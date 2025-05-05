  1. Realting.com
  Apartments in the new Barari Lagoons residence with pools and green areas next to the American School and Global Village in Majan, Dubai

Residential complex Apartments in the new Barari Lagoons residence with pools and green areas next to the American School and Global Village in Majan, Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Welcome to Barari Lagoons - the place, where every day becomes a party, and your dream of harmony with nature comes true. The project landscape design is created for you to enjoy the tranquility of nature while having everything necessary for comfortable life at your fingertips.

Barari Lagoons is your own oasis, where the modern amenities meet the natural beauty, creating the unique space for life. Spacious studios and apartments with private swimming pools and modern facilities will become the ideal place for relaxation and rejuvenation. Imagine, you're enjoying your morning coffee at the balcony with a view of greenery and spend a warm evening by the pool, surrounded by fragrant plants.

This project includes not only luxury residences, but a wide range of premium amenities. Begin your day with outdoor yoga practice, and then go to the gym, inspiring to record of achievement. And in the evening meet with your loved ones at a barbecue party, enjoy delicious meals and homely atmosphere. There are fitness centers, kids' play areas, and wonderful communal spaces, where everybody will find something he loves. Evening walks along the well-kept alleys and outing on the fish ponds will become the real retreat for you after a busy day.

You can feel the unique blend of nature and modernity in Barari Lagoons. Every day has sense here, and your dreams come true.

Amenities

  • a lot of greenery
  • private swimming pool
  • kids' playgrounds
  • yoga areas
  • gym and fitness room

Completion - 2028.

Facilities and equipment in the house

With kitchen appliances and built-in wardrobe.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Majan in Dubai offers numerous advantages for residents and investors. It's located in the convenient transport accessibility, ensuring easy access to the main highways and important areas of the city, such as Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina. Majan is famous for its well-developed infrastructure, including schools, shopping malls, medical facilities, and parks, making it ideal for families. The environmental situation of the area is also its strong point - green areas and parks promote the comfortable atmosphere for life.

  • Dunecrest American School – 5 minutes
  • Global Village – 10 minutes
  • IMG World of Adventures – 10 minutes
  • Dubai Miracle Garden – 15 minutes
  • Dubai Mall – 20 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport – 20 minutes
  • Mall Of Emirates - 25 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 25 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

