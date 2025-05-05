  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential complex New residence Grandala with a swimming pool and a club in Al Satwa area, in the heart of Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New residence Grandala with a swimming pool and a club in Al Satwa area, in the heart of Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$662,336
;
17
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 15882
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2356404
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Emirates Towers (~ 700 m)
  • Metro
    Financial Centre (~ 800 m)

About the complex

We offer furnished apartments.

Some flats have a view of Burj Khalifa.

The residence features an infinity pool, a gym, a cinema, a club, a bar and a billiard room.

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Appliances
  • "Smart Home" system
  • High ceilings (3.2 meters)
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • DIFC metro station - 5 minutes walk
  • Dubai Mall - 7 minutes
  • DIFC - 4 minutes drive
  • Business Bay - 5 minutes drive
  • Jumeirah Beach - 5 minutes drive
  • Dubai Canal - 5 minutes drive
  • Dubai International Airport - 15 minutes drive

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex The 100
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$543,020
Residential complex South Garden
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$149,741
Residential complex Chic Tower by DAMAC
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$391,424
Residential complex Aykon Heights residential complex with views of the harbor, water channel and city, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$244,663
Apartment building vida marina residence
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$958,904
You are viewing
Residential complex New residence Grandala with a swimming pool and a club in Al Satwa area, in the heart of Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$662,336
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New waterfront complex of villas and townhouses Bay Villas with a beach and a yacht marina, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New waterfront complex of villas and townhouses Bay Villas with a beach and a yacht marina, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$12,05M
We offer villas and townhouses with swimming pools and gardens. The residence features a promenade, a beach and a beach club, a yacht marina, lounge areas, a barbecue area, a kids' playground and a sports ground, a gym. Facilities and equipment in the house Built-in kitchen cabinetry and a…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Marlin
Residential complex Marlin
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$516,400
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 24
Modern apartments in the new Marlin project in the Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi area. Investment and attractive apartments! Profitability - from 10% in $! Let's provide the investor catalog! Fully equipped kitchen! Important installment plan! Convenience: round-the-clock video surveillance, s…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment building CANAL HEIGHTS
Apartment building CANAL HEIGHTS
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$340,000
CANAL HEIGHTS is a two-tower luxury residential complex from DAMAC's leading developer with the Swiss jewelry brand de Grisogono Busines bay Interest-free installment for the entire construction period is provided from the developer 80/20 Starting price / area  - Studio from 340000 $ /…
Agency
DOM REAL ESTATE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications