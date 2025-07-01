Apartment in a new building Lyvia by Palace - Emaar

Lyvia by Palace — Emaar, Dubai Creek Harbour
Waterfront living, refined by design. Lyvia brings Palace-branded elegance to Dubai Creek Harbour with calm, light-filled interiors, flowing architecture, and seamless indoor-outdoor spaces. Choose from 1–3 bedroom apartments and 3-bedroom townhouses, oriented to sweeping creek and skyline views amid landscaped promenades and wellness-led amenities. Moments from Creek Marina and Ras Al Khor, Lyvia pairs serene nature with city convenience—crafted for comfort, privacy, and lasting value. Register your interest today.