  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex New Solis Residence with swimming pools and a gym, Motor City, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Solis Residence with swimming pools and a gym, Motor City, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$281,354
14/04/2025
$279,617
13/04/2025
$279,781
12/04/2025
$280,826
11/04/2025
$287,171
10/04/2025
$288,341
09/04/2025
$289,792
08/04/2025
$289,611
06/04/2025
$289,780
05/04/2025
$287,140
04/04/2025
$290,979
03/04/2025
$294,206
02/04/2025
$293,586
01/04/2025
$292,922
30/03/2025
$292,022
29/03/2025
$294,205
28/03/2025
$295,280
27/03/2025
$294,244
26/03/2025
$294,060
25/03/2025
$293,056
24/03/2025
$284,497
;
14
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 21631
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2391139
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

The premium residential complex in the heart of Dubai, in Motor City. The project consists of four high-rise buildings, connected by the common podium, offering the residents a wide variety of amenities and services.

Advantages:

  • Spacious and luminous apartments: wide choice of layouts from 1 to 3 bedrooms. Each of them has large windows, a private balcony, and high-quality finishing.
  • Variety of amenities: in the territory of the complex, there is everything necessary for comfortable life: a modern fitness center by Arsenal, an outdoor climbing center, a parkour park, an outdoor swimming pool, shops and restaurants.
  • Combination of privacy and social life: every apartment offers high level of privacy, and the communal podium creates the atmosphere of community and allows the residents to communicate with each other.
  • Premium class: high quality of construction and high-quality materials.
  • 1 flagship clubhouse, where the residents and their guests can recharge the batteries in the welcoming atmosphere.
  • The covered tribune for watching races and the sports cafe offer breathtaking experience.
  • Barbecue area for events.
  • Urban complex with a panoramic view of the gardens and 311 highway in the north, and Motor City community in the south.
  • The landmark, visible for 311 highway and easily accessible from Al Qudra Road and Hessa Street.

Features

  • gym by Arsenal
  • swimming pool
  • zen garden
  • parkour area
  • barbecue area
  • square
  • kids' pool
  • jogging track
  • outdoor cinema
  • kids' playground
  • pilates studio

Completion - 4th quarter of 2027.

Payment plan (60/40).

Facilities and equipment in the house

All apartments have a kitchen and finishing, except furniture.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in the dynamically developing area of Motor City, famous for its perfect transport accessibility. You can easily get to the main places of interest, shopping malls, and business areas of Dubai.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Cotier House
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$648,000
Residential complex Cove
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$637,135
Residential complex New complex of townhouses Kensington Gardens with a private school and lagoons close to Downtown Dubai, International City Phase 2, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,88M
Residential complex New Berkeley Residences with a swimming pool and a park, Dubai Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$523,826
Residential complex Luxury residence Marina Arcade Tower with lounge areas and picturesque views, Dubai Marina, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$564,385
You are viewing
Residential complex New Solis Residence with swimming pools and a gym, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$281,354
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Enqlave by Aqasa GB
Apartment building Enqlave by Aqasa GB
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$266,756
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 12
Enter a world where opulence meets innovation, where each residence is crafted to elevate your lifestyle to new levels of sophistication. The Enqlave residences by Aqasa are characterized by meticulous attention to detail, with a fusion of modern and timeless elegance. From the grand entran…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Apartment building S Tower by Sobha
Apartment building S Tower by Sobha
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$14,97M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Enjoy the luxury of living in exclusive apartments and penthouses with breathtaking views of the sea, Palm Jumeirah and the Skyline. You will also have easy access to the popular areas of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Burj Al Arab, Mall of Emirates and Dubai Media City. Last 4 units with 5 or…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Residential complex High-rise residential complex Skyscape Aura in Nad Al Sheba 1 area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex High-rise residential complex Skyscape Aura in Nad Al Sheba 1 area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$504,548
Skyscape Aura is a residential complex that offers exclusive apartments with panoramic views of picturesque water expanses. The unique combination of nature and architectural perfection makes this project truly exceptional. Every detail, from premium finishing materials to thoughtful plannin…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications