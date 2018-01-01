New luxury residence Bay 2 by Cavalli at 150 meters from the sea, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing studio, located in JVT, known as Seslia Tower by Tiger Group
Key Highlights;
Premium homes furnished with luxury equipment
Creative designs & decor in innovative style
Connected to prominent locations of the city
Amenities & Facilities;
Studio
1 Bath
Furnished
BUA; 450 Sqft
Laundry space
Balcony / Terrace
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception area
Gym
Swimming pool
Barbeque area
Dining & Retail outlet
Health care centre
Kid’s play area
Leisure & Park
Restaurant & Cafe
Basketball & Tennis court
Beach Volleyball
Beach access
Jogging, Running & Cycling track
Spa & Sauna room
Shopping & Supermarket area
Yoga & Meditation area
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Wadi Al Safa 5, known as The V Tower by Tiger Group
Payment Plan;
Down Payment – 50%
On Handover – 50%
Amenities & Facilities;
1 Bedroom
2 Bath
Furnished
BUA; 648 Sqft
Powder room
Balcony / Terrace
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception area
Barbeque area
Gym
Swimming pool
Dining & Retail outlet
Health care centre
Leisure & Park
Kid’s play area
Restaurant & Cafe
Supermarket & Shopping area
Mosque
School & Institute
Spa & Sauna room
Sports court
Green surrounding
Cycling, Jogging & Running area
Fitness centre
Gardens
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 3 apartment, located in JVC, known as Levanto by ORO 24.
Amenities & Facilties;
- 3 Bedroom
- 3 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 1,292 Sqft
- Store area
- Balcony / Terrace
- Sunken seat
- Swimming pool
- Cabanas
- Cinema
- Kid's play area
- Party Hall
- Lift, Lobby & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Health care centre
- Squash
- Jacuzzi
- Chess area
- Multimedia gaming zone
- Bowling alley
- Billiards
- Jogging, Running & Cycling track
- Indoor golfing zone
- Business centre & library
- Table Tennis
- Supermarket & Shopping area
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Restaurant & Cafe
- School & Institute
- Fitness centre
- Yoga & Meditation area
Nearby Neighbourhood;
- Victory Heights; 1.5Km
- Sports City; 1.7Km
- Jumeirah Village Triangle; 2.5Km
- Motor City; 2.7Km
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
