Seaview Apartments for Sale in UAE

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Beachfront Apartments in United Arab Emirates

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Dubai
2632
Sharjah
7
Ajman
37
Abu Dhabi
854
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892 properties total found
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 9
Area 3 628 m²
Floor 58/85
The S Tower | Ultra-Luxury Ready Living ✨ Ultra-Luxury Full-Floor 5BR Penthouse Step i…
$15,09M
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Developer
Sobha Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Oʻzbekcha
1 bedroom apartment in Ghanadhah, United Arab Emirates
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1 bedroom apartment
Ghanadhah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 5/6
Apartment with full sea views and sunset vistas from the terrace Jacob & Co. Beachfront L…
$1,14M
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Private seller
Languages
Русский
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3 bedroom apartment in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 14
Ice-Inspired Flats for Sale in Ras Al Khaimah Beach District The Beach District in Ras Al Kh…
$1,29M
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1 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Floor 5/15
Luxury Beachfront & Uninterrupted Sea View Apartment in Miraggio, RAK Al Marjan Island stand…
$677,764
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1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 6
Eltiera Heights is  first residential development in Jumeirah Islands –an address known for …
Price on request
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Agency
Umed properties
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
3 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 441 m²
Number of floors 18
Exclusive Beachfront Apartments Designed by Elie Saab on Al Marjan Island Al Marjan Island i…
$6,53M
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2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Floor 2/45
Waterfront Flats in Dubai Maritime City with Panoramic Sea Views This landmark waterfront de…
$1,04M
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4 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 345 m²
Floor 24/60
Waterfront Investment Homes in Dubai Maritime City with 35% Post-Handover and 1% Monthly Pay…
$3,09M
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2 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 10/15
Luxury apartments in Nobu Residences in Ras Al Khaimah! High ROI - 6% in $! Profitability fr…
$1,08M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 20
Waterfront Luxury Apartments with Installment in Dubai Creek Harbour Dubai Creek Harbour is …
$875,205
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Penthouse 7 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 7 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 315 m²
Floor 41/43
Ultra Luxury Apartments by Bugatti in a New Iconic Building in Dubai Business Bay A new icon…
$42,40M
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2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 7/8
Charming apartment with a stunning sea view, swimming pool, gym and yoga areas situated in a…
$692,966
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 6/12
241 WATERSIDE - island privacy, minimalist architecture and resort lifestyle in Dubai Island…
$514,374
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Floor 33/50
Waterfront Apartments with Flexible Payment Plan in Al Mamzar Sharjah Al Mamzar, Sharjah, is…
$459,540
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1 room apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 room apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/38
Franck Muller Branded Apartments with Installments in Dubai Marina Dubai Marina is one of th…
$473,396
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3 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 176 m²
Floor 14
Extraordinary seaside apartment with stunning panoramas, elite fitness amenities and excepti…
$1,45M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 10
Luxury apartment with panoramic sea views, resort-style amenities, private beach access and …
$485,966
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 18
Resort-Inspired Canalfront Apartments in Mina Al Arab Nestled within Mina Al Arab in Ras Al …
$1,65M
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1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 5/9
Spacious 1 bedroom apartment with balcony and hotel benefits in a green fully equipped compl…
$476,446
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
5 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
5 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 508 m²
Floor 16/18
Beachfront Apartments at Nikki Beach, Al Marjan, Ras Al Khaimah Al Marjan in Ras Al Khaimah …
$4,72M
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3 bedroom apartment in United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Floor 9/14
Stunning Sea View Apartments in Dubai Islands With a 50/50 Payment Plan This exclusive resid…
$1,24M
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3 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Floor 5/23
Beachfront Luxury Apartments and Townhouses on Al Marjan Island Al Marjan Island, located of…
$2,33M
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2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 10/15
Modern apartment in the residential complex Sea Legend Tower One in the prestigious area of …
$804,564
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
Floor 3/9
Luxurious 1-Bedroom waterfront Apartment at Mina by Azizi   Experience comfort and ele…
$1,17M
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1 bedroom apartment in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 5/9
Apartments in the luxurious residential complex Yachtside Marina Residences on Siniya Island…
$356,438
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 23/71
Apartments in a Luxury Residential Project with Canal View in Business Bay Located in the vi…
$704,320
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2 bedroom apartment in United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 19
Elegant Flats with Resort-Style Amenities in Ras Al Khaimah Downtown Mina in Ras Al Khaimah …
$690,465
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1 bedroom apartment in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 23
Elegant Apartments Within Walking Distance of the Beach in Al Hamra Village Elevate your lif…
$471,086
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2 bedroom apartment in United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 17
Simplex and Duplex Apartments in a Complex by the Sea in Dubai Island The apartments in Duba…
$862,504
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2 bedroom apartment in United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 12
Stylish Design Flats For Sale in Dubai Islands Experience a lifestyle of lasting value and b…
$687,001
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Property types in United Arab Emirates

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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