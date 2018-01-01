  1. Realting.com
  Urban Oasis by Missoni — residential complex by Dar Al Arkan near the Dubai Water Channel with city views in Business Bay, Dubai

Dubai, UAE
About the complex

The residential complex on the banks of the Dubai Canal. Designed by a Saudi Arabian developer and the Italian design company Missoni. It is the world's second building with interiors by this designer, the first one is in Miami.

The building will be decorated with elements of fashion and art similar to the apartment complex in Miami.

The balconies of the apartments have views of the marina, the waterway and the city. There are many flat options to choose from, ranging from studios to 1-5 bedroom apartments and penthouses.

The penthouses at Urban Oasis are exceptional. Each exclusive penthouse has a private elevator and views of the Dubai Canal and the city from four sides.

Convenient payment plan:

10% - down payment

30% - before delivery of the project

60% - after delivery of the project.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in the heart of Dubai. It is right on the banks of the Dubai Canal and a stone's throw from the city's most prestigious locations:

  • Downtown Dubai - 5 minutes away
  • Jumeirah Beach - 7 minutes away
  • Dubai Mall - 5 minutes away.
