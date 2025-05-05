  1. Realting.com
  United Arab Emirates
  Apartment in a new building Binghatti Aquarise

Apartment in a new building Binghatti Aquarise

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$275,000
;
8 1
ID: 25931
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

AN ELIXIR REACHING
FOR THE SKY

A symphony of glass and light, it mirrors the shifting palette of the Dubai sky ever-changing, ever-inspiring. Born from Binghatti’s visionary spirit, this is where architecture transcends form and becomes art. An exclusive collection of residences crafted for those who desire more than just a place to live. Studios that ignite creativity. One- and two-bedroom havens that offer comfort and embrace. Penthouses that elevate the very meaning of luxury.
 

Location

Binghatti Aquarise is situated in Business Bay, moments from Dubai Canal and Downtown. Surrounded by the city's pulse, yet serenely apart.
Where you ride the current, but flow at your own pace.

3 MINUTE FROM Dubai Mall

7 MINUTES FROM Museum of The Future

15 MINUTES FROMDubai International Airport

 

 

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Video Review of apartment building Binghatti Aquarise

