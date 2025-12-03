Residential complex Nura

Nura is a modern coastal residence with panoramic views and resort infrastructure in Mina Al Arab by RAK Properties!
Nura is a new premium residential complex from RAK Properties located in Downtown Mina, inside the large-scale coastal community of Mina Al Arab in Ras Al Khaimah. The project combines the atmosphere of the seaside resort, natural harmony and modern urban comfort, offering residents a unique lifestyle on the shore.
Resort infrastructure
Residents of Nura get access to the rich wellness and leisure infrastructure of the resort level:
- landscaped pools,
- infinity pool on the podium,
- fitness room and yoga studio,
- spa spaces and relaxation zones,
- treadmills and pedestrian routes,
- playgrounds for children,
- padel tennis area,
- coworking and club area,
- open cinema,
- rest areas and BBQ.
The complex was designed as a space in which comfort, nature and an active lifestyle are combined into a single environment.
Location and environment
Downtown Mina is the center of Mina Al Arab, known for promenades, green routes, cafes, restaurants and coastal parks.
Transport accessibility:
15 minutes to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport
- 45 minutes to Dubai,
The sea line, nature reserves and tranquil atmosphere of Ras Al Khaimah form a unique balance of urban accessibility and resort recreation.
Contact now to get a presentation of Nura, explore the layouts and choose a residence in one of the most beautiful coastal projects of Mina Al Arab by RAK Properties.