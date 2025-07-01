Residential complex Fully Furnished Residences / Imtiaz Cove Edition 6

Cove Edition 6 by Imtiaz Developments – Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai.

Signature Residences for Modern Urban Living.

Studios, 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments | Freehold | Completion: Q4 2027.

Project Overview:

Cove Edition 6 is the latest launch in the successful Cove Series by Imtiaz Developments, located in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) – one of Dubai’s fastest-growing and best-connected communities.

Designed with contemporary architecture, premium materials, and smart-home technology, Cove Edition 6 delivers a sophisticated residential experience for end-users and investors alike. Each unit offers elevated finishes, optimized layouts, and access to resort-style amenities in a secure, family-friendly environment.

Prices Starting From:

Studio ~ 37 m² from 162.000€

1 Bedroom ~ 67 m² from 232.000€

🟨 2 Bedroom ~ 120 m² from 345.000€

Flexible Payment Plan: 20/40/40

Completion Expected: Q4 2027

Strong ROI Potential: 7%–9% in JVC rental market.

Unit Features:

Fully furnished homes with designer interiors.

Open-concept kitchens with built-in appliances.

Floor-to-ceiling windows for natural light.

Spacious balconies and panoramic community views.

Walk-in closets (1BR & 2BR) and premium sanitary ware.

Smart-home ready systems.

Community Amenities:

Resort-style swimming pool with sun deck.

Fully equipped gym & yoga area.

Residents' lounge, games room, and co-working zones.

Children’s play area.

Café-style lobby with concierge.

24/7 security, covered parking, and access control.

Prime Location – Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

5 min to Circle Mall

15 min to Dubai Marina & Mall of the Emirates

20 min to Downtown Dubai & Business Bay

Quick access to Al Khail Road & Hessa Street

Surrounded by schools, supermarkets, and green parks

Ideal For: