Residential complex EVERGR1N HOUSE by Object 1 – Green Urban Living in Jumeirah Garden City, Dubai

EVERGR1N HOUSE by Object 1 – Green Urban Living in Jumeirah Garden City, Dubai.
Project Overview:
EVERGR1N HOUSE by Object 1 redefines modern, sustainable living in Dubai.
Located in the heart of Jumeirah Garden City, this boutique 8-story development features 219 residences – from elegant studios to spacious 2-bedroom apartments – blending contemporary design with lush green surroundings, abundant natural light, and smart-home technology.
Apartment Types, Sizes & Prices
Studios: ~ 43 m² from 265.000€
1-Bedroom: ~ 73 m² from 445.000€
2-Bedroom: ~ 115 m² from 663.000€
3-Bedroom: ~ 211 m² from 1.250.000€
Flexible 50/50 payment plan: 50% during construction, 50% on handover.
Estimated completion: Q2 2026.
Amenities & Lifestyle Features:
Infinity swimming pool with sundeck.
Wellness zone: gym, sauna, yoga & meditation areas.
Outdoor lounge, BBQ and social club spaces.
Children’s playroom & landscaped gardens.
Smart-home systems & keyless entry.
24/7 concierge and security.
Prime Location – Jumeirah Garden City:
5 mins → Dubai Mall & Burj Khalifa
7 mins → Museum of the Future
10 mins → La Mer Beach
Direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road.
Central yet tranquil green neighborhood.
Investment Highlights:
Attractive entry price from 265.000€
High rental yields of up to 8–10% in this district.
Eco-conscious, sustainable design aligned with Dubai’s green vision.
Freehold ownership available for all nationalities.
Delivered by Object 1, a trusted developer focused on quality & design.
Conclusion:
EVERGR1N HOUSE is more than a residence – it’s a lifestyle investment combining urban convenience, green architecture, and strong rental potential.
Perfect for homeowners seeking serenity in the city, and investors aiming for growth and high ROI.