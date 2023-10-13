Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Residential
  4. Studios

Studios for Sale in UAE

Dubai
81
Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
102 properties total found
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Dubai, UAE
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
€205,435
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
€260,043
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Dubai, UAE
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Dubai, UAE
€148,554
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Dubai, UAE
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Dubai, UAE
€199,907
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Dubai, UAE
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Dubai, UAE
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
DOM Real Estate offers you for sale this studio apartment located Plaza Residences in Jumeir…
€123,390
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Dubai, UAE
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Dubai, UAE
€359,898
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Dubai, UAE
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Dubai, UAE
€176,348
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Dubai, UAE
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Dubai, UAE
€327,134
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Dubai, UAE
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Dubai, UAE
€305,550
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Dubai, UAE
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Dubai, UAE
€141,723
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Dubai, UAE
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Dubai, UAE
€149,524
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Dubai, UAE
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
€155,257
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Dubai, UAE
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 28
€155,048
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Dubai, UAE
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Dubai, UAE
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Dubai, UAE
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Dubai, UAE
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Dubai, UAE
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Dubai, UAE
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Dubai, UAE
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Dubai, UAE
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Dubai, UAE
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Dubai, UAE
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Dubai, UAE
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Dubai, UAE
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Dubai, UAE
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Dubai, UAE
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Dubai, UAE
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Dubai, UAE
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Dubai, UAE
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Dubai, UAE
Price on request

Properties features in UAE

with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir