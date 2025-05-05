  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Prestigious residential complex Coventry Gardens with a good range of amenities in Arjan Dubailand area, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Prestigious residential complex Coventry Gardens with a good range of amenities in Arjan Dubailand area, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$183,879
14/04/2025
$182,743
13/04/2025
$182,850
12/04/2025
$183,533
11/04/2025
$187,680
10/04/2025
$188,445
09/04/2025
$189,393
08/04/2025
$189,274
06/04/2025
$189,385
05/04/2025
$187,660
04/04/2025
$190,169
03/04/2025
$192,278
02/04/2025
$191,873
01/04/2025
$191,438
30/03/2025
$190,850
29/03/2025
$192,278
28/03/2025
$192,979
27/03/2025
$192,302
26/03/2025
$192,183
25/03/2025
$191,526
24/03/2025
$190,877
;
10
Media Media
ID: 24875
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2420706
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Coventry Gardens is the embodiment of elegance and harmony, where the art of architecture meets natural beauty, creating a space where luxury meets comfort. Spacious interiors, designed in a contemporary style, complemented by panoramic views of green gardens, fill the house with an atmosphere of peace.

Coventry Gardens has created ideal conditions for the life of the whole family. Here everyone will find their own space - from stylish studios to spacious apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, where every detail of the interior emphasizes comfort and aesthetic pleasure. Spacious layouts, high-quality finishing materials and panoramic glazing create an atmosphere of comfort and freedom. Enjoy both family moments and privacy in a calm, inspiring environment. Surrounded by picturesque gardens and green alleys, the project offers its residents the opportunity to enjoy nature in the heart of the city. Stroll along the shady paths, have a family picnic or just enjoy the silence and fresh air. Everything here is aimed at making life full of comfort and pleasure. Residents of the complex have access to a modern gym, running tracks, a swimming pool with a recreation area and lounge areas. For the little ones, there are play areas where children can have fun and safely. Nearby, there are restaurants with a variety of cuisines where you can enjoy culinary masterpieces and a pleasant atmosphere.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Swimming pool
  • Children's playground
  • Jogging track
  • Rooftop lounge
  • Gym
  • Fitness areas
  • Green spaces
  • Garden
Advantages

Installments:

  • 5% - upon booking
  • 15% - 30 days after booking
  • 64% - during construction (1% monthly for 64 months)
  • 16% - upon project delivery
Location and nearby infrastructure

Ideally located in the Dubai Land, this residential complex provides quick access to Dubai's main attractions. Just 15-20 minutes - and you will find yourself at the foot of the famous Burj Khalifa, Dubai International Airport, the magical Miracle Garden or the stylish Dubai Hills Mall. At the same time, the complex provides privacy from the bustle of the city, while remaining in close proximity to the most important locations.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
