Residential complex One Canal

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$8,17M
;
26
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 26295
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    10

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

About the complex

One Canal is an exclusive residential project located in the center of Dubai, along the Dubai Water Canal. In close proximity to the community are the areas of Al Quoz 1, Jumeirah 3 and Downtown Dubai, where attractions such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai Fountain and Dubai Opera are concentrated.

The complex is adjacent to Safa Park and has access to Al Wasl Road and Sheikh Zayed Road. Dubai International Airport takes about 15 minutes and Al Maktoum International Airport 40 minutes.

Also a 15-20 minute drive from the building is the famous Burj Al Arab Hotel, the white sandy beach of Jumeirah Beach and the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Reserve.

The ultra-luxury property in the exclusive One Canal complex is represented by 24 penthouses with 3 and 4 bedrooms, as well as Sky Villas residences with 4 and 5 bedrooms and the Sky Mansion mansion. The living area of penthouses varies from 381 sq. m to 625 sq. m, and the area of Sky Villas – from 668 sq. m to 836 sq. m.

One Canal complex is an excellent choice for connoisseurs of premium lifestyle. Interested investors have the opportunity to become the owner of one of the exclusive collection of penthouses, Sky Villas residences or Sky Mansion mansion. Residents of the complex will be able to enjoy world-class amenities, including a round-the-clock concierge service, personal driver services and a world-class spa and more.

Another advantage of purchasing a residence in One Canal is its location in the developing Dubai Water Canal area. Thanks to the spacious layout, the exclusive property of this complex is ideal for families with children and young couples who will appreciate the variety of amenities surrounding the building.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 394.0
Price per m², USD 20,730
Apartment price, USD 8,17M
Apartments 4 rooms
Area, m² 476.0
Price per m², USD 18,589
Apartment price, USD 8,85M
Apartments 5 rooms
Area, m² 870.0
Price per m², USD 20,341
Apartment price, USD 17,70M

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

