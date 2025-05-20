Residential complex New South Square Residence with swimming pools, a wellness center and a co-working space, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE

South Square is the unique residential complex, the real embodiment of harmony, comfort and modern lifestyle. The project is created for those, who appreciate tranquility and want to live in the midst of nature. The residential complex offers spacious and elegantly designed apartments with 1-3 bedrooms with premium finishing, made with attention to detail. The interior spaces are full of natural light, and the interior design creates the feeling of airiness and harmony. Delicate natural shades and materials are used in every home, creating the atmosphere of seclusion and relaxation.

The surrounding infrastructure is supplemented by modern amenities, making life extremely comfortable and vibrant. Here, you'll find not only cozy living areas, but also a wide range of opportunities for active and healthy lifestyle. Swimming pools for children and adults, where you can relax and enjoy water, as well as modern kids' playgrounds, which will become the favourite place for children. For those, who take care of their health and physical condition, there is a modern gym and a meditation area, where you can find internal balance and harmony. The wellness center offers a wide range of services for health promotion and relaxation, and the sports ground and the jogging track are the ideal places for morning runs and active exercises. An important part of the complex is a co-working area - a comfortable space for work and meetings, which allows to combine personal and professional affairs in the pleasant environment.

Amenities:

swimming pools for children and adults

kids' playground

garden

gym

meditation area

wellness center

sports ground

jogging track

co-working area

Completion - 4th quarter of 2028.

Payment plan: 60/40

Features of the flats

Only appliances included

Location and nearby infrastructure

South Square is strategically located, with direct access to Dubai’s major roads — including Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Expo Road, and Emirates Road — keeping travel straightforward and efficient. Adjacent to Dubai Logistics City and near Al Maktoum International Airport, the community also enjoys close proximity to key economic hubs such as Dubai Industrial City and Jebel Ali Free Zone.