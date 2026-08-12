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Apartments for Sale in United Arab Emirates

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Dubai
2632
Sharjah
7
Ajman
37
Abu Dhabi
854
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18 562 properties total found
Apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
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Apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
🏗️ Rockhill Tower is a premium G+26 residential high-rise in Al Alia, Ajman, scheduled for h…
$75,000
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Agency
Umed properties
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 9
Area 3 628 m²
Floor 58/85
The S Tower | Ultra-Luxury Ready Living ✨ Ultra-Luxury Full-Floor 5BR Penthouse Step i…
$15,09M
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Developer
Sobha Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Oʻzbekcha
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
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1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 7/13
STAMN YUNI is in the new Dubai downtown location of Jumeirah Garden City. Nestled between th…
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Developer
Stamn Real Estate Development
Languages
English
DD CO DEDD CO DE
3 bedroom apartment in Deira, United Arab Emirates
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3 bedroom apartment
Deira, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
Floor 6/12
Nautis Residences is a new prime development on the iconic Dubai Islands. This bespoke colle…
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Developer
Stamn Real Estate Development
Languages
English
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Area 467 m²
Al Hamra Waterfront - luxury coastal residential complex with sea viewsEnjoy a relaxed lifes…
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
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1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 3/13
STAMN YUNI is in the new Dubai downtown location of Jumeirah Garden City. Nestled between th…
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Developer
Stamn Real Estate Development
Languages
English
Studio apartment in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
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Studio apartment
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Area 40 m²
HOT STUDIO FULLY FURNISHED IN RAS AL KHAIMAH
$198,999
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Agency
Umed properties
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Ghanadhah, United Arab Emirates
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1 bedroom apartment
Ghanadhah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 5/6
Apartment with full sea views and sunset vistas from the terrace Jacob & Co. Beachfront L…
$1,14M
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Private seller
Languages
Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/8
An exceptional investment opportunity in Azizi Beach Oasis (Mirage 1) in Dubai Studio City. …
$199,343
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Private seller
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 18/25
2-Bedroom Apartment in Azizi Milan — Space and Comfort Inspired by Milanese Elegance Disc…
$467,608
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1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 8/25
1-Bedroom Apartment in Azizi Milan – Style and Comfort in the Heart of Dubailand Discover…
$272,483
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1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 3/6
Modern Apartments with Swimming Pools in Dubai South Dubai South is rapidly emerging as one …
$258,888
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1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 20
Apartments for Sale in Jumeirah Village Circle Dubai with Rooftop Pool Jumeirah Village Circ…
$355,624
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3 bedroom apartment in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 14
Ice-Inspired Flats for Sale in Ras Al Khaimah Beach District The Beach District in Ras Al Kh…
$1,29M
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2 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi Emirate, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi Emirate, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Floor 2/10
Luxury apartment with an area of 146.9 sq.m. on the 2nd floor on Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi…
$763,256
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3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Floor 4/6
Modern Apartments with Swimming Pools in Dubai South Dubai South is rapidly emerging as one …
$539,209
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1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 5/8
South Lofts – a modern way of life in Dubai SouthSouth Lofts is a residential project from d…
$197,417
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 6
Modern Residential Properties for Sale in Dubai South Dubai South represents one of the most…
$330,602
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2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 6
Modern Residential Properties for Sale in Dubai South Dubai South represents one of the most…
$280,574
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2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 8
Fully Furnished Branded Luxury Apartments in Dubai South Dubai South Central Park is rapidly…
$349,851
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2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 14
Flats in Dubai Meydan Offering An Architectural Masterpiece of Tailored Luxury and Elite Low…
$854,422
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2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 20
Apartments for Sale in Jumeirah Village Circle Dubai with Rooftop Pool Jumeirah Village Circ…
$519,581
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2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 6
French-Inspired Studio and 2-Bedroom Luxury Flats in Dubai South Dubai South Residential Dis…
$288,656
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1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 8
Fully Furnished Branded Luxury Apartments in Dubai South Dubai South Central Park is rapidly…
$330,222
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1 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Floor 5/15
Luxury Beachfront & Uninterrupted Sea View Apartment in Miraggio, RAK Al Marjan Island stand…
$677,764
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1 room apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 room apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 6
Modern Residential Properties for Sale in Dubai South Dubai South represents one of the most…
$162,421
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2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 6
Modern Apartments with Swimming Pools in Dubai South Dubai South is rapidly emerging as one …
$386,799
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1 room apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 room apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 6
French-Inspired Studio and 2-Bedroom Luxury Flats in Dubai South Dubai South Residential Dis…
$152,054
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3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 20
Apartments for Sale in Jumeirah Village Circle Dubai with Rooftop Pool Jumeirah Village Circ…
$793,227
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2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 8
Fully Furnished Branded Luxury Apartments in Dubai South Dubai South Central Park is rapidly…
$400,654
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Property types in United Arab Emirates

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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