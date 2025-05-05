Residential complex Prestigious residential complex Coventry Gardens with a good range of amenities in Arjan Dubailand area, Dubai, UAE

Coventry Gardens is the embodiment of elegance and harmony, where the art of architecture meets natural beauty, creating a space where luxury meets comfort. Spacious interiors, designed in a contemporary style, complemented by panoramic views of green gardens, fill the house with an atmosphere of peace.

Coventry Gardens has created ideal conditions for the life of the whole family. Here everyone will find their own space - from stylish studios to spacious apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, where every detail of the interior emphasizes comfort and aesthetic pleasure. Spacious layouts, high-quality finishing materials and panoramic glazing create an atmosphere of comfort and freedom. Enjoy both family moments and privacy in a calm, inspiring environment. Surrounded by picturesque gardens and green alleys, the project offers its residents the opportunity to enjoy nature in the heart of the city. Stroll along the shady paths, have a family picnic or just enjoy the silence and fresh air. Everything here is aimed at making life full of comfort and pleasure. Residents of the complex have access to a modern gym, running tracks, a swimming pool with a recreation area and lounge areas. For the little ones, there are play areas where children can have fun and safely. Nearby, there are restaurants with a variety of cuisines where you can enjoy culinary masterpieces and a pleasant atmosphere.

Swimming pool

Children's playground

Jogging track

Rooftop lounge

Gym

Fitness areas

Green spaces

Garden

Installments:

5% - upon booking

15% - 30 days after booking

64% - during construction (1% monthly for 64 months)

16% - upon project delivery

Location and nearby infrastructure

Ideally located in the Dubai Land, this residential complex provides quick access to Dubai's main attractions. Just 15-20 minutes - and you will find yourself at the foot of the famous Burj Khalifa, Dubai International Airport, the magical Miracle Garden or the stylish Dubai Hills Mall. At the same time, the complex provides privacy from the bustle of the city, while remaining in close proximity to the most important locations.