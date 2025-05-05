Residential complex Exclusive residences in the new complex Barari Heights with an infinity pool, spa areas and kids' playgrounds, Majan, Dubai, UAE

Barari Heights is a new residential complex, located in the prestigious area of Marjan. This project offers the unique combination of seclusion and urban accessibility. Your new residence will be a stone's throw away from fine restaurants, cultural landmarks and shopping malls, and at the same time, it will give you tranquility and privacy, surrounded by lush greenery and sophisticated architecture.

From stylish studios to spacious duplex residences with four bedrooms - every apartment is like a masterpiece of art here. Interiors combine modern solutions with warm elegance. This is the place where luxury becomes a part of daily life. Every residence has a private swimming pool. Floor-to-ceiling windows fill rooms with natural light, and smart layouts and technologies create the ideal balance of style and comfort.

It's not just a complex, but it's a carefully thought-out ecosystem. Imagine your morning, beginning with a walk along shady alleys or yoga in the special area, surrounded by nature. A modern fitness center, an infinity pool with a view of the city and a spa are waiting for you in daylight. And in the evening - an outdoor cinema. There is also a kids' pool, safe playgrounds and even a day-care centre, where children will be able to have fun and spend quality time, while their parents are enjoying the moments of recreation or working.

Amenities:

private swimming pool for every residence

infinity pool

jacuzzi

special areas for yoga, meditation and spa

swimming pool for children and adults

kids' playground

fitness center with a modern equipment

outdoor cinema

spacious and luminous apartments with premium finishing

"Smart Home" system

Completion - 4th quarter of 2028.

Payment plan for 8 years (20/80)

Features of the flats

Semi furnished

School - 5 minutes

Dubai Mall - 20 minutes

Dubai International Airport - 20 minutes

Mall of the Emirates - 25 minutes

Burj Al Arab - 25 minutes

Location and nearby infrastructure