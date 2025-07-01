Apartment in a new building Apartments with Installments in the Dubai Hartland II Community

Stylish Apartments with Installments in Dubai Hartland ll Community

Hartland II is an expansive 8 million square foot residential community in Dubai, seamlessly integrating luxurious living with natural beauty. It features over 1 million square feet of dedicated green spaces, including landscaped parks, tree-lined walkways, and linear gardens, creating a serene environment for residents. Thoughtfully designed with a focus on wellness and community living, Hartland II provides a tranquil escape while remaining well-connected to the heart of the city.

Apartments for sale in Dubai Hartland II, ideally located just 10 minutes from top international schools, hospitals, and clinics,12 minutes from Dubai International Airport, 15 minutes from Downtown Dubai and Dubai Mall, 25 minutes from Palm Jumeirah, and 30 minutes from JBR and Dubai Marina, offering unmatched connectivity to the city’s key destinations.

The project features a striking modern exterior with a sleek architectural silhouette rising 39 stories high, designed to offer panoramic views of the Dubai skyline, lagoon, and surrounding community. The facade is defined by clean lines, expansive glass panels, and sophisticated finishes that reflect urban luxury. The entrance opens into a grand, elegantly appointed lobby that sets the tone for the tower’s refined ambiance. Residents have access to over 40 thoughtfully curated amenities spread across podium and tower levels, including a leisure and infinity pool with submerged seating, toddler pool, wet bed deck, day beds, jacuzzi, and sun loungers. Fitness-focused amenities include an outdoor gym, indoor gym, yoga studio, sauna and steam rooms, and a walking/jogging track. For entertainment and relaxation, the project offers a multipurpose hall with outdoor space, indoor movie theatre, party terrace, executive lounge, amphitheater, barbeque area, and music and art rooms. Additional lifestyle features include a zen garden, gardening zone, clubhouse, retail spaces, co-working lounges, and dedicated zones for children and senior citizens—such as indoor and outdoor kids’ play areas, meditation lounges, and game rooms—creating a fully integrated and vibrant residential experience.

The project offers a refined collection of 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments, each thoughtfully designed to reflect modern elegance and comfort. Interiors feature open layouts enhanced by porcelain tile flooring, matte acrylic emulsion wall finishes, and large windows that welcome abundant natural light. Every unit includes fitted wardrobes and fully equipped kitchens with high-end white goods such as a refrigerator, oven, gas hob and hood, and washer-dryer, all from Bosch or equivalent brands. Kitchens are finished with high-quality reconstituted stone countertops and cabinets in laminate, melamine, or high-gloss PET finishes. Bathrooms are appointed with premium porcelain tiles, sleek vanities, and sanitary ware from brands like Duravit or equivalent, creating a clean and contemporary aesthetic throughout. Home automation provisions for lighting and temperature control further elevate the smart living experience.

