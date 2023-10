Dubai, UAE

from €255,318

49–103 m² 2

Completion date: 2024

Binghatti House – a new residential complex from the famous developer Binghatti Developers. An extended-metal residential tower is located in the developed Jumeirah Village Circle area, providing future residents with a comfortable and profitable location, as well as proximity to the main infrastructure facilities. The 27-story residential complex offers a wide selection of real estate – functional studios, spacious apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. The complex is located on an impressive podium, where shopping and entertainment facilities will be located. The architecture of the residential complex corresponds to the style of the developer Binghatti Developers, it combines modern stylish solutions, a monumental facade and elegant features characteristic of the design code Jumeirah Village Circle. The developer paid special attention to filling the inner space. Each residence has an attractive design finish made using high quality materials. Due to thoughtful plans, each resident can organize a functional living space or implement a stylish interior design. Residents of the complex are offered a set of exclusive amenities: - Pools for adults and children. - The barbecue area. - Lounge areas for relaxation. - Children's playgrounds. - Park spaces and landscaped gardens. - Gym with modern equipment. Jumeirah Village Circle is considered one of the most popular areas for a comfortable life surrounded by developed infrastructure. In the immediate vicinity of the residential complex there are kindergartens and schools, cafes and restaurants, medical facilities, pharmacies and ATMs, and entertainment facilities. Due to their close proximity to the main transport routes, residents of the Binghatti House complex are provided with quick access to the main entertainment facilities and places of worship in Dubai.