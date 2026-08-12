Studios for Sale in UAE

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Studio Apartments in United Arab Emirates

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Dubai
44
Ajman
4
Abu Dhabi
9
Ras Al Khaimah
5
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1 604 properties total found
Studio apartment in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
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Studio apartment
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Area 40 m²
HOT STUDIO FULLY FURNISHED IN RAS AL KHAIMAH
$198,999
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Umed properties
Languages
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Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/8
An exceptional investment opportunity in Azizi Beach Oasis (Mirage 1) in Dubai Studio City. …
$199,343
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Private seller
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/15
Ready hotel apartments in Boutique 7 in Barsha Heights! Apartments for living and investment…
$272,258
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 10/18
The Collection at Taiyo is a fully furnished residence in Wasl Gate with modern style and pr…
$183,798
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DDA Real Estate
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Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Price starts from AED 1,275,000 | From 175 sqm Kaya Townhouses at Masaar – Harmonious Living…
$347,175
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International Property Alerts
Languages
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Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/5
Apartment in a modern residential complex 105 Residences in Jumeirah Village Circle! Well-de…
$174,272
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Price starts from AED 689,000 | From 37sqm Samana Manhattan is an upscale residential develo…
$187,611
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International Property Alerts
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Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/5
Mi Casa - apartments with modern design, green courtyards and a convenient price!Mi Casa by …
$204,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
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Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 6/12
Apartments in the new Amber by Enso project in Al Satwa! A unique residential complex in the…
$298,876
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DDA Real Estate
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Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 20/44
Apartments in the modern complex Binghatti Hill Views in the heart of Dubai Science Park! Hi…
$272,299
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DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 15/34
Apartments in the new project Guzel Towers in the heart of Jumeirah Village Triangle! Fully …
$154,528
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Price starts from AED 649,000 | From 37 sqm Experience the essence of Miami’s coastal vibran…
$176,719
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International Property Alerts
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English
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/7
Modern residential complex IR1DIAN Park 2 in Jumeirah Village Circle! Fully furnished kitche…
$235,527
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DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 10/20
TRESORA by WADAN: multifunctional property in Jumeirah Village Circle!TRESORA by WADAN is a …
$217,987
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DDA Real Estate
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Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Price starts from AED 1,197,000 | From 127 sqm Discover Sendian, the inaugural residential c…
$325,936
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International Property Alerts
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Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/41
Luxury apartment in the new residential complex - ME DO RE 2! Hand over very soon! Contempor…
$313,138
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DDA Real Estate
Languages
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 11/33
Project - SAAS HILLSLocation: Dubai Science ParkPlanned delivery date - IV 2027Saas Hills is…
Price on request
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Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Rove Home Downtown is the debut residential development by the iconic Rove Hotels brand. Ide…
$307,692
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Price starts from AED 660,000 | From 39sqm Samana Parkville is a newly launched high-rise re…
$179,714
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International Property Alerts
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Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Price starts from AED 680,000​ | From 38sqm Samana Barari Twin Towers is a la…
$185,160
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International Property Alerts
Languages
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Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 10/35
Beautiful apartments in the new complex Maison Elysee 3 in the Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)…
$197,390
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 10/20
Samana Boulevard Heights is a residential complex with private pools and modern comfort in D…
$224,798
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DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/10
Ready apartment in the residential complex Azizi Riviera 48! Demanded location! Furnished an…
$190,577
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DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 9/25
Ready-made apartments in a new residential complex Empire Residence in a sought-after area -…
$206,932
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DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 5/10
Trussardi Residences 2 apartments in the Al Furjan area! The apartments are completely furni…
$216,000
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DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 10/29
Beautiful apartments in Empire Lakeviews in the vibrant heart of Liwan! Great location! Wide…
$169,230
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DDA Real Estate
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Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 12/24
Beautiful apartment in Sol Levante residential complex in Jumeirah Village Triangle! Panoram…
$201,229
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DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 13/17
Apartments in the luxury residential complex Ellington Views II, under construction in the r…
$367,613
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DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Welcome to Samana Park Views, an exceptional residential development designed to elevate you…
$132,063
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 20/46
ELAR1S Sky is an ultra-high residential project in JVT with a view, a concept of light and a…
$225,139
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文

Properties features in United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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