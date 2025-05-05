Residential complex New Jaddaf Waterfront Lumiere Heights Residence with a pool, gardens and a panoramic view close to a metro station, Al Jadaf Waterfront, Dubai

Plunge into the world of exceptional comfort and refined elegance in Lumiere Heights, located at the picturesque Jaddaf Waterfront. This unique residential complex combines dynamics of the modern megapolis with natural serenity, opens breathtaking panoramic views of Dubai Creek and impressive urban landscape.

Every element is thought out to the last detail to create the ideal space for life. The wonderful architectural design is inspired by mild play of pearl and flowing lines of water, symbolizing harmony of nature and modern luxury lifestyle. Sophisticated studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms are waiting for you here.

Interiors of Lumiere Heights combine minimalism and sophistication, and high floor-to-ceiling windows fill the space with natural light and open breathtaking views. Spacious layouts and luxury finishing materials make each apartment a place, where dreams are born. Living areas are designed to give coziness and freedom of movement, and modern kitchens and bathrooms are made using premium materials and stylish designer solutions.

The complex offer an infinity pool with a breathtaking view of Dubai Creek, where you can relax after a busy day, an exclusive roof-top fitness center with modern equipment, a yoga area and spacious strength training grounds, as well as green gardens, which are ideal for walks and recreation outdoors. Moreover, residents have access to the lounge area, billiard, playground, mini library, co-working space and coffee bar.

Amenities:

infinity pool

fitness center

yoga area

lounge area

gardens

co-working space

playground

library

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2027

Payment plan: 65/35

Features of the flats

Unfurnished, no kitchen appliances but it'll be fully fitted

Dubai International Airport - 4 minutes

Metro station - 8 minutes

Business Bay - 15 minutes

Golf Club - 16 minutes

Dubai Creek - 17 minutes

Burj Khalifa - 18 minutes

Palm Jumeirah - 30 minutes

Dubai Marina - 34 minutes

Location and nearby infrastructure