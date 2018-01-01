Seahaven Tower A

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in 17 icon Bay, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai.
17 Icon Bay by Emaar offers elegant units laced with amenities. The neighbourhood around provides seamless access to lush green spaces where one can enjoy themselves with friends & their family.
Amenities & Facilities;
3 Bedroom
4 Bath
Unfurnished
BUA; 1,668 Sqft
Powder room
Laundry area
Walk-in-closet
Linen room
Balcony / Terrace
Lift, Lobby & Waiting area
Reception
Swimming pool
Gym
Barbeque area
Dining & Retail outlet
Health care centre
Kid’s play area
Restaurant & Cafe
Supermarket & Shopping area
Jogging, Cycling & Running track
School & Institute
Sports court
Community Hall
Tennis & Basketball court
Spa & Sauna room
Location Nearby;
Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary – 10 mins
Dubai International Airport – 15 mins
Business Bay – 15 mins
Downtown Dubai – 15 mins
Dubai Festival City – 20 mins
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
