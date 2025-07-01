  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Abu Dhabi
  4. Residential complex The Beach House Fahid

Residential complex The Beach House Fahid

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$494,000
;
17
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 32761
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Abu Dhabi Emirate
  • City
    Abu Dhabi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Find your balance in a place surrounded by natural beauty and an inspiring community. Located in the vibrant heart of Fahid Island, The Beach House Fahid offers partial views of the endless sea and Abu Dhabi skyline, as well as unobstructed access to the shoreline, landscaped gardens, Coral Drive, and fitness and wellness areas within the coastal area.

 

The project comprises 11 elegant buildings, including studios, three-bedroom apartments, and maid's quarters. Each home is carefully designed with exquisite finishes inspired by the coastal surroundings, creating a tranquil, high-end living environment. 

 

Residents enjoy resort amenities including two swimming pools, two state-of-the-art gyms, children's playgrounds, and tranquil communal areas that encourage relaxation and socializing.

Location on the map

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Family townhouses in a new residential complex Urbana with a golf club and a swimming pool in Dubai South, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$337,455
Residential complex Society House Downtown Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$530,835
Apartment building Damac Bay 2 by Cavalli
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$943,989
Residential complex Modern residence Loreto with gardens and a restaurant close to golf club, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$848,253
Residential complex Townhouses in the new complex Bonds Avenue Residences with swimming pools, mini golf and gardens, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,65M
You are viewing
Residential complex The Beach House Fahid
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$494,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex Riwa
Residential complex Riwa
Residential complex Riwa
Residential complex Riwa
Residential complex Riwa
Show all Residential complex Riwa
Residential complex Riwa
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$640,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 10
Luxurious apartments in the new Riwa project! Wonderful apartments for living, resale and rental! Rental yield is up to 9.6%! Profitability from resale - 32-39%! We will provide an investor catalog! Gorgeous views of the Persian Gulf and Burj Khalifa! Due date - 3 quarters. 2027 Amenities:…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Vida Residences Saadiyat Island
Residential complex Vida Residences Saadiyat Island
Residential complex Vida Residences Saadiyat Island
Residential complex Vida Residences Saadiyat Island
Residential complex Vida Residences Saadiyat Island
Show all Residential complex Vida Residences Saadiyat Island
Residential complex Vida Residences Saadiyat Island
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$781,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Vida Residences Saadiyat Island is a dynamic and sophisticated community that harmoniously blends culture, creativity, and comfort. Located in the heart of Saadiyat Island, this residential complex offers 121 modern 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom residences, designed with attention to detail, combini…
Agency
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Apartment building Billionaire Sky Penthouse Jacob & Co Binghatti
Apartment building Billionaire Sky Penthouse Jacob & Co Binghatti
Apartment building Billionaire Sky Penthouse Jacob & Co Binghatti
Apartment building Billionaire Sky Penthouse Jacob & Co Binghatti
Apartment building Billionaire Sky Penthouse Jacob & Co Binghatti
Show all Apartment building Billionaire Sky Penthouse Jacob & Co Binghatti
Apartment building Billionaire Sky Penthouse Jacob & Co Binghatti
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$202,41M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
This magnificent penthouse, named "Billionaire Sky Penthouse", offers unparalleled views of the Burj Khalifa and the city skyline. Every corner of this ultra luxury attic reflects elegance and extravagance. It is a one-of-a-kind residence that stands out from the rest. This penthouse for …
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications