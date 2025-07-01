  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex EVERGR1N HOUSE by Object 1 – Green Urban Living in Jumeirah Garden City, Dubai

Residential complex EVERGR1N HOUSE by Object 1 – Green Urban Living in Jumeirah Garden City, Dubai

Ajman, United Arab Emirates
$311,965
33
ID: 27583
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Ajman Emirate
  • City
    Ajman

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    8

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

About the complex

EVERGR1N HOUSE by Object 1 – Green Urban Living in Jumeirah Garden City, Dubai.

Project Overview:

EVERGR1N HOUSE by Object 1 redefines modern, sustainable living in Dubai.
Located in the heart of Jumeirah Garden City, this boutique 8-story development features 219 residences – from elegant studios to spacious 2-bedroom apartments – blending contemporary design with lush green surroundings, abundant natural light, and smart-home technology.

Apartment Types, Sizes & Prices

  • Studios: ~ 43 m²  from 265.000€

  • 1-Bedroom: ~ 73 m² from 445.000€

  • 2-Bedroom: ~ 115 m² from 663.000€

  • 3-Bedroom: ~ 211 m² from 1.250.000€

Flexible 50/50 payment plan: 50% during construction, 50% on handover.
Estimated completion: Q2 2026.

Amenities & Lifestyle Features:

  • Infinity swimming pool with sundeck.

  • Wellness zone: gym, sauna, yoga & meditation areas.

  • Outdoor lounge, BBQ and social club spaces.

  • Children’s playroom & landscaped gardens.

  • Smart-home systems & keyless entry.

  • 24/7 concierge and security.

Prime Location – Jumeirah Garden City:

  • 5 mins → Dubai Mall & Burj Khalifa

  • 7 mins → Museum of the Future

  • 10 mins → La Mer Beach

  • Direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road.

  • Central yet tranquil green neighborhood.

Investment Highlights:

  • Attractive entry price from 265.000€

  • High rental yields of up to 8–10% in this district.

  • Eco-conscious, sustainable design aligned with Dubai’s green vision.

  • Freehold ownership available for all nationalities.

  • Delivered by Object 1, a trusted developer focused on quality & design.

Conclusion:

EVERGR1N HOUSE is more than a residence – it’s a lifestyle investment combining urban convenience, green architecture, and strong rental potential.
Perfect for homeowners seeking serenity in the city, and investors aiming for growth and high ROI.

Location on the map

Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance

