New large residence Mayfair Residence with green areas and entertainment areas, Al Qudra Rd, Dubai, UAE

Sobha One from Sobha Realty — is a new residential complex in which the city and nature merge together, and the work finds a balance with the game to become « One ». A unique project is located in Sobha-Hartland, one of the most attractive places in Dubai, and is in close proximity to the center of Dubai and the Ras Al-Khor Wildlife Refuge.
Sobha One will consist of five interconnected towers from 30 to 66 floors high. Among the 2700 apartments offered, there are apartments with 1-4 bedrooms, as well as duplexes with 2 and 4 bedrooms. The laundry / utility room will be included in the standard set of all facilities, and the maid's room will be present in 3 + units.
Sobha One's 1.5-bedroom apartments also have an office. From panoramic windows and balconies, residents can enjoy views of the crystal lagoons, the Ras Al-Khor Nature Reserve, as well as the 18-hole golf course, which will take the territory in front of the towers and attract as newcomers, so are the newcomers. and professional players.
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in 17 icon Bay, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai.
17 Icon Bay by Emaar offers elegant units laced with amenities. The neighbourhood around provides seamless access to lush green spaces where one can enjoy themselves with friends & their family.
Amenities & Facilities;
3 Bedroom
4 Bath
Unfurnished
BUA; 1,668 Sqft
Powder room
Laundry area
Walk-in-closet
Linen room
Balcony / Terrace
Lift, Lobby & Waiting area
Reception
Swimming pool
Gym
Barbeque area
Dining & Retail outlet
Health care centre
Kid’s play area
Restaurant & Cafe
Supermarket & Shopping area
Jogging, Cycling & Running track
School & Institute
Sports court
Community Hall
Tennis & Basketball court
Spa & Sauna room
Location Nearby;
Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary – 10 mins
Dubai International Airport – 15 mins
Business Bay – 15 mins
Downtown Dubai – 15 mins
Dubai Festival City – 20 mins
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
MORE THAN JUST A RESIDENT
In its centrally located apartments and its holistic design philosophy. Upper House is a place that broadens horizons by maximizing access to a wealth of facilities and offering expansive views of Jumeirah Islands and Marina Skyline. The residential development comprises outstanding units ranging from studios to one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and features exceptional amenities. From a 37-meter lap pool to a kids’ splash pad, a padel and an urban basketball court, a barbecue area, a podcast room, a fitness studio with a climbing wall, a yoga studio, a clubhouse with a records lounge, a space dedicated for artists in residence, a gallery wall, a workspace and so on.
LOCATION
With an easy-going community vibe and a range of amenities, Jumeirah Lakes Towers is situated across the world-class Dubai Marina and has become an ideal residential community for families as well as individuals who want to live in an area surrounded by a panoramic waterfront promenade and breath-taking landscapes.
Jumeirah Lakes Towers is also home to retail outlets and offices while it also offers a vast array of dining and shopping options as well as recreation and entertainment opportunities.