Mansions for sale in UAE

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Mansions in United Arab Emirates

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Dubai
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11 properties total found
Mansion 7 bedrooms in United Arab Emirates
Mansion 7 bedrooms
United Arab Emirates
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 2 600 m²
Floor 1/6
Specially Designed Detached House in The World Islands Sweden Island The World Islands is a …
$34,19M
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Mansion 6 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 805 m²
Number of floors 4
Mansions in Dubai Legends: Architectural Grandeur, Botanical Isolation and Elite Forest Livi…
$13,84M
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Mansion 6 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 10
Area 643 m²
Number of floors 4
Ultra Luxury Waterfront 6-Bedroom Mansions and Twin Villas in Academic City Academic City se…
$4,44M
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Mansion 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 410 m²
Number of floors 4
Mansions in Dubai Legends: Architectural Grandeur, Botanical Isolation and Elite Forest Livi…
$10,73M
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Mansion 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 11
Area 2 335 m²
Number of floors 4
Ultra Luxury Mansions with Private Swimming Pool, Spa, and Cinema in Dubai Nestled in the pr…
$20,52M
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Mansion 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 005 m²
Own this piece of paradise in the most breath-taking project on Palm Jumeirah where owner ca…
$14,25M
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Mansion 7 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Area 2 197 m²
Number of floors 3
$18,12M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 708 m²
Number of floors 12
$35,62M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
4 bedroom Mansion in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom Mansion
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 761 m²
Number of floors 12
$32,88M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 369 m²
Let life begin at Jouri Hills, the latest phase in the hugely popular Jumeirah Golf Estates …
$7,53M
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Mansion 7 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Area 1 932 m²
Invest in real estate in Dubai: record profits and guaranteed security!- Not subject to prop…
$16,22M
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文

Properties features in United Arab Emirates

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