  New large residence Mayfair Residence with green areas and entertainment areas, Al Qudra Rd, Dubai, UAE

New large residence Mayfair Residence with green areas and entertainment areas, Al Qudra Rd, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€220,774
;
6
About the complex

The residence features green areas with jogging and bike paths, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds, shops, a swimming pool, a gym, restaurants and cafes, a barbecue area, a mosque.

Completion - December, 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Dubai International Airport - 28 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 29 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 24 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 27 minutes
Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residential complex LIV LUX with developed infrastructure, with views of the sea and harbor, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€971,600
Residence Orla Dorchester Collection by Omniyat
Dubai, UAE
from
€5,58M
Residential complex Residence Riviera Beach Front on the shore of the canal close to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€598,455
Residential complex New residence Canal close to a yacht club, at Business Bay, in the center of Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€585,300
Apartment building 3BR | Seapoint | Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,20M
Other complexes
Apartment building Sobha One Tower D
Apartment building Sobha One Tower D
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Completion date: 2026
Developer: Sobha Realty
Sobha One from Sobha Realty — is a new residential complex in which the city and nature merge together, and the work finds a balance with the game to become « One ». A unique project is located in Sobha-Hartland, one of the most attractive places in Dubai, and is in close proximity to the center of Dubai and the Ras Al-Khor Wildlife Refuge. Sobha One will consist of five interconnected towers from 30 to 66 floors high. Among the 2700 apartments offered, there are apartments with 1-4 bedrooms, as well as duplexes with 2 and 4 bedrooms. The laundry / utility room will be included in the standard set of all facilities, and the maid's room will be present in 3 + units. Sobha One's 1.5-bedroom apartments also have an office. From panoramic windows and balconies, residents can enjoy views of the crystal lagoons, the Ras Al-Khor Nature Reserve, as well as the 18-hole golf course, which will take the territory in front of the towers and attract as newcomers, so are the newcomers. and professional players.
Apartment building 3BR | 17 Icon Bay | Prime location
Apartment building 3BR | 17 Icon Bay | Prime location
Dubai, UAE
from
€981,000
Completion date: 2023
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in 17 icon Bay, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai. 17 Icon Bay by Emaar offers elegant units laced with amenities. The neighbourhood around provides seamless access to lush green spaces where one can enjoy themselves with friends & their family. Amenities & Facilities; 3 Bedroom 4 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,668 Sqft Powder room Laundry area Walk-in-closet Linen room Balcony / Terrace Lift, Lobby & Waiting area Reception Swimming pool Gym Barbeque area Dining & Retail outlet Health care centre Kid’s play area Restaurant & Cafe Supermarket & Shopping area Jogging, Cycling & Running track School & Institute Sports court Community Hall Tennis & Basketball court Spa & Sauna room Location Nearby; Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary – 10 mins Dubai International Airport – 15 mins Business Bay – 15 mins Downtown Dubai – 15 mins Dubai Festival City – 20 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building UPPER HOUSE
Apartment building UPPER HOUSE
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Completion date: 2023
MORE THAN JUST A RESIDENT In its centrally located apartments and its holistic design philosophy. Upper House is a place that broadens horizons by maximizing access to a wealth of facilities and offering expansive views of Jumeirah Islands and Marina Skyline. The residential development comprises outstanding units ranging from studios to one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and features exceptional amenities. From a 37-meter lap pool to a kids’ splash pad, a padel and an urban basketball court, a barbecue area, a podcast room, a fitness studio with a climbing wall, a yoga studio, a clubhouse with a records lounge, a space dedicated for artists in residence, a gallery wall, a workspace and so on. LOCATION With an easy-going community vibe and a range of amenities, Jumeirah Lakes Towers is situated across the world-class Dubai Marina and has become an ideal residential community for families as well as individuals who want to live in an area surrounded by a panoramic waterfront promenade and breath-taking landscapes. Jumeirah Lakes Towers is also home to retail outlets and offices while it also offers a vast array of dining and shopping options as well as recreation and entertainment opportunities.
