Residential complex Casa AHS

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$6,40M
;
21
ID: 26257
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    16

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

Casa AHS offered its residents an unmatched experience with two entire floors of exclusive amenities. These spaces, meticulously designed to extend the comforts of home, transformed working out, conducting business, and socialising into ultra-luxe experiences. With breathtaking 360-degree views, every moment was infused with peace, wonder, and exhilaration.

Casa AHS sits at the center of it all, where simplicity meets luxury. Picture joyful family picnics in Safa Park and peaceful evening strolls along the Dubai Water Canal, right by your signature residence.

At the vibrant heart of Dubai, “Casa AHS” stands as a beacon of luxurious living. This exclusive residence epitomises sophistication and convenience, offering unparalleled access to the city’s most iconic destinations. Located just moments from the prestigious DIFC and a short drive from the legendary Burj Al Arab and Mall of the Emirates, “Casa AHS” ensures residents experience seamless luxury in Dubai’s finest locales. DIFC, renowned as the region’s premier financial hub, exudes sophistication and prosperity, attracting professionals and entrepreneurs alike. The Burj Al Arab, an architectural marvel synonymous with luxury and exclusivity, offers breathtaking views and unparalleled hospitality. Meanwhile, the Mall of the Emirates, a haven for luxury shopping and entertainment, satisfies every desire within moments of your doorstep. Discover “Casa AHS” and elevate your Dubai living experience to unparalleled heights of luxury and convenience.

PROJECT FEATURES

  • Casa AHS Residences comprising of Sky Villas, Sky Mansions and Sky Palaces.
  • Sizes ranging from 5,088 sq. Ft. To 29,700 sq. Ft.
  • All residences with stunning Water Canal and Safa Park views
  • Private elevators, that opens directly in your living room
  • Opulent spaces with ceiling height from 6 Meters to 12 Meters
  • 24/7 Dedicated world wide concierge app by Lujo
  • Personal parking spaces in fully enclosed garage
  • Electric vehicle charging stations and bicycle storage
  • Secured individual residential storage space
  • Expected delivery Q1, 2027
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 502.0
Price per m², USD 12,745
Apartment price, USD 6,40M
Apartments 4 rooms
Area, m² 720.0
Price per m², USD 13,235
Apartment price, USD 9,53M
Apartments 5 rooms
Area, m² 989.0
Price per m², USD 14,453
Apartment price, USD 14,29M
Apartments 6 rooms
Area, m² 1 948.0 – 3 270.0
Price per m², USD 13,738 – 16,073
Apartment price, USD 31,31M – 44,92M

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

USD
