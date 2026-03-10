  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Umm al-Quwain
  4. Flats in new buildings

Off-Plan Apartments in Umm al-Quwain, United Arab Emirates

Apartment building Exclusive Luxury Apartments with Payment Plan in Downtown UAQ
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
from
$310,004
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 42
Exclusive Waterfront Apartments with Installments in Downtown Umm Al Quwain Downtown Umm Al Quwain is an emerging waterfront destination poised to redefine luxury living in the emirate. Blending serene coastal beauty with modern urban planning, this vibrant district offers direct access to …
TEKCE Real Estate
Apart-hotel Amra
Umm al-Quwain, United Arab Emirates
from
$204,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 30
Area 49 m²
1 real estate property 1
🏝️ AMRA is the first premium wellness resort in the pristine UAE lagoon!📍 Umm al-Qaiwain is an eco-friendly nature reserve by the sea, just 20 minutes from the Wynn Casino on Marjan Island.🔹 Project concept:✅UAE’s first integrated luxury wellness resort✅Ecology: restoration of corals with Ar…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
49.0
204,000
VIP REALTY CLUB
Residential complex Downtown UAQ
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
from
$302,850
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 42
Area 52–200 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Introducing an iconic project by a globally renowned developer that redefines the concept of luxury coastal living in the new Downtown UAQ (Umm Al Quwain) district. The developer, a pioneer of the Backward Integration model, guarantees unparalleled quality and timely project delivery. Dow…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
51.7
302,850
Apartment 2 rooms
68.1
404,050
Apartment 3 rooms
199.7
1,17M
Geo Estate
Apartment building Exclusive Luxury Apartments with Payment Plan in Downtown UAQ
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,19M
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 42
Exclusive Waterfront Apartments with Installments in Downtown Umm Al Quwain Downtown Umm Al Quwain is an emerging waterfront destination poised to redefine luxury living in the emirate. Blending serene coastal beauty with modern urban planning, this vibrant district offers direct access to …
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex New zone Dubai West! Top location directly on the sea! Newly built apartments Siniya Island.
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
from
$368,206
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Sobha Siniya Island – The UAE’s Ultra-Luxury Island Sanctuary by Sobha Realty. Exclusive Beachfront Villas & Residences on Umm Al Quwain’s Natural Island — Blending Pristine Nature, Wellness & High-End Living. Secluded Island Setting, Connected to the City Located on Al Siniya…
Grupo Terranova Real Estate Ltd
Residential complex The World's First Comprehensive Wellness Resort
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
from
$200,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 14
1 real estate property 1
Combining luxurious living with the harmony of nature, the world’s first integrative wellness resort, offering sea-view apartments, rooftop pools, luscious gardens, and lagoon experiences. Welcome to your new life.
Umed properties
Apartment building Exclusive Luxury Apartments with Payment Plan in Downtown UAQ
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
from
$404,272
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 42
Exclusive Waterfront Apartments with Installments in Downtown Umm Al Quwain Downtown Umm Al Quwain is an emerging waterfront destination poised to redefine luxury living in the emirate. Blending serene coastal beauty with modern urban planning, this vibrant district offers direct access to …
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex Island
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
from
$301,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Area 48–1 035 m²
6 real estate properties 6
The Ultra-Luxury type project is located on an island of natural origin, washed by the waters of the Arabian Gulf. It boasts a variety of landscapes, from white sandy beaches to reserves of dense mango trees that are home to gazelles, flamingos, rare species of turtles, and other animals, ma…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
47.5
301,500
Apartment 2 rooms
51.3
383,000
Villa
447.9 – 1 035.0
2,89M – 6,36M
Geo Estate
Residential complex Premium waterfront apartments
Umm al-Quwain, United Arab Emirates
from
$328,767
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Premium apartments by the sea with access to the beach. High-quality finishes, built-in wardrobes, equipped kitchen and bathroom. There are more than 35 pieces of amenities for a comfortable stay of residents. An infinity pool on the roof of the building, a pool for children, a fully equippe…
Umed properties
Residential complex Selene Beach Residences
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
from
$303,250
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 9
Apartments in the stunning residential complex Selene Beach Residences on Siniya Island in Umm Al Quwain! Breathtaking views of the lush golf course and sparkling natural beach! Fully furnished kitchen with appliances! We will select housing with a favorable mortgage rate or installments in …
DDA Real Estate
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
from
$329,243
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 9
Apartments in the luxurious Florine Beach Residences project in the Umm Al Quwain area! Nearby is a magnificent beach and golf course! Panoramic sea views! Surrounded by lush greenery! A great option for living, resale and renting out! We will select housing with a favorable mortgage rate or…
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Aquamarine Beach Residences
Residential complex Aquamarine Beach Residences
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
from
$319,051
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 9
Stunning apartments in the new project Aquamarine Beach Residences! On the seafront! Premium location! Many amenities for relaxation and entertainment! We will select housing with a favorable rate on a mortgage or installment plan in the UAE! Amenities: beach, lagoon, infinity pool, fitne…
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Delphine Beach Residences
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
from
$306,776
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
Apartments in the premium project Delphine Beach Residences in the Umm Al Quwain area! Fully furnished! Direct access to the sea and the beach! A great place for relaxation and entertainment! Many amenities! We will select housing with a favorable rate on a mortgage or installment plan in th…
DDA Real Estate
