Residential properties for sale in UAE

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Residential properties for Sale in United Arab Emirates

;
Dubai
2778
Sharjah
8
Ajman
38
Abu Dhabi
989
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19 408 properties total found
Apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
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Apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
🏗️ Rockhill Tower is a premium G+26 residential high-rise in Al Alia, Ajman, scheduled for h…
$75,000
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Agency
Umed properties
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 9
Area 3 628 m²
Floor 58/85
The S Tower | Ultra-Luxury Ready Living ✨ Ultra-Luxury Full-Floor 5BR Penthouse Step i…
$15,09M
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Developer
Sobha Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Oʻzbekcha
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
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1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 7/13
STAMN YUNI is in the new Dubai downtown location of Jumeirah Garden City. Nestled between th…
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Developer
Stamn Real Estate Development
Languages
English
LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Deira, United Arab Emirates
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3 bedroom apartment
Deira, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
Floor 6/12
Nautis Residences is a new prime development on the iconic Dubai Islands. This bespoke colle…
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Developer
Stamn Real Estate Development
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sharjah Emirate, United Arab Emirates
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Sharjah Emirate, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 257 m²
Luxury Waterfront Living Designed for Families, Investors, and Lifestyle Buyers Experienc…
$762,423
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Agency
Umed properties
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Area 467 m²
Al Hamra Waterfront - luxury coastal residential complex with sea viewsEnjoy a relaxed lifes…
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
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1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 3/13
STAMN YUNI is in the new Dubai downtown location of Jumeirah Garden City. Nestled between th…
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Developer
Stamn Real Estate Development
Languages
English
Studio apartment in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
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Studio apartment
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Area 40 m²
HOT STUDIO FULLY FURNISHED IN RAS AL KHAIMAH
$198,999
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Agency
Umed properties
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Ghanadhah, United Arab Emirates
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1 bedroom apartment
Ghanadhah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 5/6
Apartment with full sea views and sunset vistas from the terrace Jacob & Co. Beachfront L…
$1,14M
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Private seller
Languages
Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/8
An exceptional investment opportunity in Azizi Beach Oasis (Mirage 1) in Dubai Studio City. …
$199,343
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Private seller
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 18/25
2-Bedroom Apartment in Azizi Milan — Space and Comfort Inspired by Milanese Elegance Disc…
$467,608
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1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 8/25
1-Bedroom Apartment in Azizi Milan – Style and Comfort in the Heart of Dubailand Discover…
$272,483
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1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 3/6
Modern Apartments with Swimming Pools in Dubai South Dubai South is rapidly emerging as one …
$258,888
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1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 20
Apartments for Sale in Jumeirah Village Circle Dubai with Rooftop Pool Jumeirah Village Circ…
$355,624
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3 bedroom apartment in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 14
Ice-Inspired Flats for Sale in Ras Al Khaimah Beach District The Beach District in Ras Al Kh…
$1,29M
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2 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi Emirate, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi Emirate, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Floor 2/10
Luxury apartment with an area of 146.9 sq.m. on the 2nd floor on Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi…
$763,256
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3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Floor 4/6
Modern Apartments with Swimming Pools in Dubai South Dubai South is rapidly emerging as one …
$539,209
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1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 5/8
South Lofts – a modern way of life in Dubai SouthSouth Lofts is a residential project from d…
$197,417
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 6
Modern Residential Properties for Sale in Dubai South Dubai South represents one of the most…
$330,602
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2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 6
Modern Residential Properties for Sale in Dubai South Dubai South represents one of the most…
$280,574
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2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 8
Fully Furnished Branded Luxury Apartments in Dubai South Dubai South Central Park is rapidly…
$349,851
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2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 14
Flats in Dubai Meydan Offering An Architectural Masterpiece of Tailored Luxury and Elite Low…
$854,422
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2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 20
Apartments for Sale in Jumeirah Village Circle Dubai with Rooftop Pool Jumeirah Village Circ…
$519,581
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2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 6
French-Inspired Studio and 2-Bedroom Luxury Flats in Dubai South Dubai South Residential Dis…
$288,656
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1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 8
Fully Furnished Branded Luxury Apartments in Dubai South Dubai South Central Park is rapidly…
$330,222
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1 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Floor 5/15
Luxury Beachfront & Uninterrupted Sea View Apartment in Miraggio, RAK Al Marjan Island stand…
$677,764
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1 room apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 room apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 6
Modern Residential Properties for Sale in Dubai South Dubai South represents one of the most…
$162,421
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2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 6
Modern Apartments with Swimming Pools in Dubai South Dubai South is rapidly emerging as one …
$386,799
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1 room apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 room apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 6
French-Inspired Studio and 2-Bedroom Luxury Flats in Dubai South Dubai South Residential Dis…
$152,054
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3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 20
Apartments for Sale in Jumeirah Village Circle Dubai with Rooftop Pool Jumeirah Village Circ…
$793,227
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Property types in United Arab Emirates

apartments
houses

Properties features in United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury

The UAE is a developed country located in the Persian Gulf. The state is famous for its luxurious resorts, good ecology, and high standard of living.

Popular UAE cities for foreigners to buy real estate

The structure of the country includes seven emirates. Among them, the best for living are considered to be:

  • Abu Dhabi. The capital of the state and the most highly developed city in the world. The cost of real estate in the UAE here is on average 3163 euros per square meter.
  • Dubai. A large city with ultra-modern architecture and a large number of luxury housing. The average price per square meter is 3622 euros.
  • Sharjah. The cultural capital of the Emirates with luxurious residential complexes and unique attractions. Buying a property will cost on average 1,959 euros per square meter here.
  • Ajman. A small but very cozy emirate with developed infrastructure. A square meter of housing here will cost about 1319 euros.

Residential real estate prices in the UAE

There are different properties for sale in the UAE:

  • Flats and apartments are mostly located in the central parts of the emirates.
  • Houses, cottages, townhouses, and mansions are available on the outskirts of cities. They are usually equipped with all the necessary utilities.
  • Villas. This is an elite type of housing, located mainly on the Gulf coast.

There is a table below, which can help you find out the cost of real estate in the UAE in different cities:

City Average cost of a square meter On the outskirts
Abu Dhabi 3163 euro 2548 euro
Dubai 3622 euro 2395 euro
Sharjah 1959 euro 1212 euro
Ajman 1319 euro 3505 euro

The advantages of buying property in the UAE

Foreign buyers are showing an increased interest in the Emirates real estate. And there are many reasons for this:

  • Purchase of real estate in the UAE for 204 thousand dollars and more gives the right to obtain a 2-year resident visa;
  • During the 12 months of the year the temperature is above zero, you can spend the entire year on the best beaches of the Persian Gulf;
  • Real estate is rented out easily because of the increased demand for it among tourists;
  • The country has high-quality medicine and education;
  • Property prices in the UAE are increasing annually by 6-10% - this allows reselling it at a significant profit.

How to buy a property in the UAE

Foreigners should note that the purchase of apartments and houses with the right of ownership is available only in the freehold areas. In the other areas of the UAE real estate is only available for rental purposes. Among the documents required for foreigners to purchase a property are a passport, a valid visa, and a certificate of NOC (for the purchase of property on the secondary market). Buyers do not need to pay taxes.

To buy real estate in the Emirates, foreigners need:

  1. select an available property from the catalog;
  2. open a bank account;
  3. sign a contract to buy real estate;
  4. buy the property after paying the owner;
  5. register the title of ownership at the land department.

Guides on Buying Real Estate in the UAE

Dubai Property Market Analysis: Record Sales and Price Rise in 2024
Dubai Property Market Analysis: Record Sales and Price Rise in 2024
Real Estate and Property Inheritance in the UAE
Real Estate and Property Inheritance in the UAE
Where to buy an apartment in Dubai to rent it out more profitably? Latest ROI data by districts in Dubai. Analytics from REALTING
Where to buy an apartment in Dubai to rent it out more profitably? Latest ROI data by districts in Dubai. Analytics from REALTING
New buildings are much more expensive than secondary apartments. The decade results in the real estate market in Dubai. Analytics from REALTING
New buildings are much more expensive than secondary apartments. The decade results in the real estate market in Dubai. Analytics from REALTING
How to Buy Property in Dubai and Other Emirates
How to Buy Property in Dubai and Other Emirates
How to Get a Home Loan in Dubai
How to Get a Home Loan in Dubai

Frequently Asked Questions about the Emirates real estate

Is it possible to buy real estate in the UAE without citizenship?

Yes, all foreigners have this right.

How to become a resident in the Emirates?

Residency for 2 years is granted for the purchase of housing units from 204 thousand dollars. For the purchase of a house worth $545 thousand, foreigners get a Golden Visa, valid for 10 years.

Is it possible to rent out a purchased house/apartment?

Yes, foreigners can rent out purchased housing.
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