  3. Seahaven Tower A

Seahaven Tower A

Dubai, UAE
from
€818,946
;
10
About the complex

Seahaven Tower A | Beach | Spacious | Luxurious
Dubai Harbor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Description

Starting price: 3,189,289 AED

Payment Plan:
80% during construction
20% upon completion

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Individual heating
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Premium class
2026
Finished
59
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
Interest rate
Loan amount
Period
Monthly payment
