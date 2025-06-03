Residential complex One Canal

One Canal is an exclusive residential project located in the center of Dubai, along the Dubai Water Canal. In close proximity to the community are the areas of Al Quoz 1, Jumeirah 3 and Downtown Dubai, where attractions such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai Fountain and Dubai Opera are concentrated.



The complex is adjacent to Safa Park and has access to Al Wasl Road and Sheikh Zayed Road. Dubai International Airport takes about 15 minutes and Al Maktoum International Airport 40 minutes.



Also a 15-20 minute drive from the building is the famous Burj Al Arab Hotel, the white sandy beach of Jumeirah Beach and the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Reserve.

The ultra-luxury property in the exclusive One Canal complex is represented by 24 penthouses with 3 and 4 bedrooms, as well as Sky Villas residences with 4 and 5 bedrooms and the Sky Mansion mansion. The living area of penthouses varies from 381 sq. m to 625 sq. m, and the area of Sky Villas – from 668 sq. m to 836 sq. m.

One Canal complex is an excellent choice for connoisseurs of premium lifestyle. Interested investors have the opportunity to become the owner of one of the exclusive collection of penthouses, Sky Villas residences or Sky Mansion mansion. Residents of the complex will be able to enjoy world-class amenities, including a round-the-clock concierge service, personal driver services and a world-class spa and more.

Another advantage of purchasing a residence in One Canal is its location in the developing Dubai Water Canal area. Thanks to the spacious layout, the exclusive property of this complex is ideal for families with children and young couples who will appreciate the variety of amenities surrounding the building.