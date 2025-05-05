  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New Jaddaf Waterfront Lumiere Heights Residence with a pool, gardens and a panoramic view close to a metro station, Al Jadaf Waterfront, Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$203,368
14/04/2025
$202,112
13/04/2025
$202,231
12/04/2025
$202,987
11/04/2025
$207,573
10/04/2025
$208,419
09/04/2025
$209,467
08/04/2025
$209,336
06/04/2025
$209,458
05/04/2025
$207,550
04/04/2025
$210,326
03/04/2025
$212,658
02/04/2025
$212,210
01/04/2025
$211,730
30/03/2025
$211,078
29/03/2025
$212,657
28/03/2025
$213,434
27/03/2025
$212,686
26/03/2025
$212,553
25/03/2025
$211,826
24/03/2025
$197,734
ID: 25402
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2441782
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Al Jadaf (~ 500 m)

About the complex

Plunge into the world of exceptional comfort and refined elegance in Lumiere Heights, located at the picturesque Jaddaf Waterfront. This unique residential complex combines dynamics of the modern megapolis with natural serenity, opens breathtaking panoramic views of Dubai Creek and impressive urban landscape.

Every element is thought out to the last detail to create the ideal space for life. The wonderful architectural design is inspired by mild play of pearl and flowing lines of water, symbolizing harmony of nature and modern luxury lifestyle. Sophisticated studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms are waiting for you here.

Interiors of Lumiere Heights combine minimalism and sophistication, and high floor-to-ceiling windows fill the space with natural light and open breathtaking views. Spacious layouts and luxury finishing materials make each apartment a place, where dreams are born. Living areas are designed to give coziness and freedom of movement, and modern kitchens and bathrooms are made using premium materials and stylish designer solutions.

The complex offer an infinity pool with a breathtaking view of Dubai Creek, where you can relax after a busy day, an exclusive roof-top fitness center with modern equipment, a yoga area and spacious strength training grounds, as well as green gardens, which are ideal for walks and recreation outdoors. Moreover, residents have access to the lounge area, billiard, playground, mini library, co-working space and coffee bar.

Amenities:

  • infinity pool
  • fitness center
  • yoga area
  • lounge area
  • gardens
  • co-working space
  • playground
  • library

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2027

Payment plan: 65/35

Features of the flats

Unfurnished, no kitchen appliances but it'll be fully fitted

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Dubai International Airport - 4 minutes
  • Metro station - 8 minutes
  • Business Bay - 15 minutes
  • Golf Club - 16 minutes
  • Dubai Creek - 17 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 18 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 30 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 34 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

