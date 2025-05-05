Residential complex New Starlight Residence with a swimming pool, lounge areas and a co-working space, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE

Starlight is an exclusive residential project, which is the world of refined design, luxury and harmony, where every detail reflects the starscape magic. Floor-to-ceiling windows open a breathtaking view of urban landscape and turn it into infinite source of inspiration. Studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms are available. Interiors, made in the refined style with mild color blends, rich textures and carefully selected decoration elements, create the atmosphere of informal elegance. The price includes kitchen appliances.

You'll find thought-out communal spaces here, full of natural light, where you can meet like-minded people, have a rest and create bright memories. The complex offers a modern fitness center, a luxury swimming pool, equipped outdoor lounge areas, as well as special spaces for work and communication.

Choosing Starlight, you choose thoroughgoing life, where high quality is combined with aesthetics and functionality. Whether you are looking for a cozy studio or a spacious two-bedroom apartment, you'll find the ideal space here, reflecting your personality.

Amenities:

swimming pool

fitness center

outdoor lounge areas

co-working space

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026.

Payment plan: 70/30

Features of the flats

Kitchen appliances are included

Za'abeel Palace - 3 minutes

Al Jaddaf Walk - 3 minutes

Dubai Creek Harbour - 10 minutes

Dubai Healthcare City - 5 minutes

Location and nearby infrastructure