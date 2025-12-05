  1. Realting.com
Off-Plan Apartments in Nadd Al Sheba 2, United Arab Emirates

Residential complex 330 Riverside Crescent
Residential complex 330 Riverside Crescent
Residential complex 330 Riverside Crescent
Residential complex 330 Riverside Crescent
Residential complex 330 Riverside Crescent
Residential complex 330 Riverside Crescent
Residential complex 330 Riverside Crescent
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$430,839
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 52
Area 59–88 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Foreign real estate from 40,000$. FREE CONSULTATION. ASSISTANCE IN OBTAINING RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; annual return on investment of up to 20%; - financial gu…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
59.0 – 70.0
402,758 – 430,839
Apartment 2 rooms
88.0
582,047
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Skyvue Solair
Residential complex Skyvue Solair
Residential complex Skyvue Solair
Residential complex Skyvue Solair
Residential complex Skyvue Solair
Show all Residential complex Skyvue Solair
Residential complex Skyvue Solair
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$350,003
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 58
Apartments in the new residential project Skyvue Solair in the Bukadra area! Furnished kitchen! Ideal for living, resale or renting out! Beautiful view! We will select housing with a favorable rate on a mortgage or installments in the UAE! Amenities: exquisite restaurants, tranquil gardens…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Skyscape Altius
Residential complex Skyscape Altius
Residential complex Skyscape Altius
Residential complex Skyscape Altius
Residential complex Skyscape Altius
Show all Residential complex Skyscape Altius
Residential complex Skyscape Altius
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$486,099
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 85
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Skyscape Aura
Residential complex Skyscape Aura
Residential complex Skyscape Aura
Residential complex Skyscape Aura
Residential complex Skyscape Aura
Show all Residential complex Skyscape Aura
Residential complex Skyscape Aura
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$469,176
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 45
Apartments in the luxurious residential complex Skyscape Aura in the Bukadra area! Fully furnished kitchen with appliances! Many amenities for relaxation and entertainment! Stunning panoramic views! We will select housing with a favorable rate on a mortgage or installment plan in the UAE! …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Ayana Gardens
Residential complex Ayana Gardens
Residential complex Ayana Gardens
Residential complex Ayana Gardens
Residential complex Ayana Gardens
Show all Residential complex Ayana Gardens
Residential complex Ayana Gardens
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$244,603
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Skyscape Avenue
Residential complex Skyscape Avenue
Residential complex Skyscape Avenue
Residential complex Skyscape Avenue
Residential complex Skyscape Avenue
Show all Residential complex Skyscape Avenue
Residential complex Skyscape Avenue
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$466,314
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 53
Luxurious apartments with functional layouts in the new project Skyscape Avenue in Bukadra! Panoramic views of the cityscape! Fully furnished kitchen with appliances! First-class amenities! For life and investment! We will select housing with a favorable rate on a mortgage or installment pla…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex 310 Riverside Crescent
Residential complex 310 Riverside Crescent
Residential complex 310 Riverside Crescent
Residential complex 310 Riverside Crescent
Residential complex 310 Riverside Crescent
Show all Residential complex 310 Riverside Crescent
Residential complex 310 Riverside Crescent
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$425,059
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 70
Apartment with a stunning panoramic view overlooking the lagoon! The apartments are furnished and all kitchens are equipped with branded Siemens appliances! Interest-free installments! A wonderful apartment for living, investing and renting out! The comfortable 310 Riverside Crescent comple…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
