  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. New luxury residence Bay 2 by Cavalli at 150 meters from the sea, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE

New luxury residence Bay 2 by Cavalli at 150 meters from the sea, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€1,27M
;
13
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residence features a lounge area, a steam batha and a sauna, a swimming pool, a barbecue area, a landscaped garden, a concierge.

Completion - January, 2028.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Sea - 150 meters
  • School - 3 km
  • Pharmacy - 1 km
  • Shopping mall - 3 km
  • Burj Khalifa - 21 km
  • Airport - 32 km
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building 4BR | Bluewaters Bay | Apt
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,58M
Residential complex Residence Prive with a kids' club and a spa area on the water’s edge of Business Bay's marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€305,600
Residential complex New residence Weybridge Gardens with a swimming pool, gardens and a co-working area near a highway, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE
Deira, UAE
from
€115,312
Residential complex Tall residential complex with artificial lakes and sandy beach, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€13,42M
Apartment building 3BR | DG1 Living Tower | Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,15M
You are viewing
New luxury residence Bay 2 by Cavalli at 150 meters from the sea, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,27M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Studio | Seslia Tower | JVT
Apartment building Studio | Seslia Tower | JVT
Dubai, UAE
from
€147,000
Completion date: 2025
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing studio, located in JVT, known as Seslia Tower by Tiger Group Key Highlights; Premium homes furnished with luxury equipment Creative designs & decor in innovative style Connected to prominent locations of the city Amenities & Facilities; Studio 1 Bath Furnished BUA; 450 Sqft Laundry space Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Gym Swimming pool Barbeque area Dining & Retail outlet Health care centre Kid’s play area Leisure & Park Restaurant & Cafe Basketball & Tennis court Beach Volleyball Beach access Jogging, Running & Cycling track Spa & Sauna room Shopping & Supermarket area Yoga & Meditation area For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 1BR | The V Tower | Payment Plan
Apartment building 1BR | The V Tower | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from
€169,000
Completion date: 2023
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Wadi Al Safa 5, known as The V Tower by Tiger Group Payment Plan; Down Payment – 50% On Handover – 50% Amenities & Facilities; 1 Bedroom 2 Bath Furnished BUA; 648 Sqft Powder room Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Barbeque area Gym Swimming pool Dining & Retail outlet Health care centre Leisure & Park Kid’s play area Restaurant & Cafe Supermarket & Shopping area Mosque School & Institute Spa & Sauna room Sports court Green surrounding Cycling, Jogging & Running area Fitness centre Gardens For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 3BR | Levanto | Nearby Neighbourhood
Apartment building 3BR | Levanto | Nearby Neighbourhood
Dubai, UAE
from
€406,000
Completion date: 2025
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 3 apartment, located in JVC, known as Levanto by ORO 24. Amenities & Facilties; - 3 Bedroom - 3 Bath - Unfurnished  - BUA; 1,292 Sqft  - Store area  - Balcony / Terrace  - Sunken seat - Swimming pool - Cabanas  - Cinema  - Kid's play area - Party Hall - Lift, Lobby & Waiting area - Reception area - Health care centre - Squash  - Jacuzzi  - Chess area - Multimedia gaming zone - Bowling alley  - Billiards  - Jogging, Running & Cycling track  - Indoor golfing zone - Business centre & library  - Table Tennis  - Supermarket & Shopping area - Dining & Retail outlet - Restaurant & Cafe - School & Institute  - Fitness centre  - Yoga & Meditation area    Nearby Neighbourhood; - Victory Heights; 1.5Km - Sports City; 1.7Km - Jumeirah Village Triangle; 2.5Km - Motor City; 2.7Km   For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at  Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Realting.com
Go