Residential complex New Solis Residence with swimming pools and a gym, Motor City, Dubai, UAE

The premium residential complex in the heart of Dubai, in Motor City. The project consists of four high-rise buildings, connected by the common podium, offering the residents a wide variety of amenities and services.
Advantages:
Features
Completion - 4th quarter of 2027.
Payment plan (60/40).Facilities and equipment in the house
All apartments have a kitchen and finishing, except furniture.Location and nearby infrastructure
The complex is located in the dynamically developing area of Motor City, famous for its perfect transport accessibility. You can easily get to the main places of interest, shopping malls, and business areas of Dubai.