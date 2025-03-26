  1. Realting.com
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$15,89M
BTC
188.9947433
ETH
9 906.0225296
USDT
15 709 062.7765227
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
9
Address
Params
Description
Apartments
Media
ID: 17644
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/06/2025

Location

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Premium class
  Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  The year of construction
    2025
  Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    4

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour

About the complex

Forest Villas - designed as an urban residential complex in the heart of a forest reserve with dedicated green areas and open spaces, this private gated community of over 740,000 m2 is surrounded by large lagoons to provide you with a sense of peace and tranquility. With 92,000 m2 of lush green spaces and plenty of greenery between the villas, you can experience the richness of nature in all its glory. 

With 2 blue lagoons available to residents of the complexes, life here is a leisurely communion with the driving force of nature. You can walk along the waterfront, spend time on the beach, or simply contemplate the water's surface. Within the Forest Villas complex, there are the best schools and kindergartens, where children will be educated away from the hustle and bustle of the city. 

Indulge in personalized shopping therapy with the most sought-after brands available right at your doorstep in the exclusive shopping area of the complex. Each villa is spread over 700 m2 and features a spacious courtyard and a private swimming pool with a garden.

 

Infrastructure:

  • Skate Park
  • Lush green spaces 
  • Private beach with sun loungers
  • Fitness club 
  • Treadmills
  • Supermarket
  • Indoor movie theater
  • 24/7 security
  • Children's playgrounds
  • Gardens and parks, sensory garden
  • Library, art room
  • Restaurants and cafés
  • Open Air Theater 
  • Pet walking areas
     
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 1 541.4 – 1 573.3
Price per m², USD 10,258 – 10,991
Apartment price, USD 15,89M – 16,94M

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Ask all your questions
