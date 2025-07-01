Residential complex Fully Furnished Residences / Imtiaz Cove Edition 6

Cove Edition 6 by Imtiaz Developments – Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai.
Signature Residences for Modern Urban Living.
Studios, 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments | Freehold | Completion: Q4 2027.
Project Overview:
Cove Edition 6 is the latest launch in the successful Cove Series by Imtiaz Developments, located in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) – one of Dubai’s fastest-growing and best-connected communities.
Designed with contemporary architecture, premium materials, and smart-home technology, Cove Edition 6 delivers a sophisticated residential experience for end-users and investors alike. Each unit offers elevated finishes, optimized layouts, and access to resort-style amenities in a secure, family-friendly environment.
Prices Starting From:
Studio ~ 37 m² from 162.000€
1 Bedroom ~ 67 m² from 232.000€
🟨 2 Bedroom ~ 120 m² from 345.000€
Flexible Payment Plan: 20/40/40
Completion Expected: Q4 2027
Strong ROI Potential: 7%–9% in JVC rental market.
Unit Features:
Fully furnished homes with designer interiors.
Open-concept kitchens with built-in appliances.
Floor-to-ceiling windows for natural light.
Spacious balconies and panoramic community views.
Walk-in closets (1BR & 2BR) and premium sanitary ware.
Smart-home ready systems.
Community Amenities:
Resort-style swimming pool with sun deck.
Fully equipped gym & yoga area.
Residents' lounge, games room, and co-working zones.
Children’s play area.
Café-style lobby with concierge.
24/7 security, covered parking, and access control.
Prime Location – Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)
5 min to Circle Mall
15 min to Dubai Marina & Mall of the Emirates
20 min to Downtown Dubai & Business Bay
Quick access to Al Khail Road & Hessa Street
Surrounded by schools, supermarkets, and green parks
Ideal For:
Investors seeking strong rental demand & low entry point.
Young professionals looking for lifestyle + location.
End-users seeking high-spec living at an affordable price.
International buyers entering the Dubai market with flexible payment options.