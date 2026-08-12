Apartments in Residential Complexes in the UAE: Features and Benefits of Premium Apartments

The UAE is one of the most attractive countries for real estate investments. Buying an apartment here means becoming the owner of a home in a promising and rich state with a huge flow of tourists and a stable political situation. Among the main advantages of real estate in UAE is the absence of taxes on its purchase and sale.

What UAE property should I invest in?

The most liquid real estate in the country are apartments in new residential complexes. Demand for them is high in all major cities. New building in UAE means luxurious spacious apartments, panoramic views and excellent quality construction.

Another advantage of local residential complexes is their high level of service. When buying an apartment, the owners also have swimming pools, fitness rooms, restaurants and other amenities at their disposition, which are often provided on the ground floors of new buildings. The UAE’s level of service is considered one of the best in the world in terms of comfort.

In which city is it worth buying real estate?

When choosing accommodation in the UAE, it is worth paying attention to new building in Dubai. It is the largest and most developed city in the emirate in terms of infrastructure. There are branches of large companies, there are many luxury shopping centers, the best restaurants and nightclubs in Asia.

A home for sale in Dubai will also provide its buyer with:

The opportunity to earn money by renting an apartment to tourists (Dubai is among the TOP10 most visited cities in the world);

Living in an area with a favorable mild climate;

Regular vacations on the shores of the Persian Gulf;

The possibility of obtaining a local residence permit when buying real estate in Dubai from 1.35 million dollars.

The advantages of living in Dubai also include full security for foreigners. The United Arab Emirates is one of the most peaceful and peaceful countries, with no political unrest and severe penalties for any offence. Therefore, locals feel comfortable at any time of the day.

Real estate in Dubai for sale: the cost of apartments

Prices for apartments in local complexes vary. For example for one square meter of premium housing, owners ask for anywhere from 2,000 to 3,000 euros. Apartments on the outskirts with ordinary repairs can be priced cheaper — 700-1000 euros per square meter.

To generate income from real estate, it is better to invest in new buildings located in the center of the metropolis or near the Persian Gulf. Such residential complexes in Dubai traditionally attract tourists who rent apartments here short and long term.