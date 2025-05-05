Residential complex Exclusive residences in the new complex Barari Heights with an infinity pool, spa areas and kids' playgrounds, Majan, Dubai, UAE

  1. Realting.com
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
$854,163
08/05/2025
$854,163
07/05/2025
$857,107
12
ID: 25877
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2451633
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 08/05/2025

Location

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Dubai

About the complex

Barari Heights is a new residential complex, located in the prestigious area of Marjan. This project offers the unique combination of seclusion and urban accessibility. Your new residence will be a stone's throw away from fine restaurants, cultural landmarks and shopping malls, and at the same time, it will give you tranquility and privacy, surrounded by lush greenery and sophisticated architecture.

From stylish studios to spacious duplex residences with four bedrooms - every apartment is like a masterpiece of art here. Interiors combine modern solutions with warm elegance. This is the place where luxury becomes a part of daily life. Every residence has a private swimming pool. Floor-to-ceiling windows fill rooms with natural light, and smart layouts and technologies create the ideal balance of style and comfort.

It's not just a complex, but it's a carefully thought-out ecosystem. Imagine your morning, beginning with a walk along shady alleys or yoga in the special area, surrounded by nature. A modern fitness center, an infinity pool with a view of the city and a spa are waiting for you in daylight. And in the evening - an outdoor cinema. There is also a kids' pool, safe playgrounds and even a day-care centre, where children will be able to have fun and spend quality time, while their parents are enjoying the moments of recreation or working.

Amenities:

  • private swimming pool for every residence
  • infinity pool
  • jacuzzi
  • special areas for yoga, meditation and spa
  • swimming pool for children and adults
  • kids' playground
  • fitness center with a modern equipment
  • outdoor cinema
  • spacious and luminous apartments with premium finishing
  • "Smart Home" system

Completion - 4th quarter of 2028.

Payment plan for 8 years (20/80)

Features of the flats

Semi furnished

  • School - 5 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 20 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 20 minutes
  • Mall of the Emirates - 25 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 25 minutes

