Forest Villas - designed as an urban residential complex in the heart of a forest reserve with dedicated green areas and open spaces, this private gated community of over 740,000 m2 is surrounded by large lagoons to provide you with a sense of peace and tranquility. With 92,000 m2 of lush green spaces and plenty of greenery between the villas, you can experience the richness of nature in all its glory.

With 2 blue lagoons available to residents of the complexes, life here is a leisurely communion with the driving force of nature. You can walk along the waterfront, spend time on the beach, or simply contemplate the water's surface. Within the Forest Villas complex, there are the best schools and kindergartens, where children will be educated away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Indulge in personalized shopping therapy with the most sought-after brands available right at your doorstep in the exclusive shopping area of the complex. Each villa is spread over 700 m2 and features a spacious courtyard and a private swimming pool with a garden.

Infrastructure: