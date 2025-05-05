  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New Starlight Residence with a swimming pool, lounge areas and a co-working space, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Starlight Residence with a swimming pool, lounge areas and a co-working space, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$411,172
14/04/2025
$408,632
13/04/2025
$408,872
12/04/2025
$410,398
11/04/2025
$419,672
10/04/2025
$421,383
09/04/2025
$423,501
08/04/2025
$423,237
06/04/2025
$423,484
05/04/2025
$419,627
04/04/2025
$425,237
03/04/2025
$429,953
02/04/2025
$429,047
01/04/2025
$428,076
30/03/2025
$426,760
29/03/2025
$429,951
28/03/2025
$431,521
27/03/2025
$430,009
26/03/2025
$429,740
25/03/2025
$428,273
24/03/2025
$426,823
About the complex

Starlight is an exclusive residential project, which is the world of refined design, luxury and harmony, where every detail reflects the starscape magic. Floor-to-ceiling windows open a breathtaking view of urban landscape and turn it into infinite source of inspiration. Studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms are available. Interiors, made in the refined style with mild color blends, rich textures and carefully selected decoration elements, create the atmosphere of informal elegance. The price includes kitchen appliances.

You'll find thought-out communal spaces here, full of natural light, where you can meet like-minded people, have a rest and create bright memories. The complex offers a modern fitness center, a luxury swimming pool, equipped outdoor lounge areas, as well as special spaces for work and communication.

Choosing Starlight, you choose thoroughgoing life, where high quality is combined with aesthetics and functionality. Whether you are looking for a cozy studio or a spacious two-bedroom apartment, you'll find the ideal space here, reflecting your personality.

Amenities:

  • swimming pool
  • fitness center
  • outdoor lounge areas
  • co-working space

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026.

Payment plan: 70/30

Features of the flats

Kitchen appliances are included

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Za'abeel Palace - 3 minutes
  • Al Jaddaf Walk - 3 minutes
  • Dubai Creek Harbour - 10 minutes
  • Dubai Healthcare City - 5 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

