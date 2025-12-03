  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Nura

Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
$217,835
14
Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Ras al-Khaimah
  • City
    Mina Al arab

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    21

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Русский Русский

Nura is a modern coastal residence with panoramic views and resort infrastructure in Mina Al Arab by RAK Properties!

Nura is a new premium residential complex from RAK Properties located in Downtown Mina, inside the large-scale coastal community of Mina Al Arab in Ras Al Khaimah. The project combines the atmosphere of the seaside resort, natural harmony and modern urban comfort, offering residents a unique lifestyle on the shore.

Resort infrastructure
Residents of Nura get access to the rich wellness and leisure infrastructure of the resort level:

- landscaped pools,
- infinity pool on the podium,
- fitness room and yoga studio,
- spa spaces and relaxation zones,
- treadmills and pedestrian routes,
- playgrounds for children,
- padel tennis area,
- coworking and club area,
- open cinema,
- rest areas and BBQ.

The complex was designed as a space in which comfort, nature and an active lifestyle are combined into a single environment.

Location and environment
Downtown Mina is the center of Mina Al Arab, known for promenades, green routes, cafes, restaurants and coastal parks.

Transport accessibility:
15 minutes to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport
- 45 minutes to Dubai,

The sea line, nature reserves and tranquil atmosphere of Ras Al Khaimah form a unique balance of urban accessibility and resort recreation.

Contact now to get a presentation of Nura, explore the layouts and choose a residence in one of the most beautiful coastal projects of Mina Al Arab by RAK Properties.

Location on the map

Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

