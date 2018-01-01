  1. Realting.com
  3. First-class residential and hotel complex The Heart of Europe by Kleindienst Group on the islands, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE

First-class residential and hotel complex The Heart of Europe by Kleindienst Group on the islands, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
€4,22M
About the complex

Unique residential complex, consisting of several parts, each is situated on the separate island and reflects different corners of Europe:

  • Saint Petersburg — 102 floating villas. Here you'll find landscaped gardens, a cinema, bars and a restaurant, a swimming pool.
  • Germany — 32 villas with a panoramic sea view. There is a lagoon in the center of the island.
  • Sweden — 10 prestigious Scandinavian-style villas. Each of them features a sauna, a picturesque view, spacious balconies, a gym, a spa, an infinity pool, landscaped gardens.
  • The Cote d'Azur — a luxury Mediterranean-style hotel with 900 rooms. Here you'll find picturesque courtyards, different swimming pools, landscaped gardens, a beautiful sandy beach, kids' clubs, water sport centers, cafes, restaurants and shops.
  • Portofino — a traditional-style hotel with 452 sea view rooms. Here you'll find a private marina, cafes and restaurants, a spa center, boutiques, kids' clubs.
Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai is the main economic and financial hub of the country. Local real estate is mainly aimed at the prime property segment with mansions and residential skyscrapers. Most popular areas — Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Emirates Hills, Deira, Arabian Ranches. There are many objects in Dubai that are characterized as ”the largest“. Here are the tallest skyscraper in the world — the Burj Khalifa, the two highest hotels — the seven-star Burj Al Arab and the Rose Tower. One of the city’s main attractions is 5-slope indoor ski resort Ski Dubai with 60 m artificial mountain. Dubai shopping centers — Dubai Mall, BurJuman, Ibn Battuta Mall, Karama Centre, Lamcy Plaza, Mercato Mall and others — are among the largest in the world. The largest artificial island, Palm Jumeirah, has been created in the waters of the Persian Gulf.

Dubai, UAE

