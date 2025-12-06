  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Nura
Residential complex Nura
Residential complex Nura
Residential complex Nura
Residential complex Nura
Residential complex Nura
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$217,835
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 21
Nura is a modern coastal residence with panoramic views and resort infrastructure in Mina Al Arab by RAK Properties!Nura is a new premium residential complex from RAK Properties located in Downtown Mina, inside the large-scale coastal community of Mina Al Arab in Ras Al Khaimah. The project …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Cape Hayat
Residential complex Cape Hayat
Residential complex Cape Hayat
Residential complex Cape Hayat
Residential complex Cape Hayat
Residential complex Cape Hayat
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$528,219
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 20
Luxury apartment in the new Cape Hayat complex in Ras Al Khaimah! An excellent option for living, resale and rental! Yield from 10%! Possibly a residence permit! We will provide an investor catalog! Due date - 2 quarters. 2026 Amenities: bike path, fitness center, barbecue areas, shopping …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Quattro Del Mar
Residential complex Quattro Del Mar
Residential complex Quattro Del Mar
Residential complex Quattro Del Mar
Residential complex Quattro Del Mar
Residential complex Quattro Del Mar
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$231,781
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 13
Apartment with stunning panoramic ocean views and access to the beach! A wonderful apartment for living, investment and rental (ROI - from 10% in $). Favorable conditions for investors and promising investment potential! Quattro Del Mar — is a new development by RAK Properties, located on t…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Karon PhuketKaron Phuket
Residential complex Porto Playa
Residential complex Porto Playa
Residential complex Porto Playa
Residential complex Porto Playa
Residential complex Porto Playa
Residential complex Porto Playa
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$562,967
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Apartments with views of the embankment and the Persian Gulf! Yield - 6% in $! Private beach! A wonderful apartment for living and investment! Fully equipped kitchen! The new premium complex Porto Playa is located in Ras al Khaimah. Amenities: dedicated fitness center, clubhouse, pool with…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Seaside Sophistication at Mina Al Arab / RAK Mirasol
Residential complex Seaside Sophistication at Mina Al Arab / RAK Mirasol
Residential complex Seaside Sophistication at Mina Al Arab / RAK Mirasol
Residential complex Seaside Sophistication at Mina Al Arab / RAK Mirasol
Residential complex Seaside Sophistication at Mina Al Arab / RAK Mirasol
Residential complex Seaside Sophistication at Mina Al Arab / RAK Mirasol
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$435,006
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Mirasol by RAK Properties – Seaside Sophistication at Mina Al Arab. Waterfront Luxury Living in Ras Al Khaimah’s Most Prestigious Community. 1, 2, & 3 Bedroom Apartments and Penthouses | Handover: Q2 2028 Project Overview: Mirasol is a new coastal landmark by RAK Properties, loca…
Agency
Grupo Terranova Real Estate Ltd
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex "Solera, Downtown Mina" by RAK Properties (Units 168)
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$256,231
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 18
Welcome to Solera, Downtown Mina - New Residential Complex by RAK Properties  RAK Properties is a leading real estate developer committed to producing exceptional and sustainable destinations. Coastal Living Meets Urban Elegance – Ras Al Khaimah Discover Solera at Mina Al Arab — a…
Developer
DC Constructions (DD.CO.DE)
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$206,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 10
Area 84–131 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Gatsby Residences is a contemporary, low-rise residential tower that has been designed with a free-flowing facade that reflects the surrounding elements of nature. Located on the vibrant Hayat Island at the heart of the Mina Al Arab community, where the InterContinental and Anantara resor…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
84.3 – 87.7
205,145 – 212,509
Apartment 2 rooms
117.0 – 131.0
338,245 – 360,712
Agency
Geo Estate
Apartment building Quattro Del Mar
Apartment building Quattro Del Mar
Apartment building Quattro Del Mar
Apartment building Quattro Del Mar
Apartment building Quattro Del Mar
Apartment building Quattro Del Mar
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$300,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
A MASTERPIECE OF URBAN ARCHITECTURE AND NATURAL HARMONY From the chic one-bedroom apartments to the opulent three bedroom duplexs, each residence embodiesa symphony of sophistication and modern living. Here, panoramic windows not only ,frame the serene lagoon but also bring the vibrant is…
Agency
PSI Real Estate LLC
Residential complex EDGE
Residential complex EDGE
Residential complex EDGE
Residential complex EDGE
Residential complex EDGE
Residential complex EDGE
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$205,479
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Modern apartment in the EDGE project in Ras Al Khaimah! For life and investment! High rental income - from 10% in $! We will provide an investor catalog! Interest-free installments after handing over the keys! Completion date - Q2 2027 Amenities: ice skating rink, bar, swimming pool, g…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Mirasol II – Luxury Waterfront Living in Ras Al Khaimah. Near the new Wynn Casino.
Residential complex Mirasol II – Luxury Waterfront Living in Ras Al Khaimah. Near the new Wynn Casino.
Residential complex Mirasol II – Luxury Waterfront Living in Ras Al Khaimah. Near the new Wynn Casino.
Residential complex Mirasol II – Luxury Waterfront Living in Ras Al Khaimah. Near the new Wynn Casino.
Residential complex Mirasol II – Luxury Waterfront Living in Ras Al Khaimah. Near the new Wynn Casino.
Residential complex Mirasol II – Luxury Waterfront Living in Ras Al Khaimah. Near the new Wynn Casino.
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$234,949
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Mirasol II – Luxury Waterfront Living in Ras Al Khaimah: Discover Mirasol II by RAK Properties – an iconic new development in Mina Al Arab’s North Harbour, combining resort-style living, modern design, and a prime investment opportunity. Project Overview: Location: North Harbo…
Agency
Grupo Terranova Real Estate Ltd
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$145,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 17
Area 39–117 m²
3 real estate properties 3
The Rising Star project is located on the prestigious Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab, with the best-in-class amenities the region has to offer - magnificent beach views and the breathtaking expanse of the Arabian Gulf. Hayat Island features spectacular water views, a fantastic waterfront, w…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
75.0
211,000
Apartment 2 rooms
117.0
296,000
Studio apartment
39.0
145,000
Agency
Geo Estate
Apartment building Anantara Residences
Apartment building Anantara Residences
Apartment building Anantara Residences
Apartment building Anantara Residences
Apartment building Anantara Residences
Apartment building Anantara Residences
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$800,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Anantara, renowned for its Thai-inspired luxury hospitality, partners with RAK Properties, the Emirates’ leading developer for over two decades, to introduce an exclusive collection of waterfront residences in Mina, Ras Al Khaimah. This collaboration blends Anantara’s signature elegance with…
Agency
PSI Real Estate LLC
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$140,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 15
Area 44–110 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Hayat Residence is located on the prestigious Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab, with the best-in-class amenities the region has to offer, as well as magnificent beach views and the breathtaking expanse of the Arabian Gulf. Hayat Island features spectacular water views, a fantastic waterfront,…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
72.0
211,000
Apartment 2 rooms
110.0
296,000
Studio apartment
43.9
140,000
Agency
Geo Estate
