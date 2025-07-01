Residential complex Fully Furnished Residences / Imtiaz Cove Edition 6

  1. Realting.com
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$189,438
17
ID: 26773
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    11

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

About the complex

Cove Edition 6 by Imtiaz Developments – Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai.

Signature Residences for Modern Urban Living.

Studios, 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments | Freehold | Completion: Q4 2027.

Project Overview:

Cove Edition 6 is the latest launch in the successful Cove Series by Imtiaz Developments, located in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) – one of Dubai’s fastest-growing and best-connected communities.

Designed with contemporary architecture, premium materials, and smart-home technology, Cove Edition 6 delivers a sophisticated residential experience for end-users and investors alike. Each unit offers elevated finishes, optimized layouts, and access to resort-style amenities in a secure, family-friendly environment.

Prices Starting From:

  • Studio ~ 37 m² from 162.000€

  • 1 Bedroom ~ 67 m² from 232.000€

  • 🟨 2 Bedroom ~ 120 m² from 345.000€

Flexible Payment Plan: 20/40/40
Completion Expected: Q4 2027
Strong ROI Potential: 7%–9% in JVC rental market.

Unit Features:

  • Fully furnished homes with designer interiors.

  • Open-concept kitchens with built-in appliances.

  • Floor-to-ceiling windows for natural light.

  • Spacious balconies and panoramic community views.

  • Walk-in closets (1BR & 2BR) and premium sanitary ware.

  • Smart-home ready systems.

Community Amenities:

  • Resort-style swimming pool with sun deck.

  • Fully equipped gym & yoga area.

  • Residents' lounge, games room, and co-working zones.

  • Children’s play area.

  • Café-style lobby with concierge.

  • 24/7 security, covered parking, and access control.

Prime Location – Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

  • 5 min to Circle Mall

  • 15 min to Dubai Marina & Mall of the Emirates

  • 20 min to Downtown Dubai & Business Bay

  • Quick access to Al Khail Road & Hessa Street

  • Surrounded by schools, supermarkets, and green parks

Ideal For:

  • Investors seeking strong rental demand & low entry point.

  • Young professionals looking for lifestyle + location.

  • End-users seeking high-spec living at an affordable price.

  • International buyers entering the Dubai market with flexible payment options.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

