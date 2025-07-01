  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex Celesto Tower

Residential complex Celesto Tower

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$167,000
;
11
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 32719
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Economy class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • House leased
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Celesto Tower is a 17-story residential complex by Tarrad Development, located in the DubaiLand Residence residential complex at 5 Wadi Al Safa. The project, offering approximately 272 residential units, includes studios, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom apartments priced from AED 550,000, ranging in size from 350 sq. ft. to 927 sq. ft. Designed with private terraces, floor-to-ceiling windows, and smart home technology, each residence combines modern comfort with panoramic city views. 

 

Scheduled for completion in Q4 2027, Celesto Tower features fully equipped kitchens, built-in wardrobes, and bathrooms with a host of amenities, including a rooftop infinity pool, gym, children's playgrounds, and a yoga area. Its convenient location near major highways and a university complex makes it ideal for families and investors.

 

 

 

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Education
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Elitz 3, JVC Dubai. UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$291,564
Apartment building DAMAC Chelsea Residences
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$600,000
Residential complex Barari Lagoons
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$231,182
Residential complex New premium residence Q Gardens Loft 2 with swimming pools and a garden in the central area of JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$276,464
Residential complex One Crescent Palm
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$6,85M
You are viewing
Residential complex Celesto Tower
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$167,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex VAL by Kasco
Residential complex VAL by Kasco
Residential complex VAL by Kasco
Residential complex VAL by Kasco
Residential complex VAL by Kasco
Show all Residential complex VAL by Kasco
Residential complex VAL by Kasco
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$234,900
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 18
Apartments in the residential complex VAL in the heart of Culture Village! A promising project for investment! Key locations nearby! Metro station nearby! We will select housing with a favorable rate on a mortgage or installment plan in the UAE! Amenities: a fully equipped gym, landscaped …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Azizi Vista — low-rise residence by Azizi in the heart of the prestigious residential area of Dubai Studio City
Residential complex Azizi Vista — low-rise residence by Azizi in the heart of the prestigious residential area of Dubai Studio City
Residential complex Azizi Vista — low-rise residence by Azizi in the heart of the prestigious residential area of Dubai Studio City
Residential complex Azizi Vista — low-rise residence by Azizi in the heart of the prestigious residential area of Dubai Studio City
Residential complex Azizi Vista — low-rise residence by Azizi in the heart of the prestigious residential area of Dubai Studio City
Show all Residential complex Azizi Vista — low-rise residence by Azizi in the heart of the prestigious residential area of Dubai Studio City
Residential complex Azizi Vista — low-rise residence by Azizi in the heart of the prestigious residential area of Dubai Studio City
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$408,429
The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a kids' playground, a barbecue area and a yoga area, a landscaped garden. Completion - September, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house The price includes a built-in kitchen, household appliances, all plumbing and fittings…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Aykon City
Residential complex Aykon City
Residential complex Aykon City
Residential complex Aykon City
Residential complex Aykon City
Show all Residential complex Aykon City
Residential complex Aykon City
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$323,918
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 80
Apartment in the elite complex Aykon City in one of the most popular areas of Dubai! With panoramic views of the Dubai Canal and Safa Park! Excellent location! Half-modeled with kitchen appliances! The complex is down! We will pick up housing with a favorable mortgage or installment rate in …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications