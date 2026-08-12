Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential
  4. Duplex

Duplexes and Multi-Family Homes in United Arab Emirates

;
Dubai
7
Ras al-Khaimah
4
Duplex Delete
Clear all
55 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 268 m²
Number of floors 16
Exquisitely Crafted Modern Seaside Luxury Apartments in Mina Al Arab Nestled along the prist…
$1,88M
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in United Arab Emirates
Duplex 4 bedrooms
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 304 m²
Number of floors 11
Luxury Apartments with 24-Month After-Delivery Installments in Dubai Islands This 2-block pr…
$4,92M
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 14
Ice-Inspired Flats for Sale in Ras Al Khaimah Beach District The Beach District in Ras Al Kh…
$990,667
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 636 m²
Number of floors 16
Luxury Waterfront Real Estate on Dubai Water Canal Located along the Dubai Water Canal besid…
$8,96M
Leave a request
Duplex 3 rooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 rooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Area 152 m²
DWTN Residences by Deyaar in Downtown DubaiDWTN Residences by DeyaarDWTN Residences by Deyaa…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 290 m²
Floor 23/38
Apartments in a New Project with an Advantageous Payment Plan in JVC, Dubai Nestled within t…
$1,12M
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 187 m²
Floor 3/9
Exclusive Waterfront Apartments with Installment on Umm Al Quwain’s Siniyah Island Siniyah I…
$1,44M
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 231 m²
Floor 7/14
Luxury Forest-Inspired Apartments and Duplexes in Legends Dubai The visionary destination of…
$1,03M
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 22/42
Luxurious Apartments with Various Options in Jumeirah Village Circle Dubai The project is lo…
$889,060
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Floor 62/63
Furnished Apartments with a Post-Handover Payment Plan in JVC Dubai Jumeirah Village Circle …
$735,495
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 402 m²
Number of floors 16
Affordable Gulf View Apartments in Jebel Ali Dubai The project is located in Jebel Ali, one …
$1,49M
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 131 m²
Floor 1/9
Modern Waterfront Apartments with Installments on Siniyah Island ​Siniyah Island, located o…
$1,51M
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 331 m²
Number of floors 14
Seafront Apartments on Dubai Islands with Rich Amenities This residential tower on Dubai Isl…
$2,50M
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/10
Stunning Lake View Apartments in a Mixed-Use Project in Dubai Located in the growing Dubai P…
$667,373
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in United Arab Emirates
Duplex 4 bedrooms
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 251 m²
Luxury Apartments in Dubai Islands with Sea Views Located in the prestigious Dubai Islands, …
$2,61M
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 441 m²
Thrilled to showcase this three-bedroom DUPLEX in SLS Residences The Palm, a newly launched …
$7,37M
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in United Arab Emirates
Duplex 4 bedrooms
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 440 m²
Floor 15/21
Lagoon-Front Furnished Apartments in Ajman’s New Downtown This premium residential developme…
$785,144
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in United Arab Emirates
Duplex 2 bedrooms
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 9
Beachfront Duplex Apartment in Siniyah Island Umm Al Quwain Discover an exceptional resident…
$984,894
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 13
Branded Waterfront Apartments by Anantara in Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Situated along the …
$4,01M
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Floor 1/12
Seafront Apartments with Installment in Ras Al Khaimah Al Marjan Island Luxurious apartments…
$1,13M
Leave a request
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 310 m²
Floor 100/100
Luxurious Apartments with Installment Options in a Residence in Dubai The sea views luxuriou…
$34,47M
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 291 m²
Number of floors 14
Luxury Forest-Inspired Apartments and Duplexes in Legends Dubai The visionary destination of…
$1,13M
Leave a request
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 733 m²
Floor 13/18
Cavalli Design Apartments with Private Pool and Garden in Dubai, Al Safa Al Safa is a develo…
$11,31M
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 187 m²
Floor 3/9
Exclusive Beachfront Apartments with Installment on Siniyah Island, Umm Al-Quwain Siniyah Is…
$1,43M
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
Floor 41/44
Exclusive Fully Furnished Apartments with Installments in Dubai Marina Dubai Marina is a wo…
$1,54M
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 279 m²
Floor 11/13
Luxury Apartments on the First-Ever Island Branded by Brabus Brabus Island is set in the pre…
$5,11M
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in United Arab Emirates
Duplex 2 bedrooms
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 363 m²
Number of floors 14
Exclusive Beachfront Apartments on Prestigious Hayat Island Hayat Island, located in Mina Al…
$2,58M
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 47/54
Fully Furnished Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan in Dubai Motor City Dubai Motor C…
$1,06M
Leave a request
Duplex 3 rooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 rooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Augusta by Nshama in Town Square DubaiAugusta: A dynamic life in harmony with natureAugusta …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 584 m²
Within DAMAC Bay 2 is the ultra-luxurious Skycrest Collection, where you can find super-luxu…
$7,95M
Leave a request

Properties features in United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go