residence
Dubai, UAE
from
€350,000
Area 70–131 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2027
Greenside Residence from Emaar Properties — is an amazing chic-style complex with a collection of premium apartments located in the Dubai Hills Estate complex. In a popular area, this residential complex offers flowering amenities and services, holiday homes and natural open landscapes. The breathtaking surroundings of the project include an impressive golf course, several lagoons and open gardens. Many other famous attractions and attractions are also located in the vicinity of the residential region. Some entertainment and entertainment venues contribute to the ideal, active and fascinating life of residents. Nearby is also the main motorway. The complex provides easy and convenient transport links to the remote area of Dubai, including its attractions and many luxurious areas. KEY MOMENTS Elegantly decorated spacious apartments First-class amenities and amenities Bright surroundings of lush open landscapes Convenient road transport accessibility Convenient payment plan   EASY Life at Greenside Residence is indescribable among residential complexes in the area. This extensive oasis, comfortably located next to the golf course, invites guests to plunge into its amenities, including a luxurious hall decorated with an eternal modern design, a stylish living room for residents and a modern raised podium. In this shelter you can relax in an endless pool surrounded by arbors and green landscapes, or take advantage of a wealth of amenities, including a multifunctional room, a children's play area and a fully equipped fitness center, with breathtaking views of a carefully designed pedestal.
Residential complex New apartments in the Golf Green premium residential complex with the richest infrastructure, DAMAC Hills area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New apartments in the Golf Green premium residential complex with the richest infrastructure, DAMAC Hills area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€480,675
Agency: TRANIO
Complex is nestled amidst swaying palms and stunning views of the fairways at DAMAC Hills. Within this remarkable destination lies the renowned Trump International Golf Club Dubai, alongside an expansive parkland spanning nearly 4 million square feet. This expansive green space presents a multitude of themed areas for leisure, including sports fields, a skate park, a wave pool, a petting farm, a dog park, and a plethora of other engaging attractions. The luxury complex offers apartments with 1-2 bedrooms and townhouses with 2-3 bedrooms. Location and nearby infrastructure Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club – 10 minutes Dubai Autodrome – 12 minutes The Plantation Equestrian and Polo Club – 11 minutes Dubai International Stadium – 14 minutes Hamdan Sports Complex – 15 minutes First Avenue Mall – 11 minutes Mall of the Emirates – 24 minutes Aster Medical Centre – 9 minutes Mediclinic Parkview Hospital – 12 minutes NMC Royal Hospital – 19 minutes Park Inn by Radisson – 10 minutes Studio One Hotel – 9 minutes Five Hotel Jumeirah Village Circle – 19 minutes Jebel Ali School – 5 minutes Fairgreen International School – 11 minutes Global Indian International School – 16 minutes Safa Community School – 18 minutes Kings’ School – 21 minutes Al Maktoum International Airport – 28 minutes
Villa 4BR | Jouri Hills | Payment Plan
Villa 4BR | Jouri Hills | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,31M
Completion date: 2025
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 4 bedroom townhouse, located in Jumeirah Golf Estates, known as Jouri Hills by Arada Developer Payment Plan; Down Payment – 20% During Construction – 40% On Handover – 40% Amenities & Facilities; 4 Bedroom 5 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 3,997 Sqft 2 Car parking space Maid room Laundry area Powder room Walk-in-closet Stairs Store area Guest Room Stairs Roof access Balcony / Terrace Lawn area Garden Swimming pool Gym Barbeque area Dining & Retail outlets Restaurant & Cafe Health care centre Championship golf course Green surrounding Cycling, Jogging & Running track Sports court Yoga & Meditation Kid’s play area Fitness centre Basketball & Tennis court Football pitch 24/7 Security Gated community Golf academy & practice Skate Park Location Nearby; Motor City – 15 mins Dubai Marina – 20 mins Palm Jumeirah – 25 mins Downtown Dubai – 30 mins Dubai International Stadium – 30 mins Dubai International Airport – 30 mins Al Maktoum International Airport – 35 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284  
Residential complex Al HABTOOR TOWER
Residential complex Al HABTOOR TOWER
Dubai, UAE
from
€519,158
Area 78–118 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2026
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Al Habtoor Tower – is the latest project of the major developer Al Habtoor Group, created jointly with the architectural bureau China Railway 18Th Group and MAK Consultancy & Architects. The 81-story tower includes 1701 residences and will become one of the highest skyscrapers in the world. It will be favorably located near the central highway Sheikh Zayed Road. Infrastructure: - pool; - gym with high-class equipment; - spa; - library; - a padel tennis court; - cafe and restaurant; - landscape recreation area; - playground for games; - several stores. Location: Al Habtoor Tower is located in Dubai Marina. There are many attractions near the facility. Among them are – Palm Jumeirah, The Lost Chambers Aquarium, The Walk JBR and the Dubai Marina Shopping Center. Palm Jumeirah artificial island can be reached in just 10 minutes on foot. Residents will get to schools, kindergartens, medical facilities almost instantly. Taxi and public transport services are available around the clock. Near Al Habtoor Tower there is the Mina Al Siyahi bus stop, and a 6-minute walk – Jumeirah, Royal Meridian. Spinneys Dubai Yacht Marina is a 6-minute walk from the building. Write or call us and we will tell you about the most profitable offers of the real estate market in the UAE! Consultation is FREE!
Residential complex The Residence
Residential complex The Residence
Dubai, UAE
from
€145,831
Area 44–111 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2024
The Residence by Prestige One — is a luxurious six-story residential building planned for JVC District 12, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai. The complex offers a wide selection of apartments with one, two and three bedrooms that meet different lifestyles and preferences. The Residence Apartments' interiors demonstrate a sophisticated design approach combining modern elements with a touch of luxury. Soft neutral tones and an abundance of natural light create a hospitable and serene atmosphere. Infrastructure: - Barbecue zone; - Charging stations for electric vehicles; - Parking; - Fitness club; - An open cinema on the roof; - An open children's playground; - Pool. Location: - 40 minutes to Dubai Airport. - 15 minutes to Dubai Marina. - 25 minutes to the center of Dubai. - 20 minutes to the Emirates Shopping Center.
Apartment building Centurion Residencies, DUBAI INVESTMENT PARK
Apartment building Centurion Residencies, DUBAI INVESTMENT PARK
Dubai, UAE
from
€284,239
Specifications Type - Apartment Size - 1,494 sqft No. of bedrooms - 2 Bed No. of bathrooms - 3 Bath 30 min from Downtown 35 min from Airport Unfurnished Vacant Reference no. COIN-CNTR-22 Features Balcony Built-in Wardrobes Central A/C Children's Play Area Covered Parking Shared Gym Shared Pool About area The Mediterranean-inspired architecture is infused with contemporary style design giving Centurion Residences a taste of mixed culture and era. Simple details like the stucco facade walls are broken by balconies and decks covered by wood trellis proving shade and a perfectly manicured landscape. The courtyard placed in the center balances the design and intrigues the senses with a pool and garden for any time one wishes to swim or stroll in nature.  
Residential complex Residence Marriott Residences with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Al Barsha South, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residence Marriott Residences with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Al Barsha South, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€450,817
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features an underground garage, a garden and a swimming pool, a spa center, a fitness center, a lounge area, a kids' club, a conference room. Location and nearby infrastructure Jumeirah Beach - 20 minutes Burj Khalifa - 15 minutes Dubai Marina - 20 minutes Palm Jumeirah - 17 minutes Dubai International Airport - 30 minutes
Apartment building The S tower
Apartment building The S tower
Dubai, UAE
from
€3,88M
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Sobha Realty
S Tower — is the new Sobha Realty project with a 4-bedroom apartment located in Dubai Internet City. Starting price: 15,036,984 AED Payment Plan: 80% During construction 20% after completion Deadline: Q2 2025.
Residential complex Modern residence Amber with swimming pools and restaurants near a highway and a metro station, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Modern residence Amber with swimming pools and restaurants near a highway and a metro station, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€383,289
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with balconies and a panoramic view of the city. The residence features shops and restaurants, landscaped green areas, a kids' play room, swimming pools for children and adults, a parking, around-the-clock security. Completion - 4th quarter of 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Highway - 1 minute Metro station - 1 minute Shopping mall - 7 minutes Dubai Marina - 10 minutes Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes International airport - 15 minutes Business Bay - 25 minutes
Apartment building 2BR | Golf Grand | Payment Plan
Apartment building 2BR | Golf Grand | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from
€499,000
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Hills Estate, known as Golf Grand by Emaar Payment Plan; Down Payment – 10% During Construction – 80% On Handover – 10% Amenities & Facilities; 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,665 Sqft Laundry area Open kitchen Foyer Walk-in-wardrobe Foyer Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Swimming pool Gym Fitness centre Multipurpose hall Landscaped podium deck 24/7 Security Covered parking spaces Basketball & Tennis court Dining & Retail outlet Supermarket & Shopping area Health care centre Sports court Jogging, Running & Cycling area Garden Kid’s Park School & Institute Cabanas Tropical Garden Areas Nearby Neighbourhood; The Polo Residence – 4.8Km Dubai Science Park – 5.6Km Al Barsha – 5.8Km Villa Lantana – 5.8Km For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 3BR | The Quayside | Prime Location
Apartment building 3BR | The Quayside | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,05M
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as The Quayside by Ellington Properties Amenities & Facilities; 3 Bedroom 4 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,739 Sqft Powder room Laundry area Maid room Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Barbeque area Swimming pool Equipped Gym Outdoor Dining & Retail outlet Restaurant & Cafe Health care centre Kid’s play area Supermarket & Shopping area Jogging, Cycling & Running area Sports facilities Tennis & Basketball court Community hall Fitness centre Spa & Sauna room Location Nearby; Dubai Mall – 05 mins Jumeirah beach – 10 mins Dubai International Airport – 20 mins Burj Al Arab – 15 mins Dubai Marina – 25 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 2BR | The Regent Residence | Dubai
Apartment building 2BR | The Regent Residence | Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€250,000
Completion date: 2025
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in Town Square, known as The Regent Residence by Nshama Community Features; Homes within walking distance of Town Square Park Wide range of shops & restaurant Kilometers of green space to enjoy, with trails for jogging, cycling & walking Children’s playgrounds, pools & gyms Nearby Skateboard & water park Modern amenities including schools & hospitals Mosques Amenities & Facilities; 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,157 Sqft Laundry area Open Kitchen Built-in-wardrobe Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Barbeque area Swimming pool Gym Dining & Retail Restaurant & Cafe Kid’s play area Leisure & Park Tennis & Basketball court Cycling, Running & Jogging track School & Institute Fitness centre Kid’s park Sport corts Town Square Park For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 2828
Villa 4BR | Cassia at the fields | G&CO
Villa 4BR | Cassia at the fields | G&CO
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,03M
Completion date: 2024
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 4 bedroom townhouse, located in MBR City, known as Cassia at the fields by G&CO. Cassia are family townhouses built with the highest specification & posses their own unique character that emanates harmony, peaceful living with privacy. Key Highlights; Top notch amenities & facilities Round the clock security Various leisure attraction Lush green communal spaces Championship Golf Course Amenities & facilities; 4 Bedroom 5 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 2,787 Sqft Powder room Private Terrace Maid room Family room Barbeque area Lawn Dining & Retail outlet Gym Kid’s play area Leisure & Park Restaurant & Cafe Supermarket & Shopping area Community hall Hospital Fitness centre Running, Jogging & Cyclin track Sports court Location Nearby; Dubai Mall – 20 mins Dubai International Airport – 25 mins Palm Jumeirah – 30 mins Burj Al Arab – 30 mins The Walk JBR – 35 mins Al Maktoum International Airport – 40 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 3BR | Grove | Prime Location
Apartment building 3BR | Grove | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€913,000
Completion date: 2025
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Grove by Emaar. Amenities & Facilities; 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,606 Sqft View of water Built-in-wardrobe Balcony / Terrace Concierge services Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Barbeque area Swimming pool Gym Restaurant & Cafe Dining & Retail outlet Supermarket & Shopping area Health care centre Kid’s play area Beach Jogging, Cycling & Running track School & Institute Sports court Community Hall Tennis & Basketball court Fitness centre Spa & Sauna room Inner Plaza Multi-purpose room Community room Entertainment room Locations Nearby; Creek Beach – 10 mins Creek Marina – 10 mins Burj Khalifa – 15 mins Dubai Creek Tower – 20 mins Dedicated Metro – 20 mins Dubai Square – 25 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residence
Residence
Dubai, UAE
from
€314,581
Completion date: 2025
Park Horizon – a new elite residential complex from the world-famous developer Emaar Properties, located in the popular mixed-built community Dubai Hills Estate. The project will consist of two towers, which will house 300 spacious residences: apartments with 1 – 3 bedrooms with a total area of 61 square meters. m to 213 square meters. m, as well as an exclusive collection of two-story two-bedroom townhouses. All types of real estate include outdoor recreation areas: residents of the upper floors will be able to relax after a day's bustle on the balcony or terrace, and residents of residential units located at the podium level, will be able to spend time with family and friends or read a book in their own green garden. Inside Park Horizon, all the necessary amenities for the comfort of residents of all ages are provided: - pools for adults and children; - multi-purpose room; - children's room; - a gym equipped with the most modern equipment; - a podium with landscape design and outdoor recreation areas. Park Horizon residents will have direct access to Dubai's – longest of the parks located within the community in Dubai within walking distance.  
Apartment building Studio | Olivz Residence | Danube
Apartment building Studio | Olivz Residence | Danube
Dubai, UAE
from
€95,500
Completion date: 2023
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing Studio apartment, located in Dubai International City, known as Olivz by Danube Properties Key Highlights; Access to premium facilities & amenities Family-friendly development Apartments with elegant & sophisticated interiors & lavish fittings Central location wit easy connectivity options Situated few distances away from major points & interest Close to Dragon Mart & Dubai Safari Amenities & Facilities; Studio 1 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 394 Sqft Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Swimming pool Gym Barbeque area Dining & Retail outlets Restaurant & Cafe Amusement Park Green surroundin Kid’s play area Fitness centre Running, Cycling & Jogging track Supermarket & Shopping area Yoga & Meditation For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residence Kvartira premium-klassa s velikolepnym vidom
Residence Kvartira premium-klassa s velikolepnym vidom
Dubai, UAE
from
€214,152
Area 21–250 m²
8 properties 8
Completion date: 2023
Binghatti Corner – a new project of premium real estate in the sought-after residential area of Jumeirah Village Circle.Binghatti Corner – 33-story building with residential and commercial facilities. A distinctive feature of the exterior of the building – interwoven balconies, forming a cozy living space. INFRASTUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX: - supermarkets; - fitness center; - indoor pool; - pharmacies; - spa; - walking park; - kindergarten; - school.
Residential complex Sobha One
Residential complex Sobha One
Dubai, UAE
from
€436,890
Area 67 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2027
Sobha One – premium residential complex from one of Dubai's leading developers, Sobha Realty. The launch of a luxurious community that harmoniously combines the beauty of parks and landscaped gardens with first-class urban amenities. The megaproject will consist of 5 communicating buildings with a height of 30 to 66 floors. According to the master plan, 2,700 — apartments with 1 – 4 bedrooms and duplexes with 2 – 4 bedrooms will be created here. The area of real estate varies from 66 square meters. m to 238 square meters. m. Infrastructure: As part of the Sobha One project, an 18-hole golf course with training grounds for both beginners and experienced players will be built. The entire territory of the complex will be divided into 4 thematic zones – wellness park, family park, fitness park and adult park with shady alleys and landscaped gardens. Among the sports, entertainment and recreational facilities available to community residents: - barbecue area; - pools for adults and children; - cinema in the open air; - heavenly gardens on the roof; - an open gym with static bicycles and a zone for circular training; - treadmill; - children's playground; - cafes and restaurants; - family courtyard, etc. Location: Sobha One – part of the ambitious residential project of Sobha Hartland. The complex is located in close proximity to the Ras Al Khor Road, which allows its residents to quickly get to any part of Dubai. The road to areas in demand such as Business Bay, Downtown Dubai and DIFC will take 15 – 20 minutes. Dubai International Airport is approximately 30 minutes away. Sobha Hartland – a developed family-oriented community with all the necessary infrastructure, there are picturesque parks and landscaped gardens, supermarkets, shops and restaurants. The nearest schools and kindergartens of Blue Bird Nursery – Nad Al Hammar, The City School International, as well as the Nadd Al Hammar Health Center clinic are 10 – 15 minutes away.  
Residential complex New residence ONE with a golf course and a spa center, Ras Al Khor Industrial Area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence ONE with a golf course and a spa center, Ras Al Khor Industrial Area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€385,720
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with panoramic views of the city. The residence features an 18-hole golf course, a club with restaurants and a lounge, a spa center, an infinity pool, a fitness room, landscaped gardens and terraces, barbecue areas. Completion - December, 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to a large shopping mall, a ski trail, metro and railway stations. Burj Khalifa - 11 km Airport - 13 km Sea - 14 km
Residential complex Aykon Heights residential complex with views of the harbor, water channel and city, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Aykon Heights residential complex with views of the harbor, water channel and city, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€218,500
Agency: TRANIO
The project includes 4 skyscrapers towers with cafes, lounge areas, and apartments. Residential complex with elite and spacious furnished apartments, in a prestigious area, close to the city's attractions. Breathtaking views of several interesting sites: Persian Gulf, Dubai Canal, Safa Park, and Dubai Marina. Location and nearby infrastructure 9 minutes to Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa skyscraper 10 minutes to Mall of the Emirates 9 minutes to the beach 13 min to Dubai International Airport 10 minutes to Dubai International School 14 minutes to Burj Al Arab 16 minutes to marina 8 minutes to Dubai World Trade Center 20 minutes to supermarket.
Residential complex New residence Bellavista with parks and tennis courts close to Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Bellavista with parks and tennis courts close to Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€153,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer spacious apartments with balconies and a panoramic view of the city. The residence features parks and lawns, a swimming pool, a modern gym, a sauna and a steam bath, a large parking, kids' playgrounds, tennis courts, a school. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Satellite TV Double glazing Tile floor Built-in kitchen and appliances (fridge, cooker, hood and washing machine with dryer) Location and nearby infrastructure Burj Khalifa - 19 km Dubai Marina - 14 km International airport - 18 km Dubai Mall - 27 km Palm Jumeirah - 20 minutes
Residential complex Lamtara Residence with swimming pools and parks, Umm Suqeim, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Lamtara Residence with swimming pools and parks, Umm Suqeim, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€3,49M
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features swimming pools, fitness centers, parks, kids' playgrounds. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to Burj Al Arab, shopping malls, schools. Mall of Emirates - 5 minutes drive Dubai Marina - 15 minutes drive Dubai International Airport - 20 minutes
Apartment building 2BR | Olivz Residence | Prime Location
Apartment building 2BR | Olivz Residence | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€255,000
Completion date: 2023
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai International City, known as Olivz by Danube Properties Amenities & Facilities; 2 Bedroom 3 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 935 Sqft Powder room Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Swimming pool Gym Barbeque area Dining & Retail outlets Restaurant & Cafe Amusement Park Green surroundin Kid’s play area Fitness centre Running, Cycling & Jogging track Supermarket & Shopping area Yoga & Meditation Location Nearby; Dubai International Airport – 15 mins Meydan Racecourse – 15 mins Downtown Dubai – 20 mins Dubai World Trade Center – 20 mins Al Maktoum International Airport – 35 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 2828
Apartment building Azizi Riviera Reve
Apartment building Azizi Riviera Reve
Dubai, UAE
from
€305,083
Completion date: 2024
I will urgently sell the studio at Azizi Riviera Reve 3 on the 18th floor with an area of 458 SQ.FT at a price lower than that of the developer due to personal circumstances. Object Description Developer: Azizi Developments Storeys: 26 Deadline: 3 sq. 2024 Riviera Reve – is a new project of a luxury residential complex consisting of three separate towers. It will be located in one of the prestigious areas of Dubai – Mohammed Bin Rashid City ( MBR City ), next to the large Al Khail motorway, a ten-minute drive from the center of Dubai. The project will become part of the elite community of Riviera, which includes 69 apartment buildings of the middle floor, as well as a large shopping area. A key element of the community is an artificial lagoon, 2.7 kilometers long with sandy beaches and water recreation infrastructure Riviera has... Boulevard in the style of the French Riviera with numerous retail stores, restaurants and cafes. The architecture of the three towers is inspired by the water lagoon and its movement. The buildings are made in a modern urban style with glass panels. The unusual design of the towers is given by open terraces with greenery, made in the form of a winding lagoon.
Residential complex Danube Aston Martin
Residential complex Danube Aston Martin
Dubai, UAE
from
€246,341
Danube Properties is known as the most reliable real estate brand in the UAE. With the obligation to build luxurious dream homes at affordable prices, the Danube has been changing the concept of a luxurious life since its inception. Stunning architecture, wonderful amenities and unrivaled places, each project is strategically conceptualized to fulfill all your requirements. The Danube Group has been committed to ensuring quality and consistency since 1993, making Danube Properties the most reliable brand in the world.
Residence Kvartira s 1 spalney v prestizhnom rayone
Residence Kvartira s 1 spalney v prestizhnom rayone
Dubai, UAE
from
€201,174
Area 29–65 m²
5 properties 5
Levanto – a new residential project in the Jumeirah Village Circle ( JVC ). The complex consists of three buildings surrounded by lush gardens and landscape areas. Levanto offers studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, as well as a collection of duplexes with 2 bedrooms and premium duplexes with 3 bedrooms, a private jacuzzi and a deck garden. Internal infrastructure: - children's playroom; - cinema; - billiards; - bowling; - rest room; - recreation area; - library; - fitness room; - hall for Pilates and yoga; - table tennis; - parking. Location: - Circle Mall JVC - 2 km. - School - 2.8 km. - Burj Khalifa - 23 km. - Pharmacy - 170 m. - Airport - 32 km.  
Residential quarter Ellington
Residential quarter Ellington
Dubai, UAE
from
€129,803
Area 39 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
We are glad to present a new project from one of Dubai's top developers!br / The British company Ellington is already building the 12th facility in the area. br / Here is a high profit from the areda ( 10-12% ) due to high demand and a successful location. br / The high level of quality of their buildings leaves no one indifferent!br / For more information, leave the application. / p
Apartment building 3BR | Amber | Prime Location
Apartment building 3BR | Amber | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€507,000
Completion date: 2024
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer 3 bedroom apartment, located in Al Furjan, known as Amber by Azizi Development Amenities & Facilities; 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,261 Sqft Laundry area Built-in-wardrobe Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Swimming pool Gym Barbeque area Dining & Retail outlet CCTV Security 24/7 Mosque Sports court Lush green area Schools & Institute Leisure & Park area Basketball & Tennis court Multipurpose hall Games area Kid’s play area Shopping & Supermarket area Cycling, Jogging & Running track Location Nearby; The Walk JBR – 20 mins Palm Jumeirah – 20 mins Burj Al Arab – 25 mins Al Maktoum International Airport – 25 mins Dubai Mall – 30 mins Dubai International Airport – 35 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building EMAAR BEACHFRONT
Apartment building EMAAR BEACHFRONT
Dubai, UAE
from
€851,248
Completion date: 2028
Beach Isle at Emaar Beachfront Tower 1, Palm Jumeirah Broadwalk, Palma Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates Description Deadline: July 2028. Starting price: 3,300,000 AED Payment Plan: 90% during construction 10 at the end
Residential complex Suburbia
Residential complex Suburbia
Dubai, UAE
from
€221,681
Area 95 m²
2 properties 2
Suburbia is a new high-rise premium complex in the developed Downtown Jebel Ali area of Dubai, next to the metro station, a short drive from the white sandy beaches of the Persian Gulf. The project is easily accessible from anywhere in Dubai and from Abu Dhabi. One of the world's largest thematic shopping centers is nearby. Al Maktoum Airport is 20 km away. Suburbia's location is ideal for those who work in or near Jebel Ali, at Expo 2020, Dubai World Central or in Abu Dhabi. Suburbia consists of three Moroccan-style buildings with bright colors and geometric patterns: two towers and one low-rise building. The complex offers for sale studios, apartments with one, two and three bedrooms, as well as two-level apartments with two, three and four bedrooms. Apartments are sold finished, turnkey, with high quality finishes, furniture and household appliances. The infrastructure of the complex provides all the necessary amenities and services for a full life and relaxation. Complex infrastructure: - landscaped area with a garden; - landscape design of the territory; - open roof terraces; - outdoor pool, children's pool; - a zone for tanning and relaxation; - footpaths; - lobby, reception, concierge service; - restaurant, bar, cafe; - shops; - a modern fitness center; - sauna and hammam; - children's play area; - car parking; - security and video surveillance;  
Residential complex New high-rise residence Blvd Heights near Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Blvd Heights near Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,47M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer beautiful and functional apartments with different layouts, floor-to-ceiling windows and picturesque views. The residence consists of two towers (45 and 50 floors) and features around-the-clock concierge service, a swimming pool, terraces, cafes, a fitness center. Advantages The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $ 205,000. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located within walking distance of the largest Dubai Mall and five-star hotels. Dubai is the main economic and financial hub of the country. Local real estate is mainly aimed at the prime property segment with mansions and residential skyscrapers. Most popular areas — Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Emirates Hills, Deira, Arabian Ranches. There are many objects in Dubai that are characterized as ”the largest“. Here are the tallest skyscraper in the world — the Burj Khalifa, the two highest hotels — the seven-star Burj Al Arab and the Rose Tower. One of the city’s main attractions is 5-slope indoor ski resort Ski Dubai with 60 m artificial mountain. Dubai shopping centers — Dubai Mall, BurJuman, Ibn Battuta Mall, Karama Centre, Lamcy Plaza, Mercato Mall and others — are among the largest in the world. The largest artificial island, Palm Jumeirah, has been created in the waters of the Persian Gulf.
Apartment building 2BR | Hadley Heights | Prime Location
Apartment building 2BR | Hadley Heights | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€363,000
Completion date: 2025
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in JVC, known as Hadley Heights by Leos Development Amenities & Facilities; 2 Bedroom 3 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,284 Sqft Powder room Laundry area Study room Dressing Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Swimming pool Gym Barbeque area Dining & Retail outlet Restaurant & Cafe Health care centre Kid’s play area Leisure & Park Supermarket & Shopping area Spa & Sauna room Sports court Garden School & Institute Running, Cycling & Jogging track Fitness centre 24/7 Security Changing room Ample parking spaces Indoor games Cabanas Baja Shelf Sports court Location Nearby; Dubai Marina – 10 mins Mall Of Emirates – 10 mins Downtown Dubai – 15 mins Palm Jumeirah – 20 mins Dubai International Airport – 30 mins Al Maktoum International Airport – 40 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building Studio | Peninsula Five | Select Group
Apartment building Studio | Peninsula Five | Select Group
Dubai, UAE
from
€286,000
Completion date: 2024
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present an amazing Studio apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Peninsula Five by Select Group. Key Highlights; Prime waterfront location at Business Bay 180* of unobstructed water views Premium lifestyle facilities & amenities Attractive & feasible payment plan options Amenities & Facilities; Studio 1 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 517 Sqft Laundry area Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception Swimming pool Gym Barbeque area Fitness centre Yoga & Meditation Jogging, Running & Cycling track Sports court Shopping & Supermarket area Restaurant & Cafe Dining & Retail outlet Spa & Sauna room Community Hall Green surrounding Health care centre Kid’s play area Garden & Park Hospital Green surrounding For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex New luxury residence Bay 2 by Cavalli at 150 meters from the sea, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New luxury residence Bay 2 by Cavalli at 150 meters from the sea, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,27M
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a lounge area, a steam batha and a sauna, a swimming pool, a barbecue area, a landscaped garden, a concierge. Completion - January, 2028. Location and nearby infrastructure Sea - 150 meters School - 3 km Pharmacy - 1 km Shopping mall - 3 km Burj Khalifa - 21 km Airport - 32 km
Villa 3BR | Jouri Hills | Townhouse
Villa 3BR | Jouri Hills | Townhouse
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,01M
Completion date: 2025
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom townhouse, located in Jumeirah Golf Estates, known as Jouri Hills by Arada Developer Key Highlights; Luxury amenities & services World acclaimed golfing destinations Home to various legendary attraction within green Stunning architecture with incredible views Amenities & Facilities; 3 Bedroom 4 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 3,160 Sqft 2 Car parking spaces Maid room Laundry area Powder room Walk-in-closet Stairs Roof access Balcony / Terrace Lawn area Garden Swimming pool Gym Barbeque area Dining & Retail outlets Restaurant & Cafe Health care centre Championship golf course Green surrounding Cycling, Jogging & Running track Sports court Yoga & Meditation Kid’s play area Fitness centre Basketball & Tennis court Football pitch 24/7 Security Gated community Golf academy & practice Skate Park Nearby Neighbourhood; Midtown by Deyaar – 1.5Km Dubai Production City – 1.8Km JVT – 3,1Km Green Community – 3.3Km For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex THE NOOK
Residential complex THE NOOK
Dubai, UAE
from
€223,959
Area 67 m²
1 property 1
Apartments in the promising residential complex The Nook in the area of Jebel Ali! For residents of the complex, world-class amenities are presented: pedestrian zones, a children's playground, a temperature-controlled pool, cross and bicycle paths, a prayer room, indoor parking, a cafe and a restaurant, a picturesque park with a zone for walking pets, a modern gymnasium, concierge services and security. Nook is a short walk from Energy Metro Station. In the immediate vicinity is the Ibn Battuta shopping center and the Plaza Festival — IKEA & ACE with many different stores. In about half an hour, you can get by car to Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport, as well as get to the Dubai Mall, La Mer and Burj Al Arab shopping center. The developer offers a convenient payment plan: 10% - down payment 90% - upon completion
Residential complex Elbrus
Residential complex Elbrus
Dubai, UAE
from
€153,895
Area 35 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2026
The Residence by Prestige One — is a luxurious six-story residential building planned for JVC District 12, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai. The complex offers a wide selection of apartments with one, two and three bedrooms that meet different lifestyles and preferences. Residents are offered a wide selection of additional amenities aimed at achieving maximum comfort: pools for children and adults, 24-hour concierge service, barbecue area, playgrounds, equipped gym with modern equipment, lounge areas. In a short time you can reach key places: - 15 minutes - Palma Jumeirah. - 17 minutes - Global Village. - 20 minutes - Dubai Mall. - 10 minutes - JBR. - 21 minutes - Palma Jumeirah. - 15 minutes - Mall of the Emirates. A novelty from the developer Tiger Properties – is a profitable investment for profitable investments and an excellent solution for those who want to have their own housing for permanent or temporary residence. Payment Plan: 80% - during construction 20% - upon completion
Residential complex Lamtara
Residential complex Lamtara
Dubai, UAE
from
€3,18M
Area 171 m²
1 property 1
Luxury apartments in the Lamtara residential complex in the Umm Suqeim area. When purchasing real estate in Lamtara you get: pools, fitness centers, spa rooms, restaurants, bicycle paths, playgrounds, medical and educational institutions. In the central part of Madinat Jumeirah Living there is a pedestrian road that provides private access to the complex. The complex is located next to educational institutions, shopping centers, as well as private transport stops. - Dubai Media City – 5 minutes - Dubai Internet City - 8 minutes - Dubai International Airport – 25 minutes. Thanks to first-class infrastructure and high transport accessibility, real estate in this project is ideal for both our own living and for renting. The expected return on investment is approximately 7-8%. Payment Plan: 20% - down payment; 20% - after 2 months from the date of booking; 20% - after 4 months from the date of booking; 40% - after 6 months from the date of booking;
Apartment building 2BR | Palm Gateway | Prime Location
Apartment building 2BR | Palm Gateway | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,10M
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Palm Jumeirah, Palm Gateway, Dubai. Palm Gateway by Nakheel is a luxury residential development offering amazing units with amenities to avail. Amenities & Facilities; 2 Bedroom 3 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,383 Sqft Maid room Powder room Utility Store area Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Dining & Retail outlet Gym Jogging, Running & Cycling track Kid’s play area Leisure & Park area Restaurant & Cafe Sports court Swimming pool Community Hall Supermarket & Shopping area Basketball & Tennis court Green surrounding Sitting area Barbeque area Beach area Hospital Spa & Sauna room Yoga & Meditation Outdoor sports facilities Location Nearby; Dubai Marina ( 10 mins ) Mall Of Emirates ( 10 mins ) Dubai Internet City ( 10 mins ) Jumeirah Village Circle ( 15 mins ) Downtown Dubai ( 20 mins ) Dubai International Airport ( 25 mins ) Al Maktoum International Airport ( 40 mins ) For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building The Signature Tower - SOBHA
Apartment building The Signature Tower - SOBHA
Dubai, UAE
from
€4,10M
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Sobha Realty
Sobha LLC, an award-winning master developer in Dubai, is back with another eye-catching project dubbed Signature Tower – The S Tower. The new property, which will be located at the entrance to Palm Jumeirah, will provide a limited number of ultra-luxury 4-bedroom half-floor and 5-bedroom full-floor penthouses with spectacular finishes and world-class amenities. There are only 84 apartments for sale in total. distributed across 44 residential levels of the 751-foot-tall tower. This initiative, which combines sustainability and a high-end luxury lifestyle, has already piqued the interest of end-users and investors.   The much-anticipated project is scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024. This listing is straight from the developer, buyers and agents welcome. 
Residential complex New residence Manazel Al Khor with swimming pools, restaurants and a garden, near a metro station, Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Manazel Al Khor with swimming pools, restaurants and a garden, near a metro station, Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€341,499
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of Dubai Creek. The residence features shops and restaurants, a fitness center and swimming pools, a vertical garden, a barbecue area and a kids' pool. Completion - October, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the heart of the city, on Dubai Creek, in front of a metro station.
Apartment building Ready Apartments | Investment Buy
Apartment building Ready Apartments | Investment Buy
Dubai, UAE
from
€202,000
Developer: Damac properties
Rising up from the heart of DAMAC Hills 2, Virdis offers spectacular community and city views on all sides. With striking exteriors, impressive interiors and unrivalled amenities, it’s the address, and the investment, you’ve been waiting for. Formerly known as AKOYA, DAMAC Hills 2 is a master community that curates a one-of-a-kind living experience – inspired by water, sports and fun for all ages.At DAMAC Hills 2, clusters of thoughtfully-designed apartments, townhouses and villas are surrounded by a whole new range of experiences, attractions, conveniences.Also, DAMAC lagoons have many facilities for children like slides, pirate ships and trampolines. DAMAC Hills 2 is just a short drive from the centre of the city, and yet feels like a world away. The strategic location allows easy access to four major highways and other networks that put the city within easy reach. To get to DAMAC Hills 2, follow Umm Suqeim Road on to Al Qudra Road and find yourself at the gates of DAMAC Hills 2 within 25 minutes. Furnished Apartment Washing machine Gas Oven Refrigerator Community Amenities Water Playground Malibu beach Equestrian Town Horse Riding Facilities, Sports Facilities Dance studio Petting farm DAMAC Properties has been at the forefront of the Middle East’s luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, and Oman, as well as the United Kingdom. Since then, the Company has delivered close to 32,000 homes, with a development portfolio of more than 34,000 at various stages of planning and progress.* Joining forces with some of the world’s most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands, DAMAC has brought new and exciting living concepts to the market in collaborations that include a golf course managed by The Trump Organization, and luxury homes in association with Versace, Fendi Casa, Just Cavalli, Paramount Hotels & Resorts, Rotana and Radisson Hotel Group. With a consistent vision, and strong momentum, DAMAC Properties is building the next generation of Middle Eastern luxury living.
Residential complex JUMEIRAH LIVING
Residential complex JUMEIRAH LIVING
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,94M
Area 194–280 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
Jumeirah Living – the third multifunctional tower, which is part of the Marina Gate complex. The building is located in the Dubai Marina area. Development and construction was carried out by Select Group.  The architecture and design of the building combines modern technology and laconic style. A feature of the project was panoramic glazing and views of the attractions of the Dubai Marina — on the Marina Walks promenade and the Arabian Gulf. INFRASTRUCT: - gym; - landscape pool; - sauna; - tennis court; - lounge zones; - supermarket and shops; - cafe. LOCATION: The proximity of Jumeirah Living to the King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street motorway with a trip to Sheikh Zayed Road will make it easy to move around the city. DMCC and Dubai Marina Metro Stations are a 7 — 8-minute walk from the complex. Bus and tram stops are also located nearby. Dubai Marina Mall is a 20-minute walk away. For visitors, branded shops, restaurants and cafes, a cinema and other entertainment venues are available. Schools and medical facilities are also within walking distance.  
Apartment building Ready Apartments in Damac Hills Community
Apartment building Ready Apartments in Damac Hills Community
Dubai, UAE
from
€197,000
Developer: Damac properties
Three residential towers offering studios, along with one and two-bedroom apartments with panoramic views of the DAMAC Hills development and its green outdoor spaces. Bellavista condominiums in Dubai for sale looks out over the Trump International Golf Club Dubai with a universe of facilities at street level. An elegant lobby welcomes you home, and your apartment is thoughtfully designed to maximise both living space and exceptional views. Bellavista is part of an established community, and benefits from life necessities such as shops and cafés, a convenient school, as well as an expanse of green parkland and outdoor fun. Fitness Centre Swimming Pool State-of-the-art Gymnasium Steam Room and Sauna Access to the world-class Amenities of DAMAC Hills Golf course Community skate park Stables Wave pool Trump International Golf Club Dubai Spinneys and Carrefour supermarkets with café and ATM DAMAC Properties has been at the forefront of the Middle East’s luxury real estate market since 2002,delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region, includingthe UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, and Oman, as well as the United Kingdom. Since then, the Company has delivered close to 32,000 homes, with a development portfolio of more than 34,000 at various stages of planning and progress.* Joining forces with some of the world’s most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands, DAMAC has brought new and exciting living concepts to the market in collaborations that include a golf course managed by The Trump Organization, and luxury homes in association with Versace, Fendi Casa, Just Cavalli, Paramount Hotels & Resorts, Rotana and Radisson Hotel Group. With a consistent vision, and strong momentum, DAMAC Properties is building the next generation of Middle Eastern luxury living.
Apartment building 2BR | Vincitore Dolce Vita | Dubai
Apartment building 2BR | Vincitore Dolce Vita | Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€348,000
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in Arjan, known as Dolce Vita by Vincitore Real Estate Development Amenities & Facilities; 2 Bedroom 3 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,262 Sqft Laundry area Powder room Multi-utility space Open Kitchen Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Gym Barbeque area Swimming pool Dining & Retail outlet Restaurant & Cafe Health Care Centre Kid’s play area Supermarket & Shopping area Garden Spa & Sauna room Community Hall Hospital area School & Institute Sports court Fitness centre Jogging, Running & Cycling track Location Nearby; Dubai Autodrome – 05 mins Mall Of Emirates – 10 mins Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club – 10 mins IMG World of Adventure – 10 mins Burj Khalifa – 15 mins Dubai International Airport – 20 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 2828
Residential complex Millennium Talia Residence
Residential complex Millennium Talia Residence
Dubai, UAE
from
€248,637
Area 62–109 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
Millennium Talia Residences in Al-Furjan — is the latest Deyaar hotel development offering 1 and 2 bedroom apartments. This new pearl is an iridescent miracle combined with luxury and the new standard of modern lifestyle in Dubai. With premium hotel services run by Millennium Hotels & Resorts, residents can enjoy luxurious hospitality. Infrastructure: - Barbecue zones; - Fitness club; - Gardens and parks; - Mosque; - Open gym; - Outdoor pool; - Restaurant and Cafe; - Spa and sauna; - Sports ground. Location: 05 minutes - Mohammed bin Zayed Road. 05 minutes - Al Furjan Metro Station. 10 minutes - Ibn Battuta shopping center. 12 minutes - EXPO City Dubai. 15 minutes - Palma Jumeirah. 15 minutes - Al Maktoum International Airport.
Residence Louvre Residences, Abu Dhabi,UAE
Residence Louvre Residences, Abu Dhabi,UAE
Abu Dhabi, UAE
from
€627,923
Area 4–1 156 m²
12 properties 12
Completion date: 2025
ABOUT LOUVRE RESIDENCE PROJECT. Louvre Residences is an ultra-luxury residential complex in the new Saadiyat Grove area on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. The largest developer of UAE, Aldar Properties, in cooperation with the world-famous Louvre Abu Dhabi will create the world's first residence under the brand of a museum. Exquisite studios and apartments from one to three bedrooms, with panoramic views of the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi. Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences has been designed in accordance with the Pearl Building Rating System, where natural materials will be used. Walking zones, jogging paths and recreational areas are planned on the territory of the complex. Apartments in Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences are available in two color schemes:  - Dark Premium with a rich palette of neutral cool colors; - Light Premium with taupe and cream accents. To create a stylish look, interiors will be enhanced with marble finishes and metallic accents, as well as exclusive artwork featured throughout the living and dining areas. 5-star amenities available to Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences residents: - infinity pool; - wellness area with gym and sauna; - yoga and pilates studio; - Meditation areas; - Cinema Privé - 5-star movie theater in the residence; - Creativité Room - indoor children's play area; - Lounge area with juice bar and swimming pool; - Lobby overlooking the museum with game room, coffee station, table tennis and billiards; - Le Salon Détente Lounge with collaboration rooms, library, lounge, private meeting rooms and a social area. Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences will also provide its residents with a range of exclusive services: - smart home system; - laundry and dry cleaning; - housekeeping; - spa and grooming for pets; - free delivery of groceries; - courier services; - pre-check-in service for deliveries, refrigerator and grocery refills; - assistance with travel reservations, car rentals and fine dining; - catering and event planning; - personal fitness trainer; - art consultant; - 24-hour concierge service; - valet, doorman and messenger services.
Apartment building 1BR | Grove | Emaar
Apartment building 1BR | Grove | Emaar
Dubai, UAE
from
€380,000
Completion date: 2025
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Grove by Emaar. Key Highlights; Luxury waterfront apartments Top-notch facilities & amenities Gated community with full of surprises Pedestrian bridge to Creek Island Elegantly designed apartments with amenities for its residents to avail Amenities & Facilities; 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 711 Sqft Built-in-wardrobe Balcony / Terrace Concierge services Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Barbeque area Swimming pool Gym Restaurant & Cafe Dining & Retail outlet Supermarket & Shopping area Health care centre Kid’s play area Beach Jogging, Cycling & Running track School & Institute Sports court Community Hall Tennis & Basketball court Fitness centre Spa & Sauna room Inner Plaza Multi-purpose room Community room Entertainment room For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 1BR | Hadley Heights | Offplan
Apartment building 1BR | Hadley Heights | Offplan
Dubai, UAE
from
€274,000
Completion date: 2025
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 1 bedroom apartment, located in JVC, known as Hadley Heights by LEOS Development Payment Plan; Down Payment – 10% During Construction – 40% On Handover – 50% Amenities & Facilities; 1 Bedroom 2 Bedroom Unfurnished BUA; 970 Sqft Powder room Laundry area Dressing Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waititng area Reception area Swimming pool Gym Barbeque area 24/7 Security Dining & Retail outlet Restaurant & Cafe Fitness centre Jogging, Running & Cycling track Kid’s play area Sea View Supermarket & Shopping area Park & leisure area Spa & Sauna room Institute & School Yoga & Meditation Nearby Neighbourhood; Victory Heights; 2.0Km Sports City – 2.3Km JVT – 2.7Km The Springs – 3.0Km For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building Orra the Embankment
Apartment building Orra the Embankment
Dubai, UAE
from
€476,257
Completion date: 2024
Orra the Embankment | Luxury Apartments | Spacious Jumeyra Lakes, Dubai, United Arab Emirates Description Starting price: 1,845,998 AED Payment Plan: 65% during construction 35% transfer Deadline - 2 square meters. 2024.
Residential complex Upper House
Residential complex Upper House
Dubai, UAE
from
€509,769
Area 101–145 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2026
Upper House — a new premium-segment residential complex from one of Dubai's leading developers, Ellington Properties, specializing in design real estate. A skyscraper 31st floor will receive a privileged location in the central part of Dubai in the Jumeirah Lake Towers ( JLT ) area, next to the metro station and bus stops, beaches, shopping centers and golf courses. The residential complex will include stylish studios and apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms ranging in size from 40 square meters. m to 130 square meters. m. All residences are offered with first-class decoration and built-in kitchen appliances. Panoramic windows from floor to ceiling will provide bright natural lighting for apartments. In addition, picturesque views of the Jumeirah Islands, lakes, golf courses and the stunning skyscrapers of the Dubai Marina area will open from them. Infrastructure: On each floor of the building there will be 14 residences. For residents of the complex, world-class amenities are provided, including: - pool; - gym; - private cinema; - spa with saunas; - areas for yoga. Location: Upper House, a residential skyscraper, will have a premium location in the popular Jumeirah Lake Towers ( JLT ) in the central part of the emirate, surrounded by social, transport and entertainment infrastructure, as well as picturesque lakes. At a distance of 10 minutes walk from Upper House there are many socially significant objects, among which: - supermarkets Choithrams, ZOOM and Big buy market; - F&B establishments: The Hamptons Cafe & Restaurant Jumeirah Islands, Nando's Jumeirah Islands Pavilion, Brunch & Cake Jumeirah Islands and Caribou Coffee; - kindergarten Oakfield Early Learning Center DMCC; - music schools Melodica Music & Dance School – JLT and Modern Music Show. For entertainment and attractions, Palm Jumeirah, the cult island of Palm Jumeirah, and the famous JBR Beach and Marina Beach with developed infrastructure and picturesque views, is just a 10-minute drive away, as well as a Burj Al Arab sail-shaped hotel.  
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and Italian furniture, in a quiet green neighbourhood JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and Italian furniture, in a quiet green neighbourhood JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€230,797
Agency: TRANIO
25-storey residential project with furniture and appliances from leading Italian manufacturers, multifunctional space, developed infrastructure. Close to the main attractions, but away from the noisy tourist routes. The project has studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. Facilities and equipment in the house More details: children's and adult swimming pools, 3-level parking, gym with modern sports equipment, colourful children's room, sauna, club house (co-working and play areas), children's cinema, smart home system, lounge areas, sports grounds. Location and nearby infrastructure Located in a quiet green neighbourhood JVC popular for families with children. Within walking distance to parks, children's playgrounds, schools, medical centres, supermarkets and shops.
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a high-rise residence Nobles Towers, close to Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah Beach, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a high-rise residence Nobles Towers, close to Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah Beach, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€410,766
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a 5-level parking, a gym, a swimming pool. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the heart of Dubai. Downtown - 4 minutes Burj Khalifa - 6 minutes Dubai Mall - 7 minutes Jumeirah Beach - 9 minutes Brj Al Arab - 16 minutes Palm Jumeirah - 20 minutes
Apartment building CANAL HEIGHTS
Apartment building CANAL HEIGHTS
Dubai, UAE
from
€322,138
CANAL HEIGHTS is a two-tower luxury residential complex from DAMAC's leading developer with the Swiss jewelry brand de Grisogono Busines bay Interest-free installment for the entire construction period is provided from the developer 80/20 Starting price / area  - Studio from 340000 $ / 41.3 m2 - 1BR from 455000 $ / 56.7 m2 - 2BR from 935000 $ / 122 m2
Residential complex New apartments with views of the sea, marina and large park, in Beach Mansion complex with private beach, Beachfront area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New apartments with views of the sea, marina and large park, in Beach Mansion complex with private beach, Beachfront area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€690,417
Agency: TRANIO
The residential complex is 2 tall buildings with large spacious residential units with different layouts: apartments, townhouses, and penthouses with 1-3 bedrooms. The towers have 37 and 20 floors. The residential complex is a part of an exclusive community of 27 luxury residential skyscrapers. Work on this residential community began in January 2018. Convenient payment schedule: 41.7% - 1 prepayment 8.3% - 2 prepayment 8.3% - 20% construction 8.3% - 40% construction 8.3% - 60% completion 8.3% - 100% completion 4.2% - 6 months from completion 4.2% - 12 months from completion 4.2% - 18 months from completion 4.2% - 24 months from completion. Features of the flats Layout options: 1 Bedroom Apartment: bedroom, living room, kitchen, laundry room, bathroom, and balcony. 2 Bedroom Apartment: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, laundry room, kitchen, walk-in closet, balcony, and powder room. Apartment with 3 bedrooms: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, living room, laundry room, kitchen, walk-in closet, balcony, powder room, and staff room. Facilities and equipment in the house Also, the residential complex has a marina, around-the-clock security, restaurants, cafes, stores, green park. Advantages Interest-free installments until 2027. 0% tax on purchases and sales. Yield up to 18% per year from renting. Opportunity to obtain a resident visa for yourself and family members (the opportunity to open a bank account and stay in the country without leaving for up to 3 years). Location and nearby infrastructure Located between Palm Jumeirah Island and Jumeirah Beach Residence. Close to Dubai Marina and Sheikh Zayed Road. Easy access to popular destinations by car: 15 minutes to Downtown Dubai 20 minutes from Dubai International Airport 25 minutes from EXPO-2021 45 minutes to Maktoum Airport.
Apartment building Studio | Belmont Residence | JVT
Apartment building Studio | Belmont Residence | JVT
Dubai, UAE
from
€242,000
Completion date: 2024
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing Studio apartment, located in Jumeirah Village Triangle, known as Belmont Residence by Ellington Properties Key Highlights; Low-rise five-storey façade with podium level Development inspired by the Metropolitan City of London Great lifestyle with attractive payment plan options Family-friendly gated community with leisure & entertainment Amenities & Facilities; Studio 1 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 654 Sqft Laundry area Balcony / Terrace Lift, Lobby & Waiting area Reception area Dining & Retail area Restaurant & Cafe Swimming pool Gym Barbeque area Health care centre Kid’s play area Leisure & Park area Basketball & Tennis court Spa & Sauna room Beach Volleyball Jogging, Running & Cycling track School & Institute Beach access Shopping & Supermarket area Yoga & Meditation For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 2828
Apartment building 1BR | Lamaa | Jumeirah
Apartment building 1BR | Lamaa | Jumeirah
Dubai, UAE
from
€445,000
Completion date: 2025
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah, known as Lamaa by Meraas Key Highlights; Luxurious facades & gleaming views Natural outlook of the site to enjoy Classic arabesque architecture with modern interiors Prime location with access to key destination in a few mins Beautiful scenarios living in the exclusive residences as utmost luxury Amenities & Facilities; 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 736 Sqft Laundry area Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Dining & Retail outlet Health care centre Gym Kid’s play area Leisure & Park Restaurant & Cafe Barbeque Jogging, Cycling & Running track School Water activity Shopping & Supermarket Yoga & Medittaion Fitness centre Spa & Sauna room For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284  
Residential complex Residential complex with its own beach, restaurants and party clubs, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential complex with its own beach, restaurants and party clubs, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€413,793
Agency: TRANIO
French Riviera-style residential complex: includes premium rooms, party clubs, and a private beach with cafes and restaurants. Property owners have access to the beach club and can use the service of anchorage on the beach to park their yacht or boat. Giant blue pool, snorkeling, coral reefs and sea life near the complex. For owners - 2 weeks free stay per year. Location and nearby infrastructure Dubai is the main economic and financial hub of the country. Local real estate is mainly aimed at the prime property segment with mansions and residential skyscrapers. Most popular areas — Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Emirates Hills, Deira, Arabian Ranches. There are many objects in Dubai that are characterized as ”the largest“. Here are the tallest skyscraper in the world — the Burj Khalifa, the two highest hotels — the seven-star Burj Al Arab and the Rose Tower. One of the city’s main attractions is 5-slope indoor ski resort Ski Dubai with 60 m artificial mountain. Dubai shopping centers — Dubai Mall, BurJuman, Ibn Battuta Mall, Karama Centre, Lamcy Plaza, Mercato Mall and others — are among the largest in the world. The largest artificial island, Palm Jumeirah, has been created in the waters of the Persian Gulf.
Villa Gems Estates
Villa Gems Estates
Dubai, UAE
from
€9,13M
Completion date: 2025
Gems Estates – the latest collection of ultra-luxury villas from DAMAC Properties, located in an elite area with premium amenities DAMAC Hills. The developer implements the project together with cult brands from the world of fashion and design – this is the first ever collaboration of the legendary Cavalli and the jewelry house de GRISOGONO. All residences have balconies and terraces, a maid bedroom with a private bathroom, and a patio and covered parking for several cars. In villas with 5 bedrooms, one of them can be used as a game room. Also, a library is provided for in this type of residence. One of the main features of Gems Estates – is the unique design, thanks to which each of the villas will be a full-fledged work of art. The noble dark exteriors from de GRISOGONO, inspired by the radiance of black diamonds in an exquisite frame, will be effectively emphasized by golden elements and carefully thought out backlight. At the same time, large windows overlooking the green golf courses are designed to enhance the feeling of spaciousness. The exclusive interiors developed by Cavalli will combine the luxurious brilliance of jewelry and the limitless freedom of the world of wild jungle, which will be embodied in wooden elements and elegant animalistic prints. The rooms will be given a special sophistication by smooth and curved textures in combination with dark details. Gems Estates residents will gain access to the developed DAMAC Hills community infrastructure, including the following luxury facilities: - Malibu Bay wave pool with an area of 2.3 thousand square meters. m with a snow-white beach and F&B services; - Trump International Golf Club with an 18-hole champion field designed by world-famous architect Gil Hans, Trump Dubai Golf Performance Academy, a club house, the only one in the emirate - TrackMan golf simulator, restaurant and other amenities; - basketball, volleyball and tennis courts, football and cricket fields; - skating rink; - stables and zoo farm; - skate park; - lakes and ponds. Location: The Gems Estates residential complex will be built on the border of DAMAC Hills, next to the Hessa Street, Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Emirates Road motorways. Due to this strategic location, villa residents can easily reach the popular Dubai locations by private car or public transport: Damac Hills, Golf Promenade 5A bus stop is a 5-minute walk from the complex.
Villa 3BR | Anya Payment Plan
Villa 3BR | Anya Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from
€520,000
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer you a luxurious 3 bedroom townhouse, located in Anya, Arabian Ranches 3, Dubai. Anya a residential development by Emaar Key Highlights; Artistic architecture for magical appearances One of a kind sports amenities in various ranges Close to landmarks destinations & commerce zones A gated community lifestyle with various entry points Payment Plan; – Down Payment – 10% – During Construction – 70% – On Handover – 20% Amenities & Facilities ; – 3 Bedroom – 4 Bath – Unfurnished – BUA; 1,990 Sqft – 2 Car parking spaces – Maid room – Powder room – Pump area – Laundry area – Terrace / Balcony – Garden – Lawn – Swimming pool – Gym – 24/7 Security – Dining & Retail outlet – Green surrounding – Restaurant & Cafe – Basketball & Tennis courts For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building St Regis The Residences
Apartment building St Regis The Residences
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Completion date: 2024
A few steps from Dubai Opera, Dubai Fountain and the highest structure in the world, Burj Khalifa, The St. Regis Residences, Downtown Dubai is rethinking luxury, building on the loyalty of famous brands to the highest achievements in style and design and distinguishing every place. and experience. Luxurious life has never been so pleasant: two elegant Art Deco futuristic towers rise 262 and 171 m above the Dubai Opera area, respectively, and the connecting platform offers amazing amenities. Residences are the embodiment of a luxurious life, demonstrating the necessary, unique and sophisticated. Each magnificent building was carefully located in such a way as to best capture the open view of Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera and Dubai fountains, and the interiors and decoration complement the architecture and style of the towers.
Residential complex Apartamenty s potryasayuschim vidom na gorizont
Residential complex Apartamenty s potryasayuschim vidom na gorizont
Dubai, UAE
from
€296,894
Area 65–145 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Binghatti Onyx – a new residential complex with a characteristic design from the developer Binghatti Developers. Located in the Jumeirah Village Circle, the residential tower gives residents unhindered access to public and social infrastructure, as well as stunning views of the Dubai horizons. Buyers will find premium apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms. The thoughtful stylish interior and corporate design visually increases the internal space, and panoramic glazing fills the premises with natural light. Comfortable accommodation for residents is provided by a set of amenities: - Pool; - Children's playgrounds; - Sports fields; - Basketball platform; - Gym. Location: Jumeirah Village Circle – is one of Dubai's most developing areas. And residents of the Binghatti Onyx complex can feel it on themselves: in the district there are all the necessary infrastructure facilities necessary for a full life. Enjoy author's cuisine in local cafes and restaurants, visit the best SPA centers, spend time with your family in cinemas and entertainment venues, be surprised at the abundance of goods in shopping centers: all this is available in walking distance. The main transport routes of Dubai are located nearby, thanks to which you can quickly reach key objects of the emirate: Call or write, answer all questions regarding the purchase of apartments!
Apartment building vida residence dubai mall 2
Apartment building vida residence dubai mall 2
Dubai, UAE
from
€778,738
Promotion: Sale Category: Apartment Area: Dubai Center Additional location: Vida Residences Dubai Mall 2 Bedrooms: 2  Bathrooms: 2 + powder  Parking: 1 Floor: Middle floor  Furnished: Unfurnished   Balcony: Yes Availability: Out of Plan Built-up area: 1136 sq. Ft.
Residential complex Kvartira s potryasayuschim vidom na zelenyy rayon
Residential complex Kvartira s potryasayuschim vidom na zelenyy rayon
Dubai, UAE
from
€132,736
Area 31–78 m²
3 properties 3
Real estate in Dubai at a bargain price with full legal support. Help with the transfer of funds. Free selection of real estate. DAMAC Hills 2 Edge by Rotana is a project developed by DAMAC Properties in partnership with Rotana, a leading hotel management company. Located in DAMAC Hills 2. The apartments are equipped with the latest technology, work tables and balconies. A complex of 15 floors is being built. The apartments offer stunning views of the green area. Other key features: - Bathroom with shower or bathtub - Free high speed Wi-Fi - Mini fridge bar - 55-inch LED TV - Hair dryer - Iron and ironing board ( on request ) - IP phones - Safe Infrastructure: - Restaurants: City bar and grocery store, cafe with relaxed atmosphere throughout the day and pool bar - Fitness and Wellness Club Bodylines - 2 open pools with temperature adjustable - 4 conference rooms DAMAC Hills 2 Hotel Edge by Rotana is located in close proximity to the Al-Kudra Road and is one of the main advantages of building. This location makes it easy to reach several of the most popular locations of the emirate, such as Dubai Marina, Business Bay and Dubai International Airport, in about 35 minutes. There are many amenities within walking distance: - Carrefour supermarket - Saudi-German clinics DAMAC Hills 2 - Branch of the veterinary clinic Blue Oasis D2 - Dry Cleaning and Laundry Jeeves Call or write, answer all questions regarding the purchase of apartments!
Residential complex Modern residence Onyx with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Modern residence Onyx with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€427,324
Agency: TRANIO
The high-rise residence features a kids' playground, a swimming pool, around-the-clock security, a gym, an outdoor lounge area, restaurants, a barbecue area. Completion - 4th quarter of 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure International airport - 30 minutes Burj Al Arab - 20 minutes Dubai Marina - 20 minutes Downtown Dubai - 20 minutes JBR Beach - 15 minutes
Residential complex THE CREST
Residential complex THE CREST
Dubai, UAE
from
€636,130
Area 118–144 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
Real estate in Dubai at a bargain price with full legal support. Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? You know how to invest profitably! We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - A guarantee of the security of transfers in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will personally show the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. The complex consists of four separate buildings: Crest Tower A, Tower B, C and D. The complex is located in one of the most fashionable areas of Dubai Mohammed Bin Rashid City. The height of the highest tower is 47 floors, and the lowest – 19 floors. The buildings have a common 7-story podium, where the key amenities of the complex are located. Estimated transfer date – 2025. The main decoration of this project is – landscape terraces and Sky Gardens with various amenities that will be located at different levels. The Crest complex has a convenient location and thoughtful infrastructure. Among the amenities that the residential complex has are: - outdoor pool; - wellness center; - studios for yoga and Pilates; - play area for children; - barbecue area; - underground parking and much more. Investing in apartments in the residential complex The Crest – means investing in highly liquid and profitable housing. The average return on housing in the area, subject to rental, is 6% per annum. FEATURES OF THE LOCATION: ▪ international schools – within 2 minutes from the complex; ▪ city center – 15 minutes; ▪ man-made island of Palma Jumeirah – 20 minutes; ▪ Emirates Golf Club – 20 minutes; ▪ Dubai Marina – 25 minutes; ▪ Dubai International Airport ( DXB ) – 30 minutes; ▪ Dubai International Airport ( DWC ) – 40 minutes. PLAN OF PAYMENTS: 70% in construction 30% when getting keys We guarantee a safe deal with the developer, legal support at each stage of the transaction. Only reliable real estate! Call or write, answer all questions regarding the purchase of apartments!
Apartment building 2BR | Golf Greens | Offplan
Apartment building 2BR | Golf Greens | Offplan
Dubai, UAE
from
€400,000
Completion date: 2027
Royal BIP Real Estate Broker is delighted to offer its clients amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in Damac Hills, known as Golf Greens by Damac Properties Payment Plan; Down Payment – 20% During Construction – 60% On Handover – 20% Amenities & Facilities; 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,147 Sqft Laundry area Walk-in-closet Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Swimming pool Gym Barbeque area Amusement park Kid’s play area Leisure & park area Dining & Retail outlet Restaurant & Cafe Supermarket & Shopping area Jogging, Running & Cycling area Spa & Sauna room Fitness centre Institute & School Tennis court Garden Yoga & Meditation Location Nearby; Dubai Sports City – 10 mins Dubai Autodrome – 10 mins Dubai Marina – 20 mins Downtown Dubai – 25 mins Jumeirah Beach – 25 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Empire Suites
Residential complex Empire Suites
Dubai, UAE
from
€232,444
Area 77–259 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
Have you been interested in investments for a long time? Invest immediately with the GUARANTY of INCOME in the UAE real estate! - Guaranteed rental income on average 11%. - Favorable tax climate 0% for ownership and rental. - Protection of investors by the supervisory authorities of RERA and DLD. - Help in obtaining VNZH. - Our company is an exclusive partner of reliable developers. - High-quality and honest services with customer care. - Selection of the most liquid objects. - Help with resale and profit. One-bedroom premium apartments with advanced infrastructure at Empire Suites in Jumeirah Village Circle! The apartments are fully furnished! Of the premium amenities are: fully furnished rooms, plumbing from Italy, private pools and cinemas on the terrace. The complex includes: a business center, a restaurant, a pool for adults and children, a sauna, a jacuzzi, an aqua gym, a zone for jogging, a barbecue area, mini golf, children's play areas. The complex is just a 5-minute walk from the park, also close to the shopping centers of Circle Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, Emirates Mall. Payment Plan: 10% - down payment 50% - under construction 40% - upon completion It is possible to receive VNZH! We will tell all the intricacies of acquiring real estate in the UAE. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Hotel apartments in the SLS Dubai hotel by WOW developer, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Hotel apartments in the SLS Dubai hotel by WOW developer, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€815,717
Agency: TRANIO
This is the first SLS brand hotel in the Middle East. One of the highest in the region (75 floors), the hotel opened in February 2021. The brand is managed by the international company Accor, which has a portfolio of more than 4,500 hotels worldwide. Hotel rating on Booking 8.5. It offers luxurious rooms with a large kitchen, restaurants, cafes, a bar, a swimming pool, fitness and spa. A variety of breakfasts for every taste: continental, vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free menus, halal. Two pools with terraces are located on the rooftop of the building. The rooftop offers a 360-degree panorama of the whole Dubai. Advantages Payments are made at the choice of the owner: once a year, once every six months, once a quarter or once a month. The investor has the right to stay in the hotel 28 days a year in a room of the same category that he purchases. Purchase from $ 205,000 allows you apply for a residence permit in Dubai for 3 or 5 years. Tranio will advise on payment, accompany the transaction and help to submit documents. Location and nearby infrastructure The hotel complex is located in the Business Bay area. Within 2 km from the hotel are the Dubai Fountains, the world's largest shopping and entertainment complex Dubai Mall, the legendary Burj Khalifa skyscraper. Dubai Canal with Marina is 1 km away. Dubai Airport is 10 km away.
Apartment building 2BR | Canal Crown | Prime Location
Apartment building 2BR | Canal Crown | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€864,000
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Canal Crown by Damac Properties Amenities & Facilities; 2 Bedroom 3 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,475 Sqft Powder room Laundry area Open Kitchen Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Barbeque area Swimming pool Gym Dining & Retail outlets Restaurant & Cafe Health care centre Kid’s play area Supermarket & Shopping area Sports court Yoga & Meditation Jogging, Running & Cycling track Community Hall Fitness centre Hospital Location Nearby; Dubai Mall – 05 mins Jumeirah Beach – 10 mins Burj Al Arab – 15 mins Dubai International Airport – 20 mins Dubai Marina – 25 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex New high-rise residence Coral Reef with swimming pools and a spa center, Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Coral Reef with swimming pools and a spa center, Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€831,267
Agency: TRANIO
Discover a new level of luxury living at Coral Reef's newest development. The residential complex is equipped with luxury apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms. The interior design of the spacious apartments is inspired by coral reefs. Residents have access to an infinity pool, spa area and gym, observation decks, restaurants and recreation areas. The residence features numerous swimming pools, including an LED infinity pool, a spa center, a gym. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2028. Features of the flats Tile flooring Fitted wardrobes Kitchen cabinetry and appliances (fridge, hob, hood) Facilities and equipment in the house Floating restaurant; Swimming pool; Children playground; Public podium with gym; Galleries and museums; Retail and fine dining. Advantages Installments 70/30: 20% – down payment; 50% – while construction is underway; 30% – after the project is completed. Location and nearby infrastructure Dubai International Airport - 10 km Downtown Dubai - 8 km Expo 2020 - 35 km Dubai Marina - 25 km Dubai Mall - 8 km
Residential complex Exclusive Seahaven Sky luxury apartments overlooking the marina, sea, islands, Ain Dubai, in Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Exclusive Seahaven Sky luxury apartments overlooking the marina, sea, islands, Ain Dubai, in Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€6,33M
Agency: TRANIO
Limited-edition spacious flats in the Seahaven project. From the 49th to the 59th floor. The main difference is the panoramic views of Dubai Harbour, skyscrapers, marina, sea and skyline of Dubai, islands, Ferris wheel. Residents have access to a private infinity pool and rooftop lounges. The complex consists of three towers inspired by luxury ultra-modern yachts. The architecture of the project features flowing lines and curved facades in the shape of a sail. The project is ideal for investment as well as for home ownership. Features of the flats The flats are finished with quality materials: parquet floors, marble countertops, tall walnut fronted doors. The flats are equipped with Mille kitchen appliances, modern household appliances and a smart home system. Ceiling height is 3 metres. Facilities and equipment in the house More on amenities: shops and restaurants, rooftop infinity pool with city views, wellness area with sauna and steam room, yoga, aerobics and meditation areas, walking and running area, multipurpose room, cinema, barbecue area, play area, children's playground, Club Lounge, pet-friendly area. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is close to Dubai Marina. Dubai International Airport - 30 minutes Burj Khalifa - 15 minutes Downtown Dubai - 15 minutes
Residential complex Apartamenty v komplekse premium-klassa
Residential complex Apartamenty v komplekse premium-klassa
Dubai, UAE
from
€335,616
Area 44–244 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2025
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Elevate by Prescott – a new premium residential complex located in the Arjan area. Prescott Development acts as a developer, offering customers a wide selection of real estate for personal residence and investment. The residential complex includes 223 units of real estate, among which there are functional and cozy studios, spacious apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms. Elegant design and thoughtful layout are complemented by the « Smart Home » system, which provides simpler and more convenient home management. The premium lifestyle at Elevate by Prescott is emphasized by the wide selection of amenities available to residents: - Pools; - Children's play areas; - Sports fields and equipped fitness center; - Health Center; - Barbecue zones; - Cinema; - Conversations for relaxation; - Indoor playgrounds; - Club lounge. Location: The unique location of the complex in the Arjan area offers a wide selection of facilities necessary for a comfortable life. Greened park spaces for walking, cafes and restaurants, parking, recreation areas, schools and kindergartens – all this is located in close proximity to the residential complex. Due to the close proximity of the community to key transport routes, residents of Elevate by Prescott can use all the amenities of the emirate, visit entertainment facilities and the most famous attractions. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!
Residential complex Apartamenty v populyarnom rayone ostrova
Residential complex Apartamenty v populyarnom rayone ostrova
Abu Dhabi, UAE
from
€238,725
Area 47–82 m²
2 properties 2
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Vista 3 — long-awaited residential complex in Abu Dhabi, located in the popular area of the island of Rome. The complex will feature apartments with 1-4 bedrooms. The apartments are designed to provide maximum comfort and convenience, with modern decoration and plumbing. One of the outstanding features of Vista 3 is its strategic location, thanks to which it is in close proximity to the best institutions of the emirates, including the Abu Dhabi shopping center, Gallery, Repton School and the University of Sorbonne. But that's not all — Vista 3 also boasts an impressive set of first-class amenities for its residents: - Mini theater; - Zones of meditation; - Pool; - Children's playground; - Garden; - Cafeteria. Call or write to us, tell us all about the most profitable projects of foreign real estate today!
Residential complex New residence Pearl House with a swimming pool and a green area, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Pearl House with a swimming pool and a green area, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€220,762
Agency: TRANIO
We offer furnished apartments with balconies. The residence features a club, a gym, a roof-top swimming pool, a green area, a parking, a kids' playground. Completion - middle of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house 65-inch Samsung TV 24-inch iMac Bosch appliances Alexa "smart home" technology Location and nearby infrastructure Mall of Emirates - 15 minutes Burj Al Arab - 20 minutes Dubai Marina - 20 minutes Dubai International Airport - 28 minutes Downtown Dubai - 20 minutes Dubai Mall - 20 minutes
Residential complex The Sterling
Residential complex The Sterling
Dubai, UAE
from
€453,705
Area 67–80 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Real estate in Dubai at a bargain price with full legal support. Help with the transfer of funds. Free selection of real estate. The Sterling's unique apartment in downtown Dubai in Business Bay with 1 bedroom. Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? You know how to invest profitably! We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will show personally the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. The Sterling by Omniyat is an apartment complex located in the center of Dubai in the Business Bay area. The project includes 2 towers with studios, apartments with 1-3 bedrooms from 93 sq.m., penthouses and exclusive townhouses with views of the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, The Creek and the Mohammed Bin Rashid City area. The complex includes swimming pools and recreation areas, spa and jacuzzi, a modern gym, entertainment venues. Transport accessibility: - Dubai International Airport - 15 minutes by car, to Al-Maktum Airport 40 minutes by car - Business Bay and Dubai Mall metro station - 10 minutes by car. - Bus stops and a ferry pier are a 5-minute drive away. - A 10-minute drive away are: Dubai Mall, Souk Al Bahar, Burj Khalifa skyscraper, Dubai Singing Fountains, Dubai Opera, One Dubai Mall, Burj Park. - Dubai aquarium and underwater zoo - 15 minutes drive. Investment Plus: ▪ Return on investment from 6% ▪ Resident visa for a period of 3 to 10 years with the right to renew ▪ Interest-free installment ▪ Commission 0% ▪ High tenant demand We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We will ensure a safe deal with the developer. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate. Call or write, answer all questions regarding the purchase of apartments!
Residential complex Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
Residential complex Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
Dubai, UAE
from
€212,855
Area 26–485 m²
6 properties 6
Completion date: 2023
Residential complex High-rise residence Creek Waters near a yacht club, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex High-rise residence Creek Waters near a yacht club, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€546,673
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments and townhouses with picturesque views. The residence features an infinity pool, a kids' pool and a playground, a gym, a barbecue area. Completion - September, 2027. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near the promenade and the central park. Burj Khalifa - 15 minutes Dubai International Airport - 10 minutes Yacht club - 5 minutes
1 2 3
