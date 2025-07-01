  1. Realting.com
  Apartment in a new building Lyvia by Palace - Emaar

Apartment in a new building Lyvia by Palace - Emaar

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

Lyvia by Palace — Emaar, Dubai Creek Harbour
Waterfront living, refined by design. Lyvia brings Palace-branded elegance to Dubai Creek Harbour with calm, light-filled interiors, flowing architecture, and seamless indoor-outdoor spaces. Choose from 1–3 bedroom apartments and 3-bedroom townhouses, oriented to sweeping creek and skyline views amid landscaped promenades and wellness-led amenities. Moments from Creek Marina and Ras Al Khor, Lyvia pairs serene nature with city convenience—crafted for comfort, privacy, and lasting value. Register your interest today.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink

Video Review of apartment building Lyvia by Palace - Emaar

