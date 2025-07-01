  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Bab Al Qasr Canal View Residence 22

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$550,000
;
29
ID: 32763
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Abu Dhabi Emirate
  • City
    Abu Dhabi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

We present to your attention a new project with a variety of luxurious residences for modern living - Bab Al Qasr Canal View Residence 22.

 

Don't miss the opportunity to become the owner of one of these elite homes. Modern, stylish apartments with breathtaking views of the canal.

 

Total number of parking spaces: 500 secure spaces.

Ergonomic for residents and guests.

Convenient access and 24-hour parking service.

Total available: 242 apartments.

Key features:

 

Gym, swimming pool, 24-hour security, children's playground

Spacious, elegantly designed modern apartments

Excellent location with first-class amenities, premium finishes and conveniences

Modern gym

Panoramic swimming pool overlooking the canal

Ideal location close to schools, hospitals, shopping centers and transport hubs.

Location on the map

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Residential complex Bab Al Qasr Canal View Residence 22
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$550,000
