Off-Plan Apartments in Business Bay, United Arab Emirates

Dubai
477
Sharjah
3
Ajman
9
Abu Dhabi
46
Apartment building Fully Furnished Apartments with 10 Years Payment Plan in Business Bay
Apartment building Fully Furnished Apartments with 10 Years Payment Plan in Business Bay
Apartment building Fully Furnished Apartments with 10 Years Payment Plan in Business Bay
Apartment building Fully Furnished Apartments with 10 Years Payment Plan in Business Bay
Apartment building Fully Furnished Apartments with 10 Years Payment Plan in Business Bay
Apartment building Fully Furnished Apartments with 10 Years Payment Plan in Business Bay
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,83M
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 100
Exclusive Fully Furnished Apartments in Business Bay Dubai Business Bay, Dubai's premier business and lifestyle hub, is a vibrant district that seamlessly blends luxury living with a thriving commercial environment. Known for its iconic skyline, Business Bay offers a mix of world-class resid…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex Ahad Residences — high-rise residence by Ahad Group close to a beach and a metro station in the center of Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex Ahad Residences — high-rise residence by Ahad Group close to a beach and a metro station in the center of Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex Ahad Residences — high-rise residence by Ahad Group close to a beach and a metro station in the center of Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex Ahad Residences — high-rise residence by Ahad Group close to a beach and a metro station in the center of Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex Ahad Residences — high-rise residence by Ahad Group close to a beach and a metro station in the center of Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex Ahad Residences — high-rise residence by Ahad Group close to a beach and a metro station in the center of Business Bay, Dubai
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$955,349
The residence features an outdoor swimming pool, a gym, a sauna, around-the-clock security, a parking, concierge service, shops. Completion - October, 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen appliances (fridge, gas hob, gas oven, range hood, washing machine and dishwasher) Lo…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Duplex apartments in the new skyscraper DNWT Residences, Business Bay area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Duplex apartments in the new skyscraper DNWT Residences, Business Bay area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Duplex apartments in the new skyscraper DNWT Residences, Business Bay area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Duplex apartments in the new skyscraper DNWT Residences, Business Bay area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Duplex apartments in the new skyscraper DNWT Residences, Business Bay area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Duplex apartments in the new skyscraper DNWT Residences, Business Bay area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,00M
DWTN Residences is a new residential project, which is one of the tallest residential buildings in the city. Situated between Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown Dubai and Business Bay, the project offers incredible views of the Burj Khalifa and the waters of the Persian Gulf, and also provides easy…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Canal Heights 2
Residential complex Canal Heights 2
Residential complex Canal Heights 2
Residential complex Canal Heights 2
Residential complex Canal Heights 2
Residential complex Canal Heights 2
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$646,301
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 45
Apartments in the luxury complex Canal Heights 2 in the Business Bay area! Apartments for living and investment (ROI - 6.3% in $)! Interest-free installments! It is possible to obtain a residence permit! Fully furnished kitchen! Due date - 3 quarters. 2027 Advantages: fully equipped gym, t…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex New high-rise residence One by Binghatti with swimming pools and a tennis court in the central area of Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence One by Binghatti with swimming pools and a tennis court in the central area of Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence One by Binghatti with swimming pools and a tennis court in the central area of Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence One by Binghatti with swimming pools and a tennis court in the central area of Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence One by Binghatti with swimming pools and a tennis court in the central area of Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence One by Binghatti with swimming pools and a tennis court in the central area of Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,92M
One by Binghatti is a new residential project by the famous company Binghatti Developers. The facade of the building is framed with crystal glass. This complex offers a choice of modern residences, designed with due regard to modern urban life. We offer studios and apartments with 1-4 bedroo…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Residence Prive with a kids' club and a spa area on the water’s edge of Business Bay's marina, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residence Prive with a kids' club and a spa area on the water’s edge of Business Bay's marina, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residence Prive with a kids' club and a spa area on the water’s edge of Business Bay's marina, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residence Prive with a kids' club and a spa area on the water’s edge of Business Bay's marina, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residence Prive with a kids' club and a spa area on the water’s edge of Business Bay's marina, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residence Prive with a kids' club and a spa area on the water’s edge of Business Bay's marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$356,099
We offer luxury full-service apartments with a panoramic view of the city. The residence features an around-the-clock restaurant, a health club and spa, a landscaped garden, an outdoor jacuzzi, a children's club. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located within walking dist…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Chic Tower
Residential complex Chic Tower
Residential complex Chic Tower
Residential complex Chic Tower
Residential complex Chic Tower
Residential complex Chic Tower
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,27M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 47
Area 142–159 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction.Chic Tower is a new luxury residential tower with unique architecture from DAMAC Properties, which will be built on the Dubai Canal waterfront in Business Bay. A key feature of this project…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
159.0
1,27M
Apartment 2 rooms
142.0
1,17M
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex High-rise residential complex Bugatti Residences with a private beach close to a yacht club, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex High-rise residential complex Bugatti Residences with a private beach close to a yacht club, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex High-rise residential complex Bugatti Residences with a private beach close to a yacht club, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex High-rise residential complex Bugatti Residences with a private beach close to a yacht club, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex High-rise residential complex Bugatti Residences with a private beach close to a yacht club, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex High-rise residential complex Bugatti Residences with a private beach close to a yacht club, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$7,27M
We offer apartments with private swimming pools. Some penthouses have private gyms and games rooms. The residence features a private beach, a gym, a garage, security, a swimming pool, concierge service, a spa area. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure Dubai …
Agency
TRANIO
Apartment building Installment Flats in a High-Rise Tower in Dubai Business Bay
Apartment building Installment Flats in a High-Rise Tower in Dubai Business Bay
Apartment building Installment Flats in a High-Rise Tower in Dubai Business Bay
Apartment building Installment Flats in a High-Rise Tower in Dubai Business Bay
Apartment building Installment Flats in a High-Rise Tower in Dubai Business Bay
Apartment building Installment Flats in a High-Rise Tower in Dubai Business Bay
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$733,563
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 100
Luxurious City-View Flats in a High-Rise Tower in Business Bay Dubai The 1 to 4-bedroom flats are situated in the most prestigious project in Business Bay, Dubai. This 122-storey tower with bright golden blends the traditional Emirates charm with contemporary amenities. The flats for sale in…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex ONE by Binghatti
Residential complex ONE by Binghatti
Residential complex ONE by Binghatti
Residential complex ONE by Binghatti
Residential complex ONE by Binghatti
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$582,191
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 61
Apartments in the new project One by Binghatti in the Business Bay area! Perfect for living, resale and renting out! High income - from 10% in $! Prestigious area! Interest-free installments! Fully furnished kitchen! Completion date - Q4 2026 Amenities: gym, dedicated BBQ areas, 24-hou…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Apartments in the new high-rise residence Bayz 102 with pools, parks and a tennis court next to Burj Khalifa, the Business Bay area, Dubai
Residential complex Apartments in the new high-rise residence Bayz 102 with pools, parks and a tennis court next to Burj Khalifa, the Business Bay area, Dubai
Residential complex Apartments in the new high-rise residence Bayz 102 with pools, parks and a tennis court next to Burj Khalifa, the Business Bay area, Dubai
Residential complex Apartments in the new high-rise residence Bayz 102 with pools, parks and a tennis court next to Burj Khalifa, the Business Bay area, Dubai
Residential complex Apartments in the new high-rise residence Bayz 102 with pools, parks and a tennis court next to Burj Khalifa, the Business Bay area, Dubai
Residential complex Apartments in the new high-rise residence Bayz 102 with pools, parks and a tennis court next to Burj Khalifa, the Business Bay area, Dubai
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$620,250
We would like to present the residential project BAYZ 102 - the exclusive skyscraper with 102 storeys, combining elegance and modernity. Each of you can choose the ideal flat among luxury studios, apartments with 1-4 bedrooms, and the penthouse. The project includes fully furnished apartment…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Furnished apartments with large balconies in Avanti residential complex with a gym, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Furnished apartments with large balconies in Avanti residential complex with a gym, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Furnished apartments with large balconies in Avanti residential complex with a gym, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Furnished apartments with large balconies in Avanti residential complex with a gym, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Furnished apartments with large balconies in Avanti residential complex with a gym, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
from
$412,730
The project is an apartment complex of a 15-storey tower. It is located near the Burj district, close to the main attractions of the city and a short drive from the key highways. This stylish tower is not only an ideal place to live (tastefully designed neutral furniture, equipped kitchens a…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Canal Heights
Residential complex Canal Heights
Residential complex Canal Heights
Residential complex Canal Heights
Residential complex Canal Heights
Residential complex Canal Heights
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 37
Canal Heights premium project in Business Bay! Excellent option for rental (ROI - 6.3% in $)! The apartment has a fully equipped kitchen! Installment plan 0%! Completion date - 3 quarters. 2027 Amenities: fully equipped gym, tennis court, retail outlets and supermarket, children's playgrou…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Urban Oasis by Missoni — residential complex by Dar Al Arkan near the Dubai Water Channel with city views in Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex Urban Oasis by Missoni — residential complex by Dar Al Arkan near the Dubai Water Channel with city views in Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex Urban Oasis by Missoni — residential complex by Dar Al Arkan near the Dubai Water Channel with city views in Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex Urban Oasis by Missoni — residential complex by Dar Al Arkan near the Dubai Water Channel with city views in Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex Urban Oasis by Missoni — residential complex by Dar Al Arkan near the Dubai Water Channel with city views in Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex Urban Oasis by Missoni — residential complex by Dar Al Arkan near the Dubai Water Channel with city views in Business Bay, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$3,82M
The residential complex on the banks of the Dubai Canal. Designed by a Saudi Arabian developer and the Italian design company Missoni. It is the world's second building with interiors by this designer, the first one is in Miami. The building will be decorated with elements of fashion and art…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Eywa
Residential complex Eywa
Residential complex Eywa
Residential complex Eywa
Residential complex Eywa
Residential complex Eywa
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 19
Apartments in the luxurious Eywa complex in the business center of Dubai - Business Bay! Furnished kitchen! Panoramic view of the Burj Khalifa skyscraper! We will provide an investor catalog! Due date: 2nd quarter 2026 Amenities: library, crystal garden, clubhouse with restaurant, SPA cent…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Canal Heights de GRISOGONO — stylish high-rise residence by DAMAC in the prestigious business district of Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex Canal Heights de GRISOGONO — stylish high-rise residence by DAMAC in the prestigious business district of Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex Canal Heights de GRISOGONO — stylish high-rise residence by DAMAC in the prestigious business district of Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex Canal Heights de GRISOGONO — stylish high-rise residence by DAMAC in the prestigious business district of Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex Canal Heights de GRISOGONO — stylish high-rise residence by DAMAC in the prestigious business district of Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex Canal Heights de GRISOGONO — stylish high-rise residence by DAMAC in the prestigious business district of Business Bay, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$952,909
The residence features an infinity pool, a gym, a shopping mall, restaurants, a parking, a kids' playground, a barbecue area, sports grounds. Completion - September, 2027. Location and nearby infrastructure Burj Khalifa - 7 minutes Dubai Mall - 7 minutes Dubai International Airport - 16 minutes
Agency
TRANIO
Apartment building Installment Flats in a High-Rise Tower in Dubai Business Bay
Apartment building Installment Flats in a High-Rise Tower in Dubai Business Bay
Apartment building Installment Flats in a High-Rise Tower in Dubai Business Bay
Apartment building Installment Flats in a High-Rise Tower in Dubai Business Bay
Apartment building Installment Flats in a High-Rise Tower in Dubai Business Bay
Apartment building Installment Flats in a High-Rise Tower in Dubai Business Bay
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,03M
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 100
Luxurious City-View Flats in a High-Rise Tower in Business Bay Dubai The 1 to 4-bedroom flats are situated in the most prestigious project in Business Bay, Dubai. This 122-storey tower with bright golden blends the traditional Emirates charm with contemporary amenities. The flats for sale in…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Fully Furnished Apartments with 10 Years Payment Plan in Business Bay
Apartment building Fully Furnished Apartments with 10 Years Payment Plan in Business Bay
Apartment building Fully Furnished Apartments with 10 Years Payment Plan in Business Bay
Apartment building Fully Furnished Apartments with 10 Years Payment Plan in Business Bay
Apartment building Fully Furnished Apartments with 10 Years Payment Plan in Business Bay
Apartment building Fully Furnished Apartments with 10 Years Payment Plan in Business Bay
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$629,104
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 100
Exclusive Fully Furnished Apartments in Business Bay Dubai Business Bay, Dubai's premier business and lifestyle hub, is a vibrant district that seamlessly blends luxury living with a thriving commercial environment. Known for its iconic skyline, Business Bay offers a mix of world-class resid…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay
Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay
Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay
Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay
Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay
Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,65M
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 25
Aquatic City-Style Complex with Flexible Payment Plans in Business Bay, Dubai Business Bay is a dynamic and rapidly developing commercial and residential hub in the heart of Dubai. Known for its sleek, modern architecture and prime location, it offers a blend of luxury living and business op…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex Reva Residences residential complex with views of the city, park, and water channel, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Reva Residences residential complex with views of the city, park, and water channel, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Reva Residences residential complex with views of the city, park, and water channel, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Reva Residences residential complex with views of the city, park, and water channel, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Reva Residences residential complex with views of the city, park, and water channel, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$563,396
The project is a high-rise 30-storey building with elite 1-2 bedroom apartments. Apartments from the 17th to 26th floors offer spectacular views of the Business Bay area and Dubai Canal. Apart from the residential units, the project has various amenities for the residents: temperature-contro…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Pad
Residential complex Pad
Residential complex Pad
Residential complex Pad
Residential complex Pad
Residential complex Pad
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$483,014
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 24
Area 61–121 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. The Pad - a new residential complex, tilted at an angle of 6.5 degrees and surrounded by LED lighting, chic and sophisticated Pad is the pinnacle of super-glamorous life in an apartment b…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
61.0 – 121.0
483,014 – 972,055
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Apartment building Installment Flats in a High-Rise Tower in Dubai Business Bay
Apartment building Installment Flats in a High-Rise Tower in Dubai Business Bay
Apartment building Installment Flats in a High-Rise Tower in Dubai Business Bay
Apartment building Installment Flats in a High-Rise Tower in Dubai Business Bay
Apartment building Installment Flats in a High-Rise Tower in Dubai Business Bay
Apartment building Installment Flats in a High-Rise Tower in Dubai Business Bay
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,28M
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 100
Luxurious City-View Flats in a High-Rise Tower in Business Bay Dubai The 1 to 4-bedroom flats are situated in the most prestigious project in Business Bay, Dubai. This 122-storey tower with bright golden blends the traditional Emirates charm with contemporary amenities. The flats for sale in…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex New Velor Residence with a swimming pool, a mini golf and a wellness center, Downtown Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Velor Residence with a swimming pool, a mini golf and a wellness center, Downtown Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$4,47M
VELOR is an embodiment of sophistication in the heart of Dubai, in the prestigious area of Downtown, where lifestyle is defined by elegance, comfort and absolute attention to detail. The exclusive residential project rises among architectural and cultural sites of the megapolis, offering res…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex The Sterling
Residential complex The Sterling
Residential complex The Sterling
Residential complex The Sterling
Residential complex The Sterling
Residential complex The Sterling
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$478,862
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 25
Area 67–80 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Real estate in Dubai at a bargain price with full legal support. Help with the transfer of funds. Free selection of real estate. The Sterling's unique apartment in downtown Dubai in Business Bay with 1 bedroom. Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? You know how to invest profitably! We will …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
67.0
478,862
Apartment 2 rooms
80.0
480,384
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex BUGATTI RESIDENCES by Binghatti
Residential complex BUGATTI RESIDENCES by Binghatti
Residential complex BUGATTI RESIDENCES by Binghatti
Residential complex BUGATTI RESIDENCES by Binghatti
Residential complex BUGATTI RESIDENCES by Binghatti
Residential complex BUGATTI RESIDENCES by Binghatti
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$5,31M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Area 640 m²
3 real estate properties 3
The hyper form is characterized by subtle contours and fluid lines. From every angle, the facade offers a new perspective, creating a visual mystique – an exquisite sculptural work forming a spirited sense of flow and movement. RIVIERA MANSION COLLECTION  Cannes - 2 Bedroom – from 2…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 4 rooms
640.2
14,16M
Agency
Easy Life Property
Residential complex Trillionaire
Residential complex Trillionaire
Residential complex Trillionaire
Residential complex Trillionaire
Residential complex Trillionaire
Residential complex Trillionaire
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$383,976
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 25
Luxury apartment in the new Trillionaire complex in the Business Bay area! High investment income (ROI - 5.8% in $)! Let's provide an investor catalog! Possible obtaining a residence permit! Delivery time - 3 sq. 2024. Amenities: swimming pool for adults and children, gym with trainer serv…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Luxurious penthouses in one of the tallest skyscrapers DNWT Residences, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxurious penthouses in one of the tallest skyscrapers DNWT Residences, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxurious penthouses in one of the tallest skyscrapers DNWT Residences, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxurious penthouses in one of the tallest skyscrapers DNWT Residences, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxurious penthouses in one of the tallest skyscrapers DNWT Residences, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxurious penthouses in one of the tallest skyscrapers DNWT Residences, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$4,71M
DWTN Residences is a new residential project, which is one of the tallest residential buildings in the city. Situated between Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown Dubai and Business Bay, the project offers incredible views of the Burj Khalifa and the waters of the Persian Gulf, and also provides easy…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex J One Tower B
Residential complex J One Tower B
Residential complex J One Tower B
Residential complex J One Tower B
Residential complex J One Tower B
Residential complex J One Tower B
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,25M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 18
Apartments in a unique residential complex J One on the banks of the Dubai Canal! With stunning views of the Burj Khalifa! Installment plan without interest after receiving the keys! Furnished kitchen and household appliances! Perfect for living and investment! Facilities: swimming pool, gy…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Penthouses in new Eden House Park Residence with a swimming pool and parks close to Jumeirah Beach, in the prestigious area of Al Wasl, Dubai
Residential complex Penthouses in new Eden House Park Residence with a swimming pool and parks close to Jumeirah Beach, in the prestigious area of Al Wasl, Dubai
Residential complex Penthouses in new Eden House Park Residence with a swimming pool and parks close to Jumeirah Beach, in the prestigious area of Al Wasl, Dubai
Residential complex Penthouses in new Eden House Park Residence with a swimming pool and parks close to Jumeirah Beach, in the prestigious area of Al Wasl, Dubai
Residential complex Penthouses in new Eden House Park Residence with a swimming pool and parks close to Jumeirah Beach, in the prestigious area of Al Wasl, Dubai
Residential complex Penthouses in new Eden House Park Residence with a swimming pool and parks close to Jumeirah Beach, in the prestigious area of Al Wasl, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$5,10M
Eden House The Park is a place, where nature and urban lifestyle come together and create the unique atmosphere for living and recreation. This residential complex is located along picturesque Dubai Canal and sets a new standard of comfortable and refined lifestyle. Every detail is carefully…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex One River Point
Residential complex One River Point
Residential complex One River Point
Residential complex One River Point
Residential complex One River Point
Residential complex One River Point
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$808,172
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 34
Prestigious apartments in One River Point on the banks of the Dubai Canal! Panoramic views of Burj Al Arab and Palm Jumeirah, Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Canal! Profitability - from 5.8%! The apartments are suitable for living, investing and renting! Amenities: Immersive Lounge, Club House, …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Apartment building Fully Furnished Apartments with 10 Years Payment Plan in Business Bay
Apartment building Fully Furnished Apartments with 10 Years Payment Plan in Business Bay
Apartment building Fully Furnished Apartments with 10 Years Payment Plan in Business Bay
Apartment building Fully Furnished Apartments with 10 Years Payment Plan in Business Bay
Apartment building Fully Furnished Apartments with 10 Years Payment Plan in Business Bay
Apartment building Fully Furnished Apartments with 10 Years Payment Plan in Business Bay
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$866,191
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 100
Exclusive Fully Furnished Apartments in Business Bay Dubai Business Bay, Dubai's premier business and lifestyle hub, is a vibrant district that seamlessly blends luxury living with a thriving commercial environment. Known for its iconic skyline, Business Bay offers a mix of world-class resid…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex Urban Oasis
Residential complex Urban Oasis
Residential complex Urban Oasis
Residential complex Urban Oasis
Residential complex Urban Oasis
Residential complex Urban Oasis
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$867,684
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 34
Area 152–172 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarant…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
152.0
867,684
Apartment 2 rooms
172.0
1,29M
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Apartment building Fully Furnished Apartments with 10 Years Payment Plan in Business Bay
Apartment building Fully Furnished Apartments with 10 Years Payment Plan in Business Bay
Apartment building Fully Furnished Apartments with 10 Years Payment Plan in Business Bay
Apartment building Fully Furnished Apartments with 10 Years Payment Plan in Business Bay
Apartment building Fully Furnished Apartments with 10 Years Payment Plan in Business Bay
Apartment building Fully Furnished Apartments with 10 Years Payment Plan in Business Bay
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,50M
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 100
Exclusive Fully Furnished Apartments in Business Bay Dubai Business Bay, Dubai's premier business and lifestyle hub, is a vibrant district that seamlessly blends luxury living with a thriving commercial environment. Known for its iconic skyline, Business Bay offers a mix of world-class resid…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex New high-rise residence The Edge with swimming pools and a panoramic view close to the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence The Edge with swimming pools and a panoramic view close to the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence The Edge with swimming pools and a panoramic view close to the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence The Edge with swimming pools and a panoramic view close to the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence The Edge with swimming pools and a panoramic view close to the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence The Edge with swimming pools and a panoramic view close to the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$378,746
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the city. The residence features a large lounge area and green areas, gyms, swimming pools, a basketball court, a yoga area, a barbecue area, a kids' playground. Completion - October, 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is locat…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Canal Crown
Residential complex Canal Crown
Residential complex Canal Crown
Residential complex Canal Crown
Residential complex Canal Crown
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$555,890
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 39
Area 74–120 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. Free consultation. Assistance in obtaining resident status. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
74.0
555,890
Apartment 2 rooms
120.0
954,247
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Canal Crown
Residential complex Canal Crown
Residential complex Canal Crown
Residential complex Canal Crown
Residential complex Canal Crown
Residential complex Canal Crown
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$592,329
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 39
Apartments in the Canal Crown complex in the heart of Business Bay! Stunning views of the Dubai Canal and the iconic Burj Khalifa! Investment-attractive apartments (ROI - 5.8% in $)! For life and investment! Equipped kitchen! Due date - 2 quarters. 2027 Infrastructure: gym, restaurants, sw…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex New residence Crestmark on the bank of the canal, near the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Crestmark on the bank of the canal, near the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Crestmark on the bank of the canal, near the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Crestmark on the bank of the canal, near the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Crestmark on the bank of the canal, near the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Crestmark on the bank of the canal, near the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$804,925
The residence features a lounge area and a library, a kids' playground and a play room, swimming pools for children and adults, a garden, a club and a bar, a fitness room, a barbecue area, a spa, a yoga area. Completion - 1st quarter of 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure Dubai Mall -…
Agency
TRANIO
Apartment building Installment Flats in a High-Rise Tower in Dubai Business Bay
Apartment building Installment Flats in a High-Rise Tower in Dubai Business Bay
Apartment building Installment Flats in a High-Rise Tower in Dubai Business Bay
Apartment building Installment Flats in a High-Rise Tower in Dubai Business Bay
Apartment building Installment Flats in a High-Rise Tower in Dubai Business Bay
Apartment building Installment Flats in a High-Rise Tower in Dubai Business Bay
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,36M
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 100
Luxurious City-View Flats in a High-Rise Tower in Business Bay Dubai The 1 to 4-bedroom flats are situated in the most prestigious project in Business Bay, Dubai. This 122-storey tower with bright golden blends the traditional Emirates charm with contemporary amenities. The flats for sale in…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex DAMAC Towers by Paramount Hotels & Resorts complex with city views, in the popular tourist area, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex DAMAC Towers by Paramount Hotels & Resorts complex with city views, in the popular tourist area, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex DAMAC Towers by Paramount Hotels & Resorts complex with city views, in the popular tourist area, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex DAMAC Towers by Paramount Hotels & Resorts complex with city views, in the popular tourist area, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex DAMAC Towers by Paramount Hotels & Resorts complex with city views, in the popular tourist area, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex DAMAC Towers by Paramount Hotels & Resorts complex with city views, in the popular tourist area, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$332,095
The hotel and residential complex in the heart of the prestigious area in Dubai. It is a project of three towers with apartments and a fourth tower that houses the Paramount Hotels Resorts Hollywood-style hotel. The multi-level area connecting the four 270-meter towers will offer a variety o…
Agency
TRANIO
Apartment building Casa Canal by Fendi AHS
Apartment building Casa Canal by Fendi AHS
Apartment building Casa Canal by Fendi AHS
Apartment building Casa Canal by Fendi AHS
Apartment building Casa Canal by Fendi AHS
Apartment building Casa Canal by Fendi AHS
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$6,12M
The year of construction 2025
Casa Canal by Fendi is a luxurious beachfront property that combines the excellence of the premium developer and the elegance of the Italian fashion house & Fendi Casa;. The property offers breathtaking views of the Burj Khalifa and Skyline, as well as direct access to the Dubai Water Canal.…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Apartment building Apartments in 110 Storey Downtown Residences Tower in Business Bay
Apartment building Apartments in 110 Storey Downtown Residences Tower in Business Bay
Apartment building Apartments in 110 Storey Downtown Residences Tower in Business Bay
Apartment building Apartments in 110 Storey Downtown Residences Tower in Business Bay
Apartment building Apartments in 110 Storey Downtown Residences Tower in Business Bay
Apartment building Apartments in 110 Storey Downtown Residences Tower in Business Bay
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$565,724
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 100
Apartments in 110 Storey Downtown Residences Tower in Business Bay with Flexible Payment Plan DWTN Residences are strategically positioned within the golden triangle of Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown Dubai, and Business Bay. This architectural marvel offers breathtaking views of Downtown Dubai …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Apartments in 110 Storey Downtown Residences Tower in Business Bay
Apartment building Apartments in 110 Storey Downtown Residences Tower in Business Bay
Apartment building Apartments in 110 Storey Downtown Residences Tower in Business Bay
Apartment building Apartments in 110 Storey Downtown Residences Tower in Business Bay
Apartment building Apartments in 110 Storey Downtown Residences Tower in Business Bay
Apartment building Apartments in 110 Storey Downtown Residences Tower in Business Bay
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,30M
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 100
Apartments in 110 Storey Downtown Residences Tower in Business Bay with Flexible Payment Plan DWTN Residences are strategically positioned within the golden triangle of Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown Dubai, and Business Bay. This architectural marvel offers breathtaking views of Downtown Dubai …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex Lumena Alta Business Bay
Residential complex Lumena Alta Business Bay
Residential complex Lumena Alta Business Bay
Residential complex Lumena Alta Business Bay
Residential complex Lumena Alta Business Bay
Residential complex Lumena Alta Business Bay
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$6,96M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2030
The name LUMENA ALTA itself indicates a place where ambition meets brilliance. Lumena, derived from the Latin lumen, evokes associations with pure radiance as a symbol of vision, creativity, and innovation. Alta, meaning “elevated,” speaks to status, aspiration, and architectural height. …
Agency
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Residential complex New apartments in the elite skyscraper DNWT Residences, Business Bay area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New apartments in the elite skyscraper DNWT Residences, Business Bay area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New apartments in the elite skyscraper DNWT Residences, Business Bay area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New apartments in the elite skyscraper DNWT Residences, Business Bay area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New apartments in the elite skyscraper DNWT Residences, Business Bay area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New apartments in the elite skyscraper DNWT Residences, Business Bay area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$503,784
DWTN Residences is a new residential project, which is one of the tallest residential buildings in the city. Situated between Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown Dubai and Business Bay, the project offers incredible views of the Burj Khalifa and the waters of the Persian Gulf, and also provides easy…
Agency
TRANIO
Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay
Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay
Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay
Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay
Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay
Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$284,121
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 25
Aquatic City-Style Complex with Flexible Payment Plans in Business Bay, Dubai Business Bay is a dynamic and rapidly developing commercial and residential hub in the heart of Dubai. Known for its sleek, modern architecture and prime location, it offers a blend of luxury living and business op…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Apartments in 110 Storey Downtown Residences Tower in Business Bay
Apartment building Apartments in 110 Storey Downtown Residences Tower in Business Bay
Apartment building Apartments in 110 Storey Downtown Residences Tower in Business Bay
Apartment building Apartments in 110 Storey Downtown Residences Tower in Business Bay
Apartment building Apartments in 110 Storey Downtown Residences Tower in Business Bay
Apartment building Apartments in 110 Storey Downtown Residences Tower in Business Bay
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$808,680
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 100
Apartments in 110 Storey Downtown Residences Tower in Business Bay with Flexible Payment Plan DWTN Residences are strategically positioned within the golden triangle of Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown Dubai, and Business Bay. This architectural marvel offers breathtaking views of Downtown Dubai …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex The Paragon
Residential complex The Paragon
Residential complex The Paragon
Residential complex The Paragon
Residential complex The Paragon
Residential complex The Paragon
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$629,887
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 23
Area 149–245 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Real estate in Dubai at a bargain price with full legal support. Help with the transfer of funds. Free selection of real estate. The Paragon Apartment with a profitable location and Dubai's main economic center with 1 bedroom. Want to buy apartments with a convenient location and the main …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
149.0
629,887
Apartment 3 rooms
245.0
1,08M
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Apartments with a home theater, in Paramount Tower residential complex with stores and wellness center, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Apartments with a home theater, in Paramount Tower residential complex with stores and wellness center, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Apartments with a home theater, in Paramount Tower residential complex with stores and wellness center, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Apartments with a home theater, in Paramount Tower residential complex with stores and wellness center, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Apartments with a home theater, in Paramount Tower residential complex with stores and wellness center, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$310,887
The project features magnificent views of the Burj neighborhood, as well as palm trees, islands and the iconic Burj Al Arab Hotel. The residential complex includes ground-floor retail and a hotel, as well as many branded amenities for guests and residents. A wide selection of luxury apartmen…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex JUMEIRAH LIVING
Residential complex JUMEIRAH LIVING
Residential complex JUMEIRAH LIVING
Residential complex JUMEIRAH LIVING
Residential complex JUMEIRAH LIVING
Residential complex JUMEIRAH LIVING
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,05M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 35
Area 194–280 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Real estate in Dubai at a bargain price with full legal support. Assistance in the transfer of funds. Free selection of real estate. Jumeirah Living – the third multifunctional tower, which is part of the Marina Gate complex. The building is located in the Dubai Marina area. Development and…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
194.0
2,05M
Apartment 3 rooms
280.0
2,96M
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Apartment building Elegance Tower branded by Zuhair Murad Damac
Apartment building Elegance Tower branded by Zuhair Murad Damac
Apartment building Elegance Tower branded by Zuhair Murad Damac
Apartment building Elegance Tower branded by Zuhair Murad Damac
Apartment building Elegance Tower branded by Zuhair Murad Damac
Apartment building Elegance Tower branded by Zuhair Murad Damac
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$980,737
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Elegance Tower, a striking 26-storey residential landmark co-designed by the renowned fashion icon Zuhair Murad, stands proudly in the vibrant heart of Downtown Dubai. This architectural masterpiece offers residences featuring one or two bedrooms, each meticulously crafted to exude urban sop…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Residential complex Avarra by Palace
Residential complex Avarra by Palace
Residential complex Avarra by Palace
Residential complex Avarra by Palace
Residential complex Avarra by Palace
Residential complex Avarra by Palace
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$735,100
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2031
Number of floors 75
Avarra by Palace is a branded residential complex from Emaar with the aesthetics of Palace Hotels + Resorts and panoramic views of Business Bay.Avarra by Palace is a new premium project developed in partnership with Palace Hotels + Resorts. Located in Business Bay, on the shores of the Dubai…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Canal Front Residences
Residential complex Canal Front Residences
Residential complex Canal Front Residences
Residential complex Canal Front Residences
Residential complex Canal Front Residences
Residential complex Canal Front Residences
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$550,744
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 14
Area 90–137 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! Canal Front Residences – the latest elite community in the Dubai Al Safa area, located on the Dubai Water Canal, at the very edge of the water. The complex is being built in a dynamically devel…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
90.0
550,744
Apartment 2 rooms
137.0
811,508
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex The world's first residential property under the Bugatti brand
Residential complex The world's first residential property under the Bugatti brand
Residential complex The world's first residential property under the Bugatti brand
Residential complex The world's first residential property under the Bugatti brand
Residential complex The world's first residential property under the Bugatti brand
Residential complex The world's first residential property under the Bugatti brand
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$5,32M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Bugatti Residences by Binghatti is the world's first residential complex under the Bugatti brand, which will be built in Dubai. This unique project is the result of a collaboration between Emirati developer Binghatti Properties and renowned French luxury car manufacturer Bugatti. The complex…
Agency
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Residential complex Bayz 102
Residential complex Bayz 102
Residential complex Bayz 102
Residential complex Bayz 102
Residential complex Bayz 102
Residential complex Bayz 102
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$345,766
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 102
Apartments in the prestigious residential complex Bayz 102 in the heart of Business Bay! Top location! Premium amenities! Fully furnished apartments! Metro station nearby! Quick access to key locations of Dubai! We will select housing with a favorable mortgage rate or installment plan in the…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay
Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay
Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay
Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay
Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay
Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$747,647
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 25
Aquatic City-Style Complex with Flexible Payment Plans in Business Bay, Dubai Business Bay is a dynamic and rapidly developing commercial and residential hub in the heart of Dubai. Known for its sleek, modern architecture and prime location, it offers a blend of luxury living and business op…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Apartment building Cavalli Couture by Damac
Apartment building Cavalli Couture by Damac
Apartment building Cavalli Couture by Damac
Apartment building Cavalli Couture by Damac
Apartment building Cavalli Couture by Damac
Apartment building Cavalli Couture by Damac
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$6,01M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Couture by Cavalli is the ultimate expression of luxury living with a designer touch. This exclusive collection of residences along the Dubai Canal offers a contemporary and lavish lifestyle for the exceptional few. The tower, designed by Roberto Cavalli, showcases Italian elegance and refin…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Residential complex The Opus
Residential complex The Opus
Residential complex The Opus
Residential complex The Opus
Residential complex The Opus
Residential complex The Opus
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,19M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 28
Area 86–239 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? Great idea! We will help you with the relocation and registration of residency! We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments f…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
86.0
1,19M
Apartment 2 rooms
239.0
3,31M
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Apartments in 101-storey skyscraper in Business Bay business district near metro, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Apartments in 101-storey skyscraper in Business Bay business district near metro, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Apartments in 101-storey skyscraper in Business Bay business district near metro, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Apartments in 101-storey skyscraper in Business Bay business district near metro, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Apartments in 101-storey skyscraper in Business Bay business district near metro, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Apartments in 101-storey skyscraper in Business Bay business district near metro, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$638,668
Apartments in one of the tallest buildings in the neighbourhood, minutes away from Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall. Flats with panoramic views of Downtown Dubai, Business Bay and Dubai Water Canal. With more than 40 on-site amenities and facilities, this is an ideal choice for short or long term…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Trillionaire Residences
Residential complex Trillionaire Residences
Residential complex Trillionaire Residences
Residential complex Trillionaire Residences
Residential complex Trillionaire Residences
Residential complex Trillionaire Residences
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,23M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 25
Trillionaire Residences Location - Business Bay, Dubai End of construction - III 2024 Trillionaire Residences — is a premium complex of 25 floors, offers residences with 1-2 bedrooms, studios and shopping facilities. This residential complex will be located right on the waterfront o…
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
Residential complex Luxury residence Majestine with a swimming pool and gardens in the center of Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxury residence Majestine with a swimming pool and gardens in the center of Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxury residence Majestine with a swimming pool and gardens in the center of Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxury residence Majestine with a swimming pool and gardens in the center of Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxury residence Majestine with a swimming pool and gardens in the center of Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$300,866
We offer furnished apartments with different layouts. The residence features a swimming pool with a kids' zone, a gym, steam rooms and a sauna, a children's playground, beautiful landscaped gardens, around-the-clock concierge service. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is in th…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Bugatti Residences
Residential complex Bugatti Residences
Residential complex Bugatti Residences
Residential complex Bugatti Residences
Residential complex Bugatti Residences
Residential complex Bugatti Residences
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$5,23M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 46
Area 271–720 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
271.0
5,23M
Apartment 3 rooms
488.0
10,03M
Apartment 4 rooms
720.0
14,25M
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Aykon Heights residential complex with views of the harbor, water channel and city, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Aykon Heights residential complex with views of the harbor, water channel and city, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Aykon Heights residential complex with views of the harbor, water channel and city, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Aykon Heights residential complex with views of the harbor, water channel and city, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Aykon Heights residential complex with views of the harbor, water channel and city, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$254,606
The project includes 4 skyscrapers towers with cafes, lounge areas, and apartments. Residential complex with elite and spacious furnished apartments, in a prestigious area, close to the city's attractions. Breathtaking views of several interesting sites: Persian Gulf, Dubai Canal, Safa Park,…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Damac Majestine
Residential complex Damac Majestine
Residential complex Damac Majestine
Residential complex Damac Majestine
Residential complex Damac Majestine
Residential complex Damac Majestine
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$390,411
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 20
Area 84–90 m²
2 real estate properties 2
HELP FOR HELP IN DUBAE!FULL EARLY OF MADE!!! DAMAC Majestine is located next to shops, entertainment and leisure facilities. Inside you will find the comfort of already furnished furniture in the collection of residential premises designed with exceptional attention to detail. PRODUCTS AND A…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
90.0
490,685
Apartment
84.0
390,411
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Apartment building CANAL HEIGHTS
Apartment building CANAL HEIGHTS
Apartment building CANAL HEIGHTS
Apartment building CANAL HEIGHTS
Apartment building CANAL HEIGHTS
Apartment building CANAL HEIGHTS
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$340,000
CANAL HEIGHTS is a two-tower luxury residential complex from DAMAC's leading developer with the Swiss jewelry brand de Grisogono Busines bay Interest-free installment for the entire construction period is provided from the developer 80/20 Starting price / area  - Studio from 340000 $ /…
Agency
DOM REAL ESTATE
Residential complex New Eden House Park Residence with a swimming pool, a kindergarten and services close to Jumeirah Beach, Al Wasl, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Eden House Park Residence with a swimming pool, a kindergarten and services close to Jumeirah Beach, Al Wasl, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Eden House Park Residence with a swimming pool, a kindergarten and services close to Jumeirah Beach, Al Wasl, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Eden House Park Residence with a swimming pool, a kindergarten and services close to Jumeirah Beach, Al Wasl, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Eden House Park Residence with a swimming pool, a kindergarten and services close to Jumeirah Beach, Al Wasl, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Eden House Park Residence with a swimming pool, a kindergarten and services close to Jumeirah Beach, Al Wasl, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$935,917
Eden House The Park is a place, where nature and urban lifestyle come together and create the unique atmosphere for living and recreation. This residential complex is located along picturesque Dubai Canal and sets a new standard of comfortable and refined lifestyle. Every detail is carefully…
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex One By Binghatti
Residential complex One By Binghatti
Residential complex One By Binghatti
Residential complex One By Binghatti
Residential complex One By Binghatti
Residential complex One By Binghatti
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$491,766
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Area 57–386 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Introducing One by Binghatti, the epitome of urban luxury: a stunning high-rise residential tower that redefines city living. Soaring above the skyline, this architectural marvel boasts a sleek, modern design with crystal glass facade and striking brass accents. Nestled along a picturesque w…
Agency
Easy Life Property
Residential complex Casa Canal
Residential complex Casa Canal
Residential complex Casa Canal
Residential complex Casa Canal
Residential complex Casa Canal
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$6,30M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 13
Area 418–530 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarant…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Villa
530.0
8,90M
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay
Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay
Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay
Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay
Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay
Apartment building Exclusive Apartments with Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$516,428
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 25
Aquatic City-Style Complex with Flexible Payment Plans in Business Bay, Dubai Business Bay is a dynamic and rapidly developing commercial and residential hub in the heart of Dubai. Known for its sleek, modern architecture and prime location, it offers a blend of luxury living and business op…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Residential complex Near the subway station
Residential complex Near the subway station
Residential complex Near the subway station
Residential complex Near the subway station
Residential complex Near the subway station
Residential complex Near the subway station
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$783,650
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
🌟 *SOBHA SKYPARKS* 🌟  Defining luxury on the legendary Sheikh Zayed Road.   ✨ Luxury apartments: 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms starting at $783,650.    💰 Payment plan: 70% during construction, 30% upon completion.   🏢 A luxurious 425-meter tower with 110 floors and first-class am…
Agency
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a high-rise residence Nobles Towers, close to Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah Beach, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a high-rise residence Nobles Towers, close to Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah Beach, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a high-rise residence Nobles Towers, close to Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah Beach, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a high-rise residence Nobles Towers, close to Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah Beach, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a high-rise residence Nobles Towers, close to Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah Beach, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a high-rise residence Nobles Towers, close to Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah Beach, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$478,643
The residence features a 5-level parking, a gym, a swimming pool. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the heart of Dubai. Downtown - 4 minutes Burj Khalifa - 6 minutes Dubai Mall - 7 minutes Jumeirah Beach - 9 minutes Brj Al Arab - 16 minutes Palm Jumeirah - 20 minutes
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex BAYZ 101 by Danube
Residential complex BAYZ 101 by Danube
Residential complex BAYZ 101 by Danube
Residential complex BAYZ 101 by Danube
Residential complex BAYZ 101 by Danube
Residential complex BAYZ 101 by Danube
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$518,904
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 101
Apartments in the incredible BAYZ 101 by Danube complex in Business Bay! An excellent option for living, resale and rental! Rental yield - from 7.7% in $! Income from resale will be from 33%! Gorgeous panoramic view of Burj Khalifa! Installment plan 0%! The apartments are fully furnished! …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex J One Tower A
Residential complex J One Tower A
Residential complex J One Tower A
Residential complex J One Tower A
Residential complex J One Tower A
Residential complex J One Tower A
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$671,233
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 19
Unique apartments in the new J One project on the banks of the Dubai Canal! Yield from 10%! Gorgeous panoramic view! Great location! Rental income from $3600 per month! The complex is completed! Facilities: swimming pool, gym, children's playground, children's pool, green spaces, barbecue a…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Pagani Tower — residential complex by Dar Al Arkan with unique design and views of Dubai Water Canal and Burj Khalifa in Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex Pagani Tower — residential complex by Dar Al Arkan with unique design and views of Dubai Water Canal and Burj Khalifa in Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex Pagani Tower — residential complex by Dar Al Arkan with unique design and views of Dubai Water Canal and Burj Khalifa in Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex Pagani Tower — residential complex by Dar Al Arkan with unique design and views of Dubai Water Canal and Burj Khalifa in Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex Pagani Tower — residential complex by Dar Al Arkan with unique design and views of Dubai Water Canal and Burj Khalifa in Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex Pagani Tower — residential complex by Dar Al Arkan with unique design and views of Dubai Water Canal and Burj Khalifa in Business Bay, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,84M
The project is a residential building in the centre of Dubai designed by Horacio Pagani. The residential complex is in the form of a unique tower with an unusual design: winding curves and a glass sphere on top of the building. The building's advantageous location offers the best panoramic v…
Agency
TRANIO