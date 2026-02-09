  1. Realting.com
Off-Plan Apartments in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Residential complex Al Mamsha
Residential complex Al Mamsha
Residential complex Al Mamsha
Residential complex Al Mamsha
Residential complex Al Mamsha
Residential complex Al Mamsha
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
from
$136,712
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
Area 42 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarant…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
42.0
171,233
Apartment
42.0
136,712
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex The Gate 3
Residential complex The Gate 3
Residential complex The Gate 3
Residential complex The Gate 3
Residential complex The Gate 3
Residential complex The Gate 3
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
from
$446,850
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
Apartments in the comfortable premium residential complex The Gate in Aljada, Sharjah! Fully equipped kitchen! Convenient location! Nearby SABIS school! We will select housing with a favorable mortgage rate or installment plan in the UAE! Amenities: swimming pools, shopping centers, restau…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Nesba 2
Residential complex Nesba 2
Residential complex Nesba 2
Residential complex Nesba 2
Residential complex Nesba 2
Residential complex Nesba 2
Residential complex Nesba 2
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
from
$251,781
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 9
Luxury apartments in a very convenient location in the Nesba 2 complex! High return on investment - 10%! The apartment has a fully equipped kitchen! It is possible to obtain a residence permit! Installment plan 0%! Due date - 1st quarter. 2026 Amenities: Landscaped gardens, fitness centers…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Otium DevelopmentOtium Development
Residential complex Layla Residences
Residential complex Layla Residences
Residential complex Layla Residences
Residential complex Layla Residences
Residential complex Layla Residences
Show all Residential complex Layla Residences
Residential complex Layla Residences
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
from
$235,860
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 6
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Olfah
Residential complex Olfah
Residential complex Olfah
Residential complex Olfah
Residential complex Olfah
Show all Residential complex Olfah
Residential complex Olfah
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
from
$187,614
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 11
Stunning apartments in the new Olfah project in Sharjah! Fully equipped kitchen with appliances! Great price! High-class amenities for comfortable living! For life and investment! We will select housing with a favorable mortgage rate or installment plan in the UAE! Amenities: indoor parking…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Apartment building Aysha Residence
Apartment building Aysha Residence
Apartment building Aysha Residence
Apartment building Aysha Residence
Apartment building Aysha Residence
Apartment building Aysha Residence
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
from
$397,778
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Area 101 m²
1 real estate property 1
Want to invest favorably and increase your capital? Property in the UAE is the best option for investment today! - The growth of the market and the economy of the country. - Taxes 0% and security. YOUR GOOD FROM THE GIVER IN THE AREND OR SALE - YOUR! - We will help to acquire real estate…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
101.0
397,778
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Rove 2
Residential complex Rove 2
Residential complex Rove 2
Residential complex Rove 2
Residential complex Rove 2
Show all Residential complex Rove 2
Residential complex Rove 2
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
from
$714,521
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 10
Apartments in the new residential complex Rove 2 in the heart of the Aljada area! A furnished kitchen and necessary household appliances are presented! We will provide an investor catalog! Perfect for living and investment! Amenities: Green park with extensive sports facilities, tree-lined …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Hayyan
Residential complex Hayyan
Residential complex Hayyan
Residential complex Hayyan
Residential complex Hayyan
Show all Residential complex Hayyan
Residential complex Hayyan
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
from
$531,233
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 179–238 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarant…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 4 rooms
238.0
547,671
Townhouse
179.0
531,233
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residence (Pre Launching Price Discount till 25%) if you are a Beach lover? Culture enthusiast? Shopaholic?
Residence (Pre Launching Price Discount till 25%) if you are a Beach lover? Culture enthusiast? Shopaholic?
Residence (Pre Launching Price Discount till 25%) if you are a Beach lover? Culture enthusiast? Shopaholic?
Residence (Pre Launching Price Discount till 25%) if you are a Beach lover? Culture enthusiast? Shopaholic?
Residence (Pre Launching Price Discount till 25%) if you are a Beach lover? Culture enthusiast? Shopaholic?
Show all Residence (Pre Launching Price Discount till 25%) if you are a Beach lover? Culture enthusiast? Shopaholic?
Residence (Pre Launching Price Discount till 25%) if you are a Beach lover? Culture enthusiast? Shopaholic?
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$215,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
1 real estate property 1
Forget traffic jams and long commutes. Experience Sharjah's magic with effortless access.   Where Damascene heritage meets modern luxury - discover Faradis Tower, a masterpiece redefining skyline living in the cultural heart of Sharjah." Key Features:   You are very close to /…
Agency
Massar Vadi Real Estate
Residential complex Il Teatro Residence
Residential complex Il Teatro Residence
Residential complex Il Teatro Residence
Residential complex Il Teatro Residence
Residential complex Il Teatro Residence
Show all Residential complex Il Teatro Residence
Residential complex Il Teatro Residence
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
from
$270,411
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 7
Apartment with furnished kitchen and kitchen appliances! A wonderful apartment for living, investment and rental (ROI - from 10% in $). Perfect for long-term rental! Il teatro Residences from Arada Developer in the city of Sharjah, located in the Persian Gulf. Infrastructure: fitness cente…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Nesba 1
Residential complex Nesba 1
Residential complex Nesba 1
Residential complex Nesba 1
Residential complex Nesba 1
Residential complex Nesba 1
Residential complex Nesba 1
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
from
$249,315
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 7
Unique apartments in a very convenient location in the Nesba 1 complex! High return on investment - 10%! The apartment has a fully equipped kitchen! It is possible to obtain a residence permit! Installment plan 0%! Due date - 4 quarters. 2025 Amenities: Landscaped gardens, fitness centers …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Anantara Sharjah Residences
Residential complex Anantara Sharjah Residences
Residential complex Anantara Sharjah Residences
Residential complex Anantara Sharjah Residences
Residential complex Anantara Sharjah Residences
Show all Residential complex Anantara Sharjah Residences
Residential complex Anantara Sharjah Residences
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
from
$690,959
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 13
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex GEM Residences
Residential complex GEM Residences
Residential complex GEM Residences
Residential complex GEM Residences
Residential complex GEM Residences
Show all Residential complex GEM Residences
Residential complex GEM Residences
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
from
$237,570
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 9
Luxurious apartments in the unique GEM Residences project on Maryam Island, Sharjah! Beach nearby! Stunning views of the waterfront! Stunning apartment design! For life and investment! We will select housing with a favorable mortgage rate or installment plan in the UAE! Amenities: balcony,…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Faradis Tower
Residential complex Faradis Tower
Residential complex Faradis Tower
Residential complex Faradis Tower
Residential complex Faradis Tower
Show all Residential complex Faradis Tower
Residential complex Faradis Tower
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$235,616
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 56
Comfortable apartments in the new Faradis Tower project in Sharjah! For life and investment! High rental income - from 10% in $! We will provide an investor catalog! Interest-free installments! Due date - 1st quarter. 2027 Amenities: swimming pool, modern gym, children's playground, ba…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Tiraz
Residential complex Tiraz
Residential complex Tiraz
Residential complex Tiraz
Residential complex Tiraz
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
from
$267,671
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 9
Comfortable apartments in the new Tiraz complex in Sharje! The average profitability of investments is 5.5%! Important installment plan! The apartments are equipped with kitchen appliances! Suitable for comfortable living and investment! Infrastructure: parking, recreation area for adults …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Topaz Residences
Residential complex Topaz Residences
Residential complex Topaz Residences
Residential complex Topaz Residences
Residential complex Topaz Residences
Show all Residential complex Topaz Residences
Residential complex Topaz Residences
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
from
$716,956
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 13
Apartments in the prestigious residential complex Topaz Residences on the picturesque island of Maryam Island! Magnificent view of the waterfront! Easy access to the main attractions of Sharjah and Dubai! Close to the beach! Guaranteed return on investment thanks to a convenient location! In…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Sokoon 5
Residential complex Sokoon 5
Residential complex Sokoon 5
Residential complex Sokoon 5
Residential complex Sokoon 5
Show all Residential complex Sokoon 5
Residential complex Sokoon 5
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
from
$230,137
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 6
Apartment for sale in the new Sokoon 5 project in Sharjah! The apartment is equipped with a kitchen set and household appliances! Smart home system! Interest-free installments! Suitable for living and investment! Amenities: health club, children's and adult pools, play area for children, ga…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Surf at Creek Beach Building 1
Residential complex Surf at Creek Beach Building 1
Residential complex Surf at Creek Beach Building 1
Residential complex Surf at Creek Beach Building 1
Residential complex Surf at Creek Beach Building 1
Residential complex Surf at Creek Beach Building 1
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
from
$520,548
The year of construction 2023
Promotion: Sale Category: Apartment Area: Scream Harbor Podlocation: Surf at Creek Beach Building 1 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 View: Viewing the Parking Community: 1 Floor: On the top floor  Furnished: Unfurnished  Balcony: Yes Availability: off plan, delivery in the 4th quarter of 2023. Buil…
Agency
DOM REAL ESTATE
Residential complex Sokoon 3
Residential complex Sokoon 3
Residential complex Sokoon 3
Residential complex Sokoon 3
Residential complex Sokoon 3
Show all Residential complex Sokoon 3
Residential complex Sokoon 3
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
from
$202,740
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 6
Apartment for sale in the new Sokoon 3 project in Sharjah! The apartment is equipped with a kitchen set and household appliances! Smart home system! Interest-free installments! Suitable for living and investment! Amenities: health club, children's and adult pools, play area for children, ga…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Nasaq 5
Residential complex Nasaq 5
Residential complex Nasaq 5
Residential complex Nasaq 5
Residential complex Nasaq 5
Show all Residential complex Nasaq 5
Residential complex Nasaq 5
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
from
$269,863
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
Apartment in a modern residential complex Nasaq 5 in Sharjah! High yield of 6-8%! The apartments are equipped with necessary household appliances! Smart home system! Perfect for living, investing and renting! Amenities: landscaped recreation area for children and adults, gym with profession…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Citrine Residence
Residential complex Citrine Residence
Residential complex Citrine Residence
Residential complex Citrine Residence
Residential complex Citrine Residence
Residential complex Citrine Residence
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
from
$265,997
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 10
Agency
DDA Real Estate
